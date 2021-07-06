Lake Land College announced part-time students who earned academic honors for the 2021 spring semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President’s List — Kadie Corley, Bradin Baucum, Olivia Eckhardt, Kassidy Pemberton, Emma Simmons, Jada Suckow, Ellie McManaway
Dean’s List — Mariah Winter
Beecher City
President’s List — Shellie Witteborg, Benson Buzzard, Haley Evans
Honor’s List — Elly Wilhour
Brownstown
President’s List — Mannie Grames, McKenzie Fisher, Cassi Payne
Cowden
President’s List — Samantha Headrick, Jackson Sarver, Briar Heiserman, Madison Cherry, Alexis Vaughn
Dieterich
President’s List — Donna Hartke, Michael Sparling, Matthew Hunzinger, Iva Lilly, Madilyn Brummer, Paul Niemerg, Emma Meinhart, Maggie Britton, Jadyn Pruemer
Honor’s List — Lucas Drees, Lukus Donaldson
Edgewood
President’s List — Shyanne Gouchenouer, Jakob Logan
Effingham
President’s List — Jennifer Smith, Jamie Roberts, Ricarda Helal, Bayleigh Flynn, Kaylynn Moeller, Allison Will, Ashley Tappan, Ella Harman, Taylen Stanfield, Jeffrey Repking, Kaitlyn Hall, Payton Sehy, Brandon Ethridge, Trevor Donsbach, Sabrina Eggers, Trystan Fuesting, Jacob Sigg, Lucas Swingler, Jared Hoene, Kaitlyn Burton, Luke Spencer, Ian Light, Andrew Blacker, Jonathan Coffin, Mycha Donaldson, Grace Durre, Jackeline Garcia, Morgan Hagler, Austin Herboth, Laurel Hirtzel, Gabriel Kihne, Holden Lewis, Aidan Lockhart, Matthew Loy, Elizabeth Meinhart, Savannah Morrissey, Kara Miller, Gabriel Schuette, Cathryn Schultz, Christian Raddatz, Clare Waymoth, Kiley Weaver, Erika White, Chase Woomer, Stella Passalacqua, Taylor Ritz, Noah Tegeler, Megan Ballman, Brandon Duncan, Damon Kalber, Chloe Koester, Katelyn Larsen, Niav Maloney, Joseph Matteson, Erik Sills, Jarrett Swan, Emily Zhao, Lillian Wise, Zoe Cremens, Ashley Bressendorf, Abigail Mette, Samuel Sheard
Dean’s List — Isabella Nantes
Honor’s List — Matthew Devall, Tucker Moeller, Bryce Lohman, Alan Hazelton, Cecilia Castillo, Jordan Elsasser, Michael Mayhaus, Christian Zaragoza, Mackenzie Blackerby, Chloe Stanley, Thomas Unkraut, Ignacio Hernandez
Farina
President’s List — Stacy Logue
Greenup
President’s List — Cody Gilmore, Julena Price, Jordan Armes
Dean’s List — Justin Wallace
Honor’s List — David Matherly, Ian Sutherland
Herrick
President’s List — Savannah Linn, Britney Cushing
Jewett
President’s List — McLain Levine
Honor’s List — Josie McClellan
Louisville
President’s List — Elizabeth Riddle, Stephanie Adams
Dean’s List — Madison Thompson-Mckinney
Honor’s List — Madison Griffy
Mason
President’s List — Brooke Runge
Mode
President’s List — Ashlyn Dunaway
Montrose
President’s List — Chloe Jansen, Kaitlyn Boerngen
Honor’s List — Cole Probst
Neoga
President’s List — McKenna Cleeton, Claire Cardinal, Kylee Phillips
Dean’s List — Kyrah Oakley
St. Elmo
President’s List — Michael Jones, Hailey Wright, Kalea Yagow, Emma Rhodes, Xander Caraway, Derrick Moore, Sondra Chamberlin
Honor’s List — Kelly Werner
St. Peter
Honor’s List — Caleb Harpster
Shelbyville
President’s List — Stephanie White, Hilary Bothwell, Bridgette Lockhart, Samantha Will, Michael Batson, Claire Duckett, Kade Kull, Kami Mathis, Layla Gill, Justyce Foor, Bailey Mercer, Brook Schutt, Emma Houska, Hollie Richardson, Emma Congenie
Honor’s List — Megan Martin
Shumway
President’s List — Claire Sudkamp
Dean’s List — Nicholas Tarr
Sigel
President’s List — Alicia Gutierrez
Stewardson
President’s List — Carrie Mahnke, Jocelyn Schultz, Chloe Dasenbrock
Strasburg
President’s List — Anna Schlechte
Teutopolis
President’s List — Andrew Goldstein, Maria Vahling, Shelby Rieman, Kenna Koester, Megan McMahon, John Apke, Isabelle Hemmen, Mallory Stone, Samuel Bushur, Aubrey Collins, Katherine Kingery, Macy Probst, Paige Kerner
Honor’s List — Anni Borries
Toledo
President’s List — Lucinda Adamson, Joni Fritts
Watson
President’s List — Brianna Fisher
Dean’s List — Adam Tarr
Honor’s List — Savannah Harris
Wheeler
President’s List — Cameron Griffith
Dean’s List — Alex Probst
