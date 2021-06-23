The Lake Land College nursing department received continuing accreditation for both the associate degree and practical nursing programs with the next scheduled evaluation visit taking place in fall 2028.
“Maintaining continued accreditation is an outstanding achievement,” Nursing Instructor/Director of Nursing Programs Cheryl Beam said. “It demonstrates a commitment to quality nursing education.”
Lake Land College received formal notification in April 2021 of this action taken by the Board of Commissioners for the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) at its March 2021 meeting.
ACEN Board members evaluated materials from the accreditation review process and the recommendation for accreditation proposed by the peer evaluators on the site visit team and the Evaluation Review Panel.
Providing specialized accreditation for programs of nursing education, the ACEN supports the interests of nursing education, nursing practice and the public.
The ACEN commended the flexibility, courage and resiliency demonstrated by the college’s nursing program faculty and leaders as well as their institutional colleagues during the global pandemic.
“We are very proud to have earned this continuing accreditation for our nursing programs,” Division Chair of Allied Health/Nursing Instructor Erin Swingler said. “Everyone involved in these programs demonstrates a commitment to excellence and to the values of the college. Our Lake Land College nursing programs have a strong tradition of preparing knowledgeable and skilled nurses to meet the needs of employers and to provide caring, quality health care to patients.”
Accreditation is a voluntary, peer-review, self-regulatory process by which non-governmental associations recognize educational institutions or programs that meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality.
To learn more about the nursing programs at Lake Land College, visit lakelandcollege.edu/guided-pathways or contact Beam at 217-234-5452 or cbeam@lakelandcollege.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.