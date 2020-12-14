Ellucian selected Lake Land College as one of 25 schools to receive a 2020 PATH Scholarship from more than 160 community college applicants.
PATH (Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving and Hope) awards scholarship funds to institutions which, in turn, deliver the financial support to students experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Early in the semester, we identified students with a dire need for financial assistance, but due to federal guidelines and the fact that our internal scholarship opportunities had already been awarded, funding was an issue," Scholarship Coordinator Hannah Crnkovich said. "Thanks to Ellucian's generosity, we were able to assist these students financially to relieve at least some of the COVID-19 hardship they're experiencing."
Lake Land College received $20,000, which will be distributed to 12 students. These funds will help to cover items such as housing costs, tuition expenses, technology needs, child care and food. Each student received $1,670 to assist with their COVID-related expenses. These students were selected to receive PATH because their application for CARES relief was denied and they were not eligible to receive federal grant funds.
"COVID-19 has placed immense pressure on students financially, academically and personally making it even more difficult for some to achieve their educational dreams," said Laura Ipsen, CEO and president of Ellucian. "As a partner to higher education institutions around the world, we have been humbled to see how the community responded in the wake of COVID and are committed to do our part to help students succeed."
Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, has pledged an initial $1 million to the scholarship fund and distributed $500,000 to community and technical colleges across the United States in November. The program aims to continue its growth with the support of partners to reach a $10 million goal in 2021. For more information or to get involved, visit: www.ellucian.com/path.
