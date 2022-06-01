Nursing

Graduating nurses received their pins at the 2022 Lake Land College Associate Degree Nursing pinning ceremony.

Among those receiving the Associate Degree Nursing Program Peer Award was Devin Mette of Effingham for exhibiting excellence in the classroom and in clinical, showing willingness to help others, caring nature, professionalism and spirit.

The following area students received pins at the ceremony:

Altamont — Stephanie Voelker

Brownstown — Kayla Summann

Edgewood — Leah Mayhaus, Emily Wheeler

Effingham — Lane Himes, Erica John, Kira Jasmine Katt, Megan Koester, Sydney Price, Jennifer Root, Misty Dawn Snyder

Greenup — Andrew Talley

Herrick — Bridgette Anne Evans

Neoga — Halle Ramert

Saint Elmo — Ashlyn Mitchell

Saint Peter — Ashley Mae Garrison

Shelbyville — Kaitlyn Ogden

Sigel — Abagail Flach

Stewardson — Marisa Nichols

Wheeler — Heather Wilson

EMS

Lake Land College recognized EMS program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony in May.

Two alumni were also pinned for years of service. Jason Wright was pinned for 15 years of service by his wife, Lori, and his son, Gavin. Shirley Sherwood was pinned for 30 years of service by her husband, Steve Sherwood.

Graduate Tommy Washburn of Toledo was pinned by Paramedic Mikela Martin.

Medical Assistant

Lake Land College honored medical assistant bridge program graduate Charlee Eveland of Altamont at an annual pinning ceremony.

