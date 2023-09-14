Lake Land College livestock judging team impresses at National Barrow Show

Lake Land College’s Livestock Judging Team was named the Overall Reserve Team at the 2023 National Barrow Show in Austin, Minnesota.
The team finished the competition tied for the best score and ultimately placed second with a tie breaker. Anchoring the team’s success were students Cooper Bertolino, Nokomis, Illinois; Ashtyn Harvey, Straughn, Indiana; Paige Lemenager, Hudson, Illinois; and Skyler Ward, New Paris, Ohio, who each placed in the top 10 for overall individual performance.
The following students competed at the event as members of Lake Land’s Livestock Judging Team: Cooper Bertolino of Nokomis, IL; Luke Brinskeader of Arcanum, OH; Reese Brock of Arpin, WI; Hannah Buse of Ellisville, MS; Brandtly Cooper of Paoli, IN; Kara Freebarin of Ottawa, IL; Cara Greiner of Connersville, IN; Gabe Hanson of La Porte City, IA; Ashtyn Harvey of Straughn, IN; Tyler Lee of Durand, IL; Paige Lemenager of Hudson, IL; Jackie Shertz of El Paso, IL; Weston Tharp of Newton, IL; Tucker Walton of Loogootee, IN; Skyler Ward of New Paris, OH.
One of the most historic livestock shows in the country, the National Barrow Show is centered around swine judging. Participants in the event judge eight classes of breeding and market hogs, providing four sets of oral reasons and answering one set of performance questions. Since its creation in the 1970s, Lake Land’s Livestock Judging Team has attended the contest every year that it has been held.
Recently, the group was also named the Overall Reserve Team at the Top Notch Collegiate Contest in Paragould, Arkansas. Ashtyn Harvey of Straughn, Indiana, and Gabe Hanson of La Porte City, Iowa, led the team to success at the contest by both finishing in the top five for overall individual performance.
The Lake Land College livestock judging team will return to action at the Flint Hills MidAmerica Classic in Hutchinson, Kansas, in late September. By the season’s conclusion in March, the team will have competed in over a dozen major events throughout the country.
To learn more about Lake Land’s livestock judging team, visit https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/student-life/livestock-judging. Prospective freshmen interested in joining the team can contact coach Hayden Wilder at 217-234-5360 or at hwilder@lakelandcollege.edu.
