Lake Land College now has a new way to connect interests to careers and majors. Career Coach is a new online resource that is free and open to all students and community members. The program is available from the college's homepage and features several easy-to-use tools to help users get started.
Users have the options of a brief six-question assessment or an extended 60-question assessment to match skills and interests to academic majors and career paths. The program shows career options with salary and employment rate information from the Lake Land College district in real time, so one can see how each career stands in terms of employment.
When the assessment is complete, the user can download the results or easily type in an email and create a password. The user will then have an account which unlocks the workplace resources.
If a user has taken the assessment and is logged in, the Areas of Study and Career categories will be arranged according to compatibility with the assessment outcomes. This allows users to browse paths that align with their interests and abilities without excluding any options. There is also an option for veterans who wish to apply their knowledge and skill sets to a career.
"Career Coach is a great way for those who are undecided to narrow down their options," Tina Moore, director of career services, said. "It's a great tool for career exploration."
The Résumé Builder tool is used to construct a résumé using preset structure and phrasing suggestions. Because the site allows users to create a login, one has the option to create and save a résumé within the site that can be used or modified at any time.
Not only will the tool be a great asset to the Lake Land College community, it will be useful in classes as well.
"Career Coach is taking the place of more than 10 tools that students used in my classes previously," Andrea Bright, academic counselor and instructor, said. "This will be so much easier and more valuable to have all the information in one place."
