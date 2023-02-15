Lake Land College announced that nearly 600 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Fall semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the Honor’s List, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
Altamont
President's List — Alexus Ault, Kaitlyn Parker, Kadence Wolff, Peyton Garrard
Dean's List — Charity Hardesty, Anna Koberlein
Honor's List — Avery Jahraus
Beecher City
President's List — Danielle Gullett
Honor's List — Grace Smith, Ashley Rhodes
Brownstown
President's List — Max Schraer, John Lowry
Clay City
President's List — Danny Isaacs
Cowden
President's List — Misty Curl, Shannon Robertson
Dieterich
President's List — Breanna Shull, Noah Dill, Cortney Brummer, Kinley Parish, Pete Britton, Brooklyn Wendte
Dean's List — Wyatte Brummer, Jonathon Bloemer
Honor's List — Morgan Larson
Effingham
President's List — Deborah Plummer, Amanda Poe, Blake Dust, Tyler Bushue, Jacob Stokes-Warner, Sauda Freeman, Cecilia Castillo, Hallie Wallace, Samuel Sheard, Marissa Allie, Gunner Brown, Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Andrew Donaldson, Lucy Dorman, Laura Gomez, Christopher Hemwall, Anna Hirtzel, Kaci Jackson, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Gabrielle Kreke, Hallee Lewis, Joshua McDevitt, Allison Miller, Ella Niebrugge, Emma Thompson, Lillian Waymoth, Aila-Jai Woomer, Evan Zhao, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Corinne Hartman, Grace Walker, Mariana Vega, Abigail Cochran, Makenna Duckwitz, Logan Kessler, Charly Kreke, Elena Niebrugge, Blayne Pals, Ross Schaefer, Preston Siner, Mallory Tappendorf, Jonathan Willenborg, Gracie Passalacqua, Matt Herzing, Emilee Ross, Benjamin Canada
Dean's List — Kaden Pemberton, Braden Sweeney
Honor's List — Timothy Metcalf, Allison Repking, Haven Lorton, Victoria Raguso, Riley Crain, Avery Curtis, Logan Heil, Susie Holley, Colton Loy, Emilie Vincent, Trinity Womack, Scarlette Sorling, Nicholas Cruz, Anna Faber
Farina
Honor's List — Richard Reneman
Greenup
President's List — Grace Osborne, Stormy Judson, Jesse Fritts
Dean's List — Logan Edwards
Honor's List — Paige Remlinger, Elias Ozier
Herrick
President's List — Malayne Seaton
Jewett
President's List — Kennedy Stults
Kinmundy
Honor's List — Alexsys Hammond
Mason
President's List — Chelsy Pontious, Blake Bushue, Payton Bushue, Lydia Warner, Callie Gephart, Max Runge, Ellie Macklin
Dean's List — Konnie Heiden
Honor's List — Rosie Markham
Montrose
President's List — Holly Cornell, Kelsey Fletcher, Connor Flach, Kaylie Miller
Honor's List — Morgan Esker
Neoga
President's List — Brian Fraser, Brady Reynolds, Kyrah Oakley, Andrea Burcham, Carter Davis, Sydney Hakman, Caitlyn Sparling
Dean's List — Fayrene Newman
Honor's List — Briley Gilkeson, Nia Fuller, Kamdyn Dunn
Newton
President's List — Gregory Sandschafer
St. Elmo
President's List — Derrick Moore, Olivia Baker, Macie Gammon
Honor's List — Deana Shelton
Shelbyville
President's List — Kyle Williams, Shane Wilkinson, Christopher Raymond, Samuel Bricker, Jared Miller, Emily Oligschlaeger, Ryann Wood, Carli Canada, Mallory Holland, Alivia Young, Erin Hall, Ava Hedderich, Abigail Kaiser, Drennen Prosser, Tyler Brachbill, Maxwell Rohdemann, Delaney Keown, Kara Tipsword
Dean's List — Coty Drake, Arica Trobaugh, Aubrie Reid
Honor's List — Owen Hedderich
Shumway
Dean's List — Taylor Greene
Sigel
President's List — Taylor Bueker, Quintin Richards, Allison Worman, Klowee Conder, Sydney Richards
Dean's List — Torrance Stephens
Honor's List — Tanya Hanley, Amber Placek
Stewardson
President's List — Corinne Gibson, Alexis Dare, Trey Sayers, Amber Goen
Honor's List — Samantha Porter
Strasburg
President's List — Joshua Pruemer, Taylor Dasenbrock, Abbie Kelly, Maddie Rincker
Honor's List — Carter Chaney
Teutopolis
President's List — Donna Kistner, Jessica Deters, Max Ruholl, Jeremia Dixon, Brody Will, Jennifer Uthell, Shannon Cooper
Dean's List — Shane Waldhoff
Toledo
President's List — Matthew Shull, Caitlyn James, Ellere Repp, Mariah Apke
Honor's List — Christa Hollinshead, Katelynn Shirley
Watson
President's List — Rhett Dust, Adelyn Hagy, Jennifer Jamison, Kaiden Kohnert, Ashley Roedl, Charlie Ring
Honor's List — Clair Davis
Wheeler
President's List — Allison Einhorn
