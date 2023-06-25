Lake Land College announced that more than 700 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2023 spring semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Jill Winter, Kadence Wolff, Logan Cornett, Jared Hammer, Dalene Pivetta, Ethan Lemke, Peyton Garrard, Ethan Kelly
Dean's List — Lydia Smith
Honor's List — Avery Jahraus, Spencer Fox, Kienon Eirhart
Beecher City
President's List — Daniela Haslett
Dean's List — Cristy Haslett
Honor's List — Donald French Jr., Jacob Doedtman
Brownstown
President's List — Max Schraer, John Lowry, Elijah Beall, Kendal Merkley
Dean's List — Jayla Richison
Honor's List — Elaine Voelker, Shelby Sasse
Dieterich
President's List — Breanna Shull, Noah Dill, Lanna Kroeger, Laurie Brummer, Jonathon Bloemer, Kinley Parish, Athena Walker, Pete Britton, Brooklyn Wendte, Melissa Brummer, Conner Beckman, Sara Niemerg, Heaven Kinnison, Eva Meinhart, Delaney Miller, Veronica Miramontes, Ruby Westendorf
Dean's List — Khloe Tolch
Honor's List — Jadyn Pruemer, Laura Lidy
Effingham
President's List — Renee Woodward, Selena Flach, Yuwei Canada, Matthew Loy, Morgan Schuette, Lillian Wise, Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Thad Dillow, Armando Estrada, Andrew Donaldson, Christopher Hemwall, Logan Heil, Jared Kelly, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Hallee Lewis, Joshua McDevitt, Ella Niebrugge, Lillian Waymoth, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Gavin Griesemer, Alexander Waggoner, Grace Walker, Lanie Tedrick, Angela Ballman, Gabby Haslett, Kyra Hazelton. Addison Holste, Charly Kreke, Lexi McCoy, Blayne Pals, Hayle Schultz, Preston Siner, Brandon Walls, Jonathan Willenborg, Gracie Passalacqua, Matt Herzing, Emilee Ross, Karma Waybright
Dean's List — William McGee, Kaden Pemberton, Erik Sills, Mackenzie Blackerby, Myles Maxedon, Quest Hull
Honor's List — Alecia Luebbe, Lauren Schwing, Allison Repking, Olivia Price, Donovan Hammer, Mackenzie Lewis, Victoria Raguso, William Blair, Susie Holley, Braden Sweeney, Connor Thompson, Jacob Tieffel, Corinne Hartman, Grace Karolewicz, Camden Raddatz, Ross Schaefer, Aubree Moberly
Farina
President's List — Teresa Viramontes, Anna Kramer
Greenup
President's List — Mandy Pfeiffer, Paige Remlinger, Grace Osborne, Annastasia Clay, Jace Kearns, James Abbott
Honor's List — Juliana Marino Lopez
Herrick
President's List — Emily Grundei
Hidalgo
President's List — Stephanie Deters
Jewett
President's List — Kennedy Stults, Ryker Koester
Kinmundy
President's List — Blaze Courson, Alex Hawkey
Louisville
President's List — Jasmine Andruss
Dean's List — Charles Graham
Mason
President's List — Joyce Donsbach, Konnie Heiden, Payton Bushue, Lydia Warner, Rosie Markham, Max Runge
Mode
President's List — Medora Seibert
Honor's List — Audrey Summers
Montrose
President's List — Connor Flach
Neoga
President's List — Michelle Doty, Charity Morris
Dean's List — Gerald Dunn, Kamdyn Dunn
Honor's List — Kaylee Westendorf
Newton
President's List — Devin Alzate
Honor's List — Alex Bergbower
Saint Elmo
President's List — Olivia Baker, Macie Gammon, Jayna Ireland, Colton Ward
Dean's List — Sean Hannagan II, David Westwood
Honor's List — Collin Hannagan
Shelbyville
President's List — Tiffany Haws, Shane Ramsey, Emily Oligschlaeger, Kailynn Mayhall, Griffin Schuricht, Erin Hall, Ava Hedderich, Abigail Kaiser, Tyler Brachbill, Zoe Frederick, Emma Boehm, Jackson Lockart, Anna Macari, Skyler Wallace
Honor's List — Charity Boehm, Shane Wilkinson, Chloe Arebalo, Jared Miller, Aubrie Reid
Shumway
President's List — Kenneth Robbins, Taylor Greene
Sigel
President's List — Taylor Bueker, Joleen Deters, Isabelle Gratz, Claire Walk
Honor's List — Amber Placek, Connor Walk
Stewardson
President's List — Corinne Gibson, Jennifer Pieper, Briar Smith
Honor's List — Norma Blythe, Samantha Hammack
Strasburg
President's List — Taylor Dasenbrock, Abbie Kelly, Madilyn Rincker
Honor's List — Carter Chaney, Serenity Weeden, Morgan Mathis
Teutopolis
President's List — Jessica Deters, Isaac Vahling, Brody Will, Amanda Habing, Sydnee Huber, Adam Lustig, August Siemer, Shannon Cooper, Olivia Copple, Anabelle Habing, Olivia Hemmen, Summer Wall, Korynn Westendorf
Dean's List — Dalton Will, Brock Vogt, Jennifer Uthell, Macie Weichman
Honor's List — Presley Wendt
Toledo
President's List — Landan Shoot, Christa Hollinshead, Lucinda Adamson, Dagon Smith
Dean's List — Claire Jackson
Honor's List — Austin Kline, Katelynn Shirley, Caitlyn James
Watson
President's List — Colby Haynes, Kaiden Kohnert, Laney Gossett
Dean's List — Rhett Dust
Honor's List — Caitlyn Tinker
Wheeler
President's List — Maci Niemerg
Dean's List — Allison Cohorst
