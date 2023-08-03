Graduating nurses received their pins at the Summer 2023 Lake Land College Practical Nursing pinning ceremony.
A Practical Nursing Program Peer Award was presented to Danielle Goldsborough, of Altamont, for excellence in helping others and demonstrating professionalism in both classroom and clinical settings.
The Marilyn Fuqua Thompson Nursing Award was presented to Kelsey Fletcher, of Montrose. Voted on by faculty, this award is presented to a graduating student who is considered to be the all-around best student in the class. The recipient of this award must demonstrate professionalism, responsibility, compassion and dedication while possessing the technical skills, knowledge base and composure to navigate the most difficult situations.
The following area students received pins at the ceremony:
Lake Land College Graduates
Cassandra Bickel, Greenup
Riley Douthit, Effingham
Jacob Habing, Teutopolis
Chelsey Rouleau, Saint Elmo
Kluthe Center Graduates
Nathalie Angel, Effingham
Haley Evans, Beecher City
Kelsey Fletcher, Montrose
Danielle Goldsborough, Altamont
Shyanne Gouchenouer, Edgewood
Crystal Hall, Neoga
James Hall, Effingham
Taylor Hawbaker, Shelbyville
Stormy Judson, Greenup
Mackenzie Koester, Effingham
Cairra Leasher, Edgewood
Kelsey Neihls, Effingham
Destiny Ragan, Shelbyville
Ella Shuler, Effingham
