The Lake Land College Nursing associate degree graduates were honored at a pinning ceremony in front of the Luther Student Center May 12. Each of the 70 graduates received a nursing pin and a keepsake card.
Julie Long, Altamont, earned the Marilyn Fuqua-Thompson Award.
"The vote for Julie was unanimous," Director of Nursing Programs/Nursing Instructor Cheryl Beam said. "We are very proud of all of our graduates, and we look forward to seeing where they go in the future."
Another nursing faculty member commented on Long's ability to make connections to activities and skills in class and lab and then apply the information in the clinical setting.
"She says she's nervous, but it never shows in the patient's room," the faculty member said. "She communicates easily with patients, students and staff."
Each student and faculty member also wore "in memory of" pins in honor of former student Ryan Hess, Sullivan, who passed away suddenly a few months prior to graduation. The students also nominated Hess for the Peer Award, presenting the plaque to Hess's family at the ceremony.
Near the end of the ceremony, many of the students and faculty present released butterflies in memory of Hess.
Area students who received pins at the event were Zachary Allie, Effingham; Julie Ambrose, Shelbyville; Sarah Arend, Altamont; Karen Blomberg-Baylis, Kinmundy; Lauren Brandt, Effingham; Marissa Caraway, St. Elmo; Tiffany Case, Effingham; Sheila Cline, Neoga; Dayna Delaney, Altamont; Kendall Fonner, Effingham; Bailey Frese, Effingham; Madison Healy, Louisville; Clayton Helmink, Effingham; Elise Hemmen, Montrose; Christopher Heuerman, Effingham; Vy Hewitt, Effingham; Taylor Hilt, Effingham; Hannah Holsapple, Greenup; Robyn Larsen, Effingham; Julie Long, Altamont; Caitlyn Marlow, Shelbyville; Sarah Matusas, Neoga; Elizabeth McMahan, Strasburg; Taylor Oldham, Cowden; Sarah Parkison, Brownstown; Shelby Sims, Edgewood; Amanda Solan, Effingham; Lakrisha Vanscyoc, Neoga; Cailin Wilson, Shelbyville; Whitney Wolff, Beecher City; Ashley Young, Effingham; Courtney Zasada, Brownstown; and Claire Zumbahlen, Effingham.
