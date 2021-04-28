Lake Land College named PTK Treasurer Rachel Buening, of Effingham, and PTK Secretary Macy Vogt, of Teutopolis, as 2020-2021 Outstanding Honors Students. Both recipients were honored at the virtual Student Recognition Banquet April 28.
As well as being active in Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society (PTK), both students were Presidential Scholars and achieved full status honors via the Honors Program courses. PTK, the Honors Program and Presidential Scholars are the three components included in the Lake Land College Honors Experience.
Buening is majoring in elementary education and will be transferring to Eastern Illinois University in the fall. She said her goal as an educator is to make a difference in all of her students' lives.
"I was lucky enough to have so many teachers that were very influential and kind to me," Buening said. "I would love to do the very same for other students in the future as all we need sometimes in life is for someone to have a little faith in us."
Buening's hard work and dedication also caught the attention of her instructors.
"Rachel has an inquisitive nature and a drive to jump into topics and critically think," Psychology instructor Lara Bacino-Althaus said. "She had excellent questions and comments in class."
Sociology instructor Katie Parrish echoed Bacino-Althaus' sentiments, saying Buening was an excellent student who participated well in the class.
"She never hesitated to reach out to me anytime she had a question or wanted additional help," Parrish said. "Additionally, she went above and beyond for the honors project about the Underground Railroad Museum."
Buening likewise spoke highly of the honors faculty members, saying the best part of the honors courses was the faculty who taught them.
"The faculty members were all very dedicated to their work and had coursework and setups that were engaging and concise," Buening said. "I truly feel that the faculty in the honors program are what makes it so amazing!"
Because of her participation in the honors program, Buening said she was able to test and strengthen her skills by collaborating with other honors students.
"I really enjoyed the extra challenge and discussion that was incorporated into the honors program as it pushed me to work even harder in my honors classes," Buening said. "I definitely feel that participating in the honors program helped me to become a better student by giving me the opportunity to collaborate with other students and have more one-on-one communications with my professors."
Vogt will also be transferring to Eastern Illinois University in the fall to major in exercise science. She said she plans to continue her education after earning a bachelor's degree, and she hopes to use creative and effective treatment plans in her career to help her future patients gain full recovery, independence and strength to perform everyday activities.
Vogt offered her gratitude to several honors faculty members, complimenting instructors' passion and effort for the students.
"The honors faculty at LLC are key to making the program so special," Vogt said. "The instructors are passionate about what they teach, and they make an effort to ensure that students understand the material. I had the pleasure of learning from Lara Bacino-Althaus, Ed Thomas, Katie Lotz and Katie Parrish. My adviser, Krista Burrell, has always provided advice and opportunities that allowed me to grow as a person."
Instructors reciprocated Vogt's sentiments, many complimenting her excellence and effort.
"Macy excelled in my classes and has shown that she puts forth a great effort in her academic and course work," Parrish said.
Economics instructor Katie Lotz praised Vogt's dedication and progress in her classwork and development.
"Macy was such a dedicated student and I saw tremendous growth in her throughout the time she was in my class," Lotz said. "I cannot say enough nice things about her. She was fantastic."
Communication Studies instructor Ed Thomas also complimented Vogt's merit in class.
"Macy is an exceptional student," Thomas said. "She was always professional and completed the coursework with excellence."
"The Honors Experience at Lake Land College has been so influential in my community college experience," Vogt said. "The best connections I've made with other students and faculty have been a direct result of getting involved in the honors program."
