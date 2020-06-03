The National Society for Leadership and Success at Lake Land College welcomed several new members in May. The society offers these students the opportunity to be part of a nationally recognized organization providing access to some of the country's top leaders.
The Lake Land College chapter of NSLS welcomes Alissa Smith of Farina, Courtney Lee of Shelbyville, Creed Hudson of Greenup, Daniel Medel of Greenup, Hannah Doll of Neoga, Heather Kistner of Neoga, Jessica Webster of Effingham, Julie Stefanski of Beecher City, Lane Himes of Brownstown, Macey Heselton of Herrick, Madison Buscher of Effingham, Meliah Hennings of Shelbyville, Miriam Tait of Shelbyville, Olga Hernandez of Effingham, Patrick Lines of Shelbyville, Stephanie Bollino of Neoga.
With nearly 500 chapters and more than 525,000 members nationwide NSLS, Sigma Alpha Pi, is the largest collegiate leadership honor society in the U.S. NSLS provides its members access to a five-step leadership program on campus as well as honoring excellence. Members will develop skills within the five-step program to inspire success even after college. As members, students will have access to education and programs from some of the top leaders in America including Rudy Giuliani, Arianna Huffington, Common, Carly Fiorina, and several others. Scholarship and other awards are also available to these members.
To be nominated for the society, students must have a GPA of at least 2.75, be involved in at least one campus activity and have completed at least 15 credit hours. Upon accepting the nomination and paying one-time membership dues, students must complete an orientation day, attend leadership training day and view three video presentations that consist of success networking team meetings and speaker broadcasts. Upon completing these tasks, students will be officially inducted. For more information visit www.societyleadership.org.
