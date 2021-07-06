Lake Land College announced part-time students who earned academic honors for the 2021 spring semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President’s List — Kadie Corley, Bradin Baucum, Olivia Eckhardt, Kassidy Pemberton, Emma Simmons, Jada Suckow, Ellie McManaway

Dean’s List — Mariah Winter

Beecher City

President’s List — Shellie Witteborg, Benson Buzzard, Haley Evans

Honor’s List — Elly Wilhour

Brownstown

President’s List — Mannie Grames, McKenzie Fisher, Cassi Payne

Cowden

President’s List — Samantha Headrick, Jackson Sarver, Briar Heiserman, Madison Cherry, Alexis Vaughn

Dieterich

President’s List — Donna Hartke, Michael Sparling, Matthew Hunzinger, Iva Lilly, Madilyn Brummer, Paul Niemerg, Emma Meinhart, Maggie Britton, Jadyn Pruemer

Honor’s List — Lucas Drees, Lukus Donaldson

Edgewood

President’s List — Shyanne Gouchenouer, Jakob Logan

Effingham

President’s List — Jennifer Smith, Jamie Roberts, Ricarda Helal, Bayleigh Flynn, Kaylynn Moeller, Allison Will, Ashley Tappan, Ella Harman, Taylen Stanfield, Jeffrey Repking, Kaitlyn Hall, Payton Sehy, Brandon Ethridge, Trevor Donsbach, Sabrina Eggers, Trystan Fuesting, Jacob Sigg, Lucas Swingler, Jared Hoene, Kaitlyn Burton, Luke Spencer, Ian Light, Andrew Blacker, Jonathan Coffin, Mycha Donaldson, Grace Durre, Jackeline Garcia, Morgan Hagler, Austin Herboth, Laurel Hirtzel, Gabriel Kihne, Holden Lewis, Aidan Lockhart, Matthew Loy, Elizabeth Meinhart, Savannah Morrissey, Kara Miller, Gabriel Schuette, Cathryn Schultz, Christian Raddatz, Clare Waymoth, Kiley Weaver, Erika White, Chase Woomer, Stella Passalacqua, Taylor Ritz, Noah Tegeler, Megan Ballman, Brandon Duncan, Damon Kalber, Chloe Koester, Katelyn Larsen, Niav Maloney, Joseph Matteson, Erik Sills, Jarrett Swan, Emily Zhao, Lillian Wise, Zoe Cremens, Ashley Bressendorf, Abigail Mette, Samuel Sheard

Dean’s List — Isabella Nantes

Honor’s List — Matthew Devall, Tucker Moeller, Bryce Lohman, Alan Hazelton, Cecilia Castillo, Jordan Elsasser, Michael Mayhaus, Christian Zaragoza, Mackenzie Blackerby, Chloe Stanley, Thomas Unkraut, Ignacio Hernandez

Farina

President’s List — Stacy Logue

Greenup

President’s List — Cody Gilmore, Julena Price, Jordan Armes

Dean’s List — Justin Wallace

Honor’s List — David Matherly, Ian Sutherland

Herrick

President’s List — Savannah Linn, Britney Cushing

Jewett

President’s List — McLain Levine

Honor’s List — Josie McClellan

Louisville

President’s List — Elizabeth Riddle, Stephanie Adams

Dean’s List — Madison Thompson-Mckinney

Honor’s List — Madison Griffy

Mason

President’s List — Brooke Runge

Mode

President’s List — Ashlyn Dunaway

Montrose

President’s List — Chloe Jansen, Kaitlyn Boerngen

Honor’s List — Cole Probst

Neoga

President’s List — McKenna Cleeton, Claire Cardinal, Kylee Phillips

Dean’s List — Kyrah Oakley

St. Elmo

President’s List — Michael Jones, Hailey Wright, Kalea Yagow, Emma Rhodes, Xander Caraway, Derrick Moore, Sondra Chamberlin

Honor’s List — Kelly Werner

St. Peter

Honor’s List — Caleb Harpster

Shelbyville

President’s List — Stephanie White, Hilary Bothwell, Bridgette Lockhart, Samantha Will, Michael Batson, Claire Duckett, Kade Kull, Kami Mathis, Layla Gill, Justyce Foor, Bailey Mercer, Brook Schutt, Emma Houska, Hollie Richardson, Emma Congenie

Honor’s List — Megan Martin

Shumway

President’s List — Claire Sudkamp

Dean’s List — Nicholas Tarr

Sigel

President’s List — Alicia Gutierrez

Stewardson

President’s List — Carrie Mahnke, Jocelyn Schultz, Chloe Dasenbrock

Strasburg

President’s List — Anna Schlechte

Teutopolis

President’s List — Andrew Goldstein, Maria Vahling, Shelby Rieman, Kenna Koester, Megan McMahon, John Apke, Isabelle Hemmen, Mallory Stone, Samuel Bushur, Aubrey Collins, Katherine Kingery, Macy Probst, Paige Kerner

Honor’s List — Anni Borries

Toledo

President’s List — Lucinda Adamson, Joni Fritts

Watson

President’s List — Brianna Fisher

Dean’s List — Adam Tarr

Honor’s List — Savannah Harris

Wheeler

President’s List — Cameron Griffith

Dean’s List — Alex Probst

