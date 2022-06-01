Nursing
Graduating nurses received their pins at the 2022 Lake Land College Associate Degree Nursing pinning ceremony.
Among those receiving the Associate Degree Nursing Program Peer Award was Devin Mette of Effingham for exhibiting excellence in the classroom and in clinical, showing willingness to help others, caring nature, professionalism and spirit.
The following area students received pins at the ceremony:
Altamont — Stephanie Voelker
Brownstown — Kayla Summann
Edgewood — Leah Mayhaus, Emily Wheeler
Effingham — Lane Himes, Erica John, Kira Jasmine Katt, Megan Koester, Sydney Price, Jennifer Root, Misty Dawn Snyder
Greenup — Andrew Talley
Herrick — Bridgette Anne Evans
Neoga — Halle Ramert
Saint Elmo — Ashlyn Mitchell
Saint Peter — Ashley Mae Garrison
Shelbyville — Kaitlyn Ogden
Sigel — Abagail Flach
Stewardson — Marisa Nichols
Wheeler — Heather Wilson
EMS
Lake Land College recognized EMS program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony in May.
Two alumni were also pinned for years of service. Jason Wright was pinned for 15 years of service by his wife, Lori, and his son, Gavin. Shirley Sherwood was pinned for 30 years of service by her husband, Steve Sherwood.
Graduate Tommy Washburn of Toledo was pinned by Paramedic Mikela Martin.
Medical Assistant
Lake Land College honored medical assistant bridge program graduate Charlee Eveland of Altamont at an annual pinning ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.