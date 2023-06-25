Lake Land College announced that more than 700 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2023 spring semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Jill Winter, Kadence Wolff, Logan Cornett, Jared Hammer, Dalene Pivetta, Ethan Lemke, Peyton Garrard, Ethan Kelly

Dean's List — Lydia Smith

Honor's List — Avery Jahraus, Spencer Fox, Kienon Eirhart

Beecher City

President's List — Daniela Haslett

Dean's List — Cristy Haslett

Honor's List — Donald French Jr., Jacob Doedtman

Brownstown

President's List — Max Schraer, John Lowry, Elijah Beall, Kendal Merkley

Dean's List — Jayla Richison

Honor's List — Elaine Voelker, Shelby Sasse

Dieterich

President's List — Breanna Shull, Noah Dill, Lanna Kroeger, Laurie Brummer, Jonathon Bloemer, Kinley Parish, Athena Walker, Pete Britton, Brooklyn Wendte, Melissa Brummer, Conner Beckman, Sara Niemerg, Heaven Kinnison, Eva Meinhart, Delaney Miller, Veronica Miramontes, Ruby Westendorf

Dean's List — Khloe Tolch

Honor's List — Jadyn Pruemer, Laura Lidy

Effingham

President's List — Renee Woodward, Selena Flach, Yuwei Canada, Matthew Loy, Morgan Schuette, Lillian Wise, Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Thad Dillow, Armando Estrada, Andrew Donaldson, Christopher Hemwall, Logan Heil, Jared Kelly, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Hallee Lewis, Joshua McDevitt, Ella Niebrugge, Lillian Waymoth, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Gavin Griesemer, Alexander Waggoner, Grace Walker, Lanie Tedrick, Angela Ballman, Gabby Haslett, Kyra Hazelton. Addison Holste, Charly Kreke, Lexi McCoy, Blayne Pals, Hayle Schultz, Preston Siner, Brandon Walls, Jonathan Willenborg, Gracie Passalacqua, Matt Herzing, Emilee Ross, Karma Waybright

Dean's List — William McGee, Kaden Pemberton, Erik Sills, Mackenzie Blackerby, Myles Maxedon, Quest Hull

Honor's List — Alecia Luebbe, Lauren Schwing, Allison Repking, Olivia Price, Donovan Hammer, Mackenzie Lewis, Victoria Raguso, William Blair, Susie Holley, Braden Sweeney, Connor Thompson, Jacob Tieffel, Corinne Hartman, Grace Karolewicz, Camden Raddatz, Ross Schaefer, Aubree Moberly

Farina

President's List — Teresa Viramontes, Anna Kramer

Greenup

President's List — Mandy Pfeiffer, Paige Remlinger, Grace Osborne, Annastasia Clay, Jace Kearns, James Abbott

Honor's List — Juliana Marino Lopez

Herrick

President's List — Emily Grundei

Hidalgo

President's List — Stephanie Deters

Jewett

President's List — Kennedy Stults, Ryker Koester

Kinmundy

President's List — Blaze Courson, Alex Hawkey

Louisville

President's List — Jasmine Andruss

Dean's List — Charles Graham

Mason

President's List — Joyce Donsbach, Konnie Heiden, Payton Bushue, Lydia Warner, Rosie Markham, Max Runge

Mode

President's List — Medora Seibert

Honor's List — Audrey Summers

Montrose

President's List — Connor Flach

Neoga

President's List — Michelle Doty, Charity Morris

Dean's List — Gerald Dunn, Kamdyn Dunn

Honor's List — Kaylee Westendorf

Newton

President's List — Devin Alzate

Honor's List — Alex Bergbower

Saint Elmo

President's List — Olivia Baker, Macie Gammon, Jayna Ireland, Colton Ward

Dean's List — Sean Hannagan II, David Westwood

Honor's List — Collin Hannagan

Shelbyville

President's List — Tiffany Haws, Shane Ramsey, Emily Oligschlaeger, Kailynn Mayhall, Griffin Schuricht, Erin Hall, Ava Hedderich, Abigail Kaiser, Tyler Brachbill, Zoe Frederick, Emma Boehm, Jackson Lockart, Anna Macari, Skyler Wallace

Honor's List — Charity Boehm, Shane Wilkinson, Chloe Arebalo, Jared Miller, Aubrie Reid

Shumway

President's List — Kenneth Robbins, Taylor Greene

Sigel

President's List — Taylor Bueker, Joleen Deters, Isabelle Gratz, Claire Walk

Honor's List — Amber Placek, Connor Walk

Stewardson

President's List — Corinne Gibson, Jennifer Pieper, Briar Smith

Honor's List — Norma Blythe, Samantha Hammack

Strasburg

President's List — Taylor Dasenbrock, Abbie Kelly, Madilyn Rincker

Honor's List — Carter Chaney, Serenity Weeden, Morgan Mathis

Teutopolis

President's List — Jessica Deters, Isaac Vahling, Brody Will, Amanda Habing, Sydnee Huber, Adam Lustig, August Siemer, Shannon Cooper, Olivia Copple, Anabelle Habing, Olivia Hemmen, Summer Wall, Korynn Westendorf

Dean's List — Dalton Will, Brock Vogt, Jennifer Uthell, Macie Weichman

Honor's List — Presley Wendt

Toledo

President's List — Landan Shoot, Christa Hollinshead, Lucinda Adamson, Dagon Smith

Dean's List — Claire Jackson

Honor's List — Austin Kline, Katelynn Shirley, Caitlyn James

Watson

President's List — Colby Haynes, Kaiden Kohnert, Laney Gossett

Dean's List — Rhett Dust

Honor's List — Caitlyn Tinker

Wheeler

President's List — Maci Niemerg

Dean's List — Allison Cohorst

