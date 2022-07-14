Lake Land College announced more than 600 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Spring semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Joshua Ledbetter, Lazuli Tkachuk, Dalton Fox, Myra Duncan, Makara Hunsaker, Ellie McManaway, Paige Wendling, Logan Cornett, Keegan Hurren

Dean's List — Jacob Waddell, Jared Hammer

Honor's List — Danielle Goldsborough, Andrea Sills, Ella Ruffner

Beecher City

President's List — Danielle Gullett, Tatyana Duckwitz, Honora Reed, Hannah Wells

Brownstown

President's List — Lane Chandler, Dakota Orechovesky

Clay City

President's List — Danny Isaacs

Cowden

President's List — Misty Curl

Dieterich

President's List — Margo Donaldson, Breanna Shull, Paul Niemerg, Austin Ruholl, Cortney Brummer, Kinley Parish, Athena Walker, Pete Britton

Dean's List — Wyatte Brummer

Honor's List — Lilly Jansen

Edgewood

Dean's List — Cairra Leasher

Effingham

President's List — Lynne Donaldson, Lindsey Stewart, Aaron Shoemaker, Kaylyn Bergbower, Kollin Waymoth, Madison Crain, Koby Henkelman, Carsyn Bushue, Parker Siner, Jenna Splechter, Karsyn Mette, Hailey Olsen, Bradly Adams, Megan Ballman, Cailee Chapman, Alexis Chrappa, Jackson Doedtman, Andrei Deaconescu, Emma Kessler, Chloe Koester, Niav Maloney, Brayden Pals, Krista Phillips, Karson Pruemer, Ethan Ritz, Jarrett Swan, Britney Walls, Eden Wendling, Emily Zhao, Elizabeth Kabbes, Lillian Wise, Henry Kemme, Abigail Mette, Tia Probst, Riley Cunningham, Ali Davis, Thad Dillow, Anna Hirtzel, Kaci Jackson, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Gabrielle Kreke, Madison Mapes, Allison Miller, Lillian Waymoth, Evan Zhao, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Wade Lawrence, Korey Miller, Bryce Breer, Lanie Tedrick, Arturo Diaz, Nicholas Tensen, Lucy Dorman

Dean's List — Thomas Schottman, Joseph Matteson, Cade Buehnerkemper, London Rinkel

Honor's List — Timothy Metcalf, Sandra Bryan, Nicole Ethridge, Zachary Dye, Kaitlyn Burton, Elizabeth VanSchoyck, Lindsey Lohman, Dalton Rueter, Kiara Westergard, Evan Williamson, Myles Maxedon, Grace Hoene, Braden Sweeney, Anna Kabbes, Elizabeth Jackson, Joshua Jenson, Amanda Buening, Jada Parsley

Greenup

President's List — Tisha Fritts, Mandy Pfeiffer, David Matherly, Dakota Swingler, Mackenzie Taylor, Zoe Mitchell, Michael Beaumont, Carly Thornton

Dean's List — John Ryan, Jaelyn Miller, Austin Finn

Honor's List — Larissa Wellbaum

Herrick

President's List — Paige McKittrick

Hidalgo

President's List — Kristen Rake, Stephanie Deters

Jewett

President's List — Elijah McElravy, McLain Levine, Sage Carr

Louisville

President's List — Emma Griffith

Dean's List — Madison Thompson-Mckinney

Honor's List — Caylee Springmeyer

Mason

President's List — Konnie Heiden, William Kreke, Lydia Warner, Callie Gephart, Vanessa Skavlem

Dean's List — Brenda McClain, Grace Bushur

Montrose

President's List — Cole Will, Kaitlyn Boerngen, Kaylie Miller

Neoga

President's List — Randall Curry, Nicholas Titus, Gracie Gresens, Maggie Clark, Patricia Baldwin, Carter Cox, Dakota Krampe, Lucas Romack, Myah Wright, Shaylee Vondrak

Honor's List — Alexis Morton, Kaden Young

Newton

President's List — Angel Harrington

St. Elmo

President's List — Kelly Werner, Olivia Baker

Honor's List — Kyli Kitchen

Shelbyville

President's List — Ellie Nohren, Jack Townsend, Emma Cook, Paige Hubner, Kailee Griffith, Brook Schutt, Emma Houska, Alana Geer, Mallory Holland, Kailynn Mayhall, Griffin Schuricht, Alivia Young, Braydin Tope, Alexus Quick, Dakoda Lucas, William Pinson

Dean's List — Toni Miller

Honor's List — Isaac Smithson, Ella Tynan, Akizia Aguilar

Sigel

Dean's List — Max Niebrugge

Stewardson

President's List — Corinne Gibson, Elizabeth Baker, Kassidy Smith

Strasburg

President's List — Anna Schlechte, Alexis Agney, Wendy Deters

Dean's List — Joshua Pruemer

Teutopolis

President's List — Donna Kistner, Jessica Deters, Jackson Vonderheide, Alaina Helmink, Diana Mossman, Shane Waldhoff, Elise Passalacqua, Gabriella Mette, Aubrey Collins, Jeremia Dixon, Chloe Lewis, Macy Swingler, Paige Kerner, Joseph Ruholl, Grace Tegeler, Adam Lustig, August Siemer, Abigail Wortman

Dean's List — Samuel Bushur, Dylan Pruemer

Honor's List — Kendall Schmidt, Jackson Probst, Courtney Gibson, Samuel Thompson

Toledo

President's List — Lucinda Adamson

Dean's List — Audrey Schmidt, Shalena Houser

Watson

President's List — Rhett Dust, Kinsey Koester, Adelyn Hagy

Honor's List — Albert Dust

Wheeler

President's List — Maci Niemerg

Yale

President's List — Claire Carr

