The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is expected to set in-district tuition at $100 per credit hour, down from $110.50, during the regular meeting on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. The new tuition rate, which represents a near 10% reduction, will go into effect for the Summer 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 terms. Fees will stay the same.
“The financial pressures of the past two years have been a challenge for many and we want our students, future students and community to know we’re 100 percent behind their success, and thus setting our tuition rate for next year at $100 per credit hour. We are so excited to provide more affordable opportunities for individuals seeking to change their lives by earning a college credential, certificate or degree,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
With this tuition reduction, an average student taking 30 credit hours per year will pay $3,945 in tuition and fees.
“We know a college education is the pathway to a life-sustaining career that allows individuals and families in our communities to thrive. Lake Land provides numerous options for a person to earn a short-term credential, certificate or associate’s degree that can set them on the path to success in both their career and future educational goals,” Bullock added.
Bullock said Lake Land College’s Board has been a wise steward of its funding during the pandemic, allowing the college to pass on tuition savings to students for the coming academic year, while simultaneously continuing to reduce its property tax rate for local residents.
“We know our students and so many in the community have been impacted by the pandemic and the financial strain of increasing inflation. We hope this tuition savings will encourage those who may have put their dreams of a college education on hold during the past few years to return to their educational goals,” Bullock added.
Data collected through recent Strategic Planning Transition surveys and focus groups indicated students are very concerned about the expenses of going to college. This initiative both addresses this concern to current students and increases accessibility to those students who are considering college but are not sure if they can afford it.
With the tuition reduction, students receiving federal financial aid will see an increase in their refund through the Laker+ program. Laker+ helps students maximize any financial aid or scholarship assistance they receive to manage their college expenses. With Laker+, financial aid is applied in a stackable format to cover the cost of tuition and fees. Once tuition and fees are covered, the remaining federal financial aid funds are refunded to students to use for other expenses such as food, housing and transportation. Students can begin the Laker+ process by completing the FAFSA online at fafsa.gov. Lake Land College School Code: 007644.
