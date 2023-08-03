Graduating nurses received their pins at the Summer 2023 Lake Land College Practical Nursing pinning ceremony.

A Practical Nursing Program Peer Award was presented to Danielle Goldsborough, of Altamont, for excellence in helping others and demonstrating professionalism in both classroom and clinical settings.

The Marilyn Fuqua Thompson Nursing Award was presented to Kelsey Fletcher, of Montrose. Voted on by faculty, this award is presented to a graduating student who is considered to be the all-around best student in the class. The recipient of this award must demonstrate professionalism, responsibility, compassion and dedication while possessing the technical skills, knowledge base and composure to navigate the most difficult situations.

The following area students received pins at the ceremony:

Lake Land College Graduates

Cassandra Bickel, Greenup

Riley Douthit, Effingham

Jacob Habing, Teutopolis

Chelsey Rouleau, Saint Elmo

Kluthe Center Graduates

Nathalie Angel, Effingham

Haley Evans, Beecher City

Kelsey Fletcher, Montrose

Danielle Goldsborough, Altamont

Shyanne Gouchenouer, Edgewood

Crystal Hall, Neoga

James Hall, Effingham

Taylor Hawbaker, Shelbyville

Stormy Judson, Greenup

Mackenzie Koester, Effingham

Cairra Leasher, Edgewood

Kelsey Neihls, Effingham

Destiny Ragan, Shelbyville

Ella Shuler, Effingham

