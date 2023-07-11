The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Lake Land College an $8,500 grant to support adult literacy in English Language Acquisition classes. This local grant is a part of the foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
Lake Land College’s English language acquisition classes introduce non-native speakers to the English language and equip them with the skills necessary to function in American society. The program’s immersive courses help students develop English speaking and listening skills through conversational English, phonics and written and oral reports. Student skill levels are assessed upon both entrance and completion of the program to monitor development, with the expectation that their improvement throughout the courses will prepare them for successful employment.
“All students, no matter their language or learning level, are welcome to attend our English language classes. We offer ESL classes throughout the district in Arthur, Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, Marshall and Shelbyville. We are primarily funded through an ICCB Adult Education and Family Literacy grant, so there is no cost associated with this programming. This Dollar General grant will help us purchase necessary and new items to bring new engagement and learning resources to our students,” said Shannon McGregor, Lake Land’s director of adult and alternative education.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam.
