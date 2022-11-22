University HQ ranked Lake Land College as the 12th best associate degree college in Illinois compared to nearly 50 other community colleges throughout the state.
The college earned the recognition based on several factors, one of which was having affordable degree programs, quality teaching and supportive faculty.
“We are exceedingly proud of the quality of instruction and the caring environment we provide our students here at Lake Land College,” President Josh Bullock said. “The success we see from our students is truly a testament to the talents and motivation of our entire Laker community. It is because of our students’ willingness to learn and our instructors’ willingness to go the extra mile that our Laker alumni go on to do so well.”
With small class sizes, students have more opportunities to connect with instructors and build quality networking experiences beyond the classroom.
Lake Land College offers a wide variety of associate degree opportunities that prepare students to enter the workforce immediately or transfer to a four-year college. With courses designed into Areas of Study via a Guided Pathways structure, the students are able to explore the different options available to them before choosing their path.
