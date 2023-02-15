Lake Land College announced that nearly 600 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Fall semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the Honor’s List, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

Altamont

President's List — Alexus Ault, Kaitlyn Parker, Kadence Wolff, Peyton Garrard

Dean's List — Charity Hardesty, Anna Koberlein

Honor's List — Avery Jahraus

Beecher City

President's List — Danielle Gullett

Honor's List — Grace Smith, Ashley Rhodes

Brownstown

President's List — Max Schraer, John Lowry

Clay City

President's List — Danny Isaacs

Cowden

President's List — Misty Curl, Shannon Robertson

Dieterich

President's List — Breanna Shull, Noah Dill, Cortney Brummer, Kinley Parish, Pete Britton, Brooklyn Wendte

Dean's List — Wyatte Brummer, Jonathon Bloemer

Honor's List — Morgan Larson

Effingham

President's List — Deborah Plummer, Amanda Poe, Blake Dust, Tyler Bushue, Jacob Stokes-Warner, Sauda Freeman, Cecilia Castillo, Hallie Wallace, Samuel Sheard, Marissa Allie, Gunner Brown, Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Andrew Donaldson, Lucy Dorman, Laura Gomez, Christopher Hemwall, Anna Hirtzel, Kaci Jackson, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Gabrielle Kreke, Hallee Lewis, Joshua McDevitt, Allison Miller, Ella Niebrugge, Emma Thompson, Lillian Waymoth, Aila-Jai Woomer, Evan Zhao, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Corinne Hartman, Grace Walker, Mariana Vega, Abigail Cochran, Makenna Duckwitz, Logan Kessler, Charly Kreke, Elena Niebrugge, Blayne Pals, Ross Schaefer, Preston Siner, Mallory Tappendorf, Jonathan Willenborg, Gracie Passalacqua, Matt Herzing, Emilee Ross, Benjamin Canada

Dean's List — Kaden Pemberton, Braden Sweeney

Honor's List — Timothy Metcalf, Allison Repking, Haven Lorton, Victoria Raguso, Riley Crain, Avery Curtis, Logan Heil, Susie Holley, Colton Loy, Emilie Vincent, Trinity Womack, Scarlette Sorling, Nicholas Cruz, Anna Faber

Farina

Honor's List — Richard Reneman

Greenup

President's List — Grace Osborne, Stormy Judson, Jesse Fritts

Dean's List — Logan Edwards

Honor's List — Paige Remlinger, Elias Ozier

Herrick

President's List — Malayne Seaton

Jewett

President's List — Kennedy Stults

Kinmundy

Honor's ListAlexsys Hammond

Mason

President's List Chelsy Pontious, Blake Bushue, Payton Bushue, Lydia Warner, Callie Gephart, Max Runge, Ellie Macklin

Dean's List Konnie Heiden

Honor's List — Rosie Markham

Montrose

President's List Holly Cornell, Kelsey Fletcher, Connor Flach, Kaylie Miller

Honor's List Morgan Esker

Neoga

President's List Brian Fraser, Brady Reynolds, Kyrah Oakley, Andrea Burcham, Carter Davis, Sydney Hakman, Caitlyn Sparling

Dean's List — Fayrene Newman

Honor's List Briley Gilkeson, Nia Fuller, Kamdyn Dunn

Newton

President's List Gregory Sandschafer

St. Elmo

President's List Derrick Moore, Olivia Baker, Macie Gammon

Honor's List Deana Shelton

Shelbyville

President's List Kyle Williams, Shane Wilkinson, Christopher Raymond, Samuel Bricker, Jared Miller, Emily Oligschlaeger, Ryann Wood, Carli Canada, Mallory Holland, Alivia Young, Erin Hall, Ava Hedderich, Abigail Kaiser, Drennen Prosser, Tyler Brachbill, Maxwell Rohdemann, Delaney Keown, Kara Tipsword

Dean's List Coty Drake, Arica Trobaugh, Aubrie Reid

Honor's List Owen Hedderich

Shumway

Dean's List Taylor Greene

Sigel

President's List Taylor Bueker, Quintin Richards, Allison Worman, Klowee Conder, Sydney Richards

Dean's List Torrance Stephens

Honor's List Tanya Hanley, Amber Placek

Stewardson

President's List Corinne Gibson, Alexis Dare, Trey Sayers, Amber Goen

Honor's List Samantha Porter

Strasburg

President's List Joshua Pruemer, Taylor Dasenbrock, Abbie Kelly, Maddie Rincker

Honor's List Carter Chaney

Teutopolis

President's List Donna Kistner, Jessica Deters, Max Ruholl, Jeremia Dixon, Brody Will, Jennifer Uthell, Shannon Cooper

Dean's List Shane Waldhoff

Toledo

President's List Matthew Shull, Caitlyn James, Ellere Repp, Mariah Apke

Honor's List Christa Hollinshead, Katelynn Shirley

Watson

President's List Rhett Dust, Adelyn Hagy, Jennifer Jamison, Kaiden Kohnert, Ashley Roedl, Charlie Ring

Honor's List Clair Davis

Wheeler

President's List Allison Einhorn

 

