Lake Land College announced more than 600 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Spring semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Joshua Ledbetter, Lazuli Tkachuk, Dalton Fox, Myra Duncan, Makara Hunsaker, Ellie McManaway, Paige Wendling, Logan Cornett, Keegan Hurren
Dean's List — Jacob Waddell, Jared Hammer
Honor's List — Danielle Goldsborough, Andrea Sills, Ella Ruffner
Beecher City
President's List — Danielle Gullett, Tatyana Duckwitz, Honora Reed, Hannah Wells
Brownstown
President's List — Lane Chandler, Dakota Orechovesky
Clay City
President's List — Danny Isaacs
Cowden
President's List — Misty Curl
Dieterich
President's List — Margo Donaldson, Breanna Shull, Paul Niemerg, Austin Ruholl, Cortney Brummer, Kinley Parish, Athena Walker, Pete Britton
Dean's List — Wyatte Brummer
Honor's List — Lilly Jansen
Edgewood
Dean's List — Cairra Leasher
Effingham
President's List — Lynne Donaldson, Lindsey Stewart, Aaron Shoemaker, Kaylyn Bergbower, Kollin Waymoth, Madison Crain, Koby Henkelman, Carsyn Bushue, Parker Siner, Jenna Splechter, Karsyn Mette, Hailey Olsen, Bradly Adams, Megan Ballman, Cailee Chapman, Alexis Chrappa, Jackson Doedtman, Andrei Deaconescu, Emma Kessler, Chloe Koester, Niav Maloney, Brayden Pals, Krista Phillips, Karson Pruemer, Ethan Ritz, Jarrett Swan, Britney Walls, Eden Wendling, Emily Zhao, Elizabeth Kabbes, Lillian Wise, Henry Kemme, Abigail Mette, Tia Probst, Riley Cunningham, Ali Davis, Thad Dillow, Anna Hirtzel, Kaci Jackson, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Gabrielle Kreke, Madison Mapes, Allison Miller, Lillian Waymoth, Evan Zhao, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Wade Lawrence, Korey Miller, Bryce Breer, Lanie Tedrick, Arturo Diaz, Nicholas Tensen, Lucy Dorman
Dean's List — Thomas Schottman, Joseph Matteson, Cade Buehnerkemper, London Rinkel
Honor's List — Timothy Metcalf, Sandra Bryan, Nicole Ethridge, Zachary Dye, Kaitlyn Burton, Elizabeth VanSchoyck, Lindsey Lohman, Dalton Rueter, Kiara Westergard, Evan Williamson, Myles Maxedon, Grace Hoene, Braden Sweeney, Anna Kabbes, Elizabeth Jackson, Joshua Jenson, Amanda Buening, Jada Parsley
Greenup
President's List — Tisha Fritts, Mandy Pfeiffer, David Matherly, Dakota Swingler, Mackenzie Taylor, Zoe Mitchell, Michael Beaumont, Carly Thornton
Dean's List — John Ryan, Jaelyn Miller, Austin Finn
Honor's List — Larissa Wellbaum
Herrick
President's List — Paige McKittrick
Hidalgo
President's List — Kristen Rake, Stephanie Deters
Jewett
President's List — Elijah McElravy, McLain Levine, Sage Carr
Louisville
President's List — Emma Griffith
Dean's List — Madison Thompson-Mckinney
Honor's List — Caylee Springmeyer
Mason
President's List — Konnie Heiden, William Kreke, Lydia Warner, Callie Gephart, Vanessa Skavlem
Dean's List — Brenda McClain, Grace Bushur
Montrose
President's List — Cole Will, Kaitlyn Boerngen, Kaylie Miller
Neoga
President's List — Randall Curry, Nicholas Titus, Gracie Gresens, Maggie Clark, Patricia Baldwin, Carter Cox, Dakota Krampe, Lucas Romack, Myah Wright, Shaylee Vondrak
Honor's List — Alexis Morton, Kaden Young
Newton
President's List — Angel Harrington
St. Elmo
President's List — Kelly Werner, Olivia Baker
Honor's List — Kyli Kitchen
Shelbyville
President's List — Ellie Nohren, Jack Townsend, Emma Cook, Paige Hubner, Kailee Griffith, Brook Schutt, Emma Houska, Alana Geer, Mallory Holland, Kailynn Mayhall, Griffin Schuricht, Alivia Young, Braydin Tope, Alexus Quick, Dakoda Lucas, William Pinson
Dean's List — Toni Miller
Honor's List — Isaac Smithson, Ella Tynan, Akizia Aguilar
Sigel
Dean's List — Max Niebrugge
Stewardson
President's List — Corinne Gibson, Elizabeth Baker, Kassidy Smith
Strasburg
President's List — Anna Schlechte, Alexis Agney, Wendy Deters
Dean's List — Joshua Pruemer
Teutopolis
President's List — Donna Kistner, Jessica Deters, Jackson Vonderheide, Alaina Helmink, Diana Mossman, Shane Waldhoff, Elise Passalacqua, Gabriella Mette, Aubrey Collins, Jeremia Dixon, Chloe Lewis, Macy Swingler, Paige Kerner, Joseph Ruholl, Grace Tegeler, Adam Lustig, August Siemer, Abigail Wortman
Dean's List — Samuel Bushur, Dylan Pruemer
Honor's List — Kendall Schmidt, Jackson Probst, Courtney Gibson, Samuel Thompson
Toledo
President's List — Lucinda Adamson
Dean's List — Audrey Schmidt, Shalena Houser
Watson
President's List — Rhett Dust, Kinsey Koester, Adelyn Hagy
Honor's List — Albert Dust
Wheeler
President's List — Maci Niemerg
Yale
President's List — Claire Carr
