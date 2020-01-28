The Lake Land College Agriculture Division is hosting an open house Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. High school juniors and seniors are invited to learn more about the agriculture programs available at Lake Land College and enjoy lunch with current students and faculty.
The event will open with registration and a welcome session in the West Building, Farm Credit Services room. Breakout sessions will occur from 9:40 to 11:30 a.m. They will cover each agriculture major offered at Lake Land and agriculture career opportunities. Campus tours and a session covering the admissions enrollment process will also be provided. The event will end with a question-and-answer session over lunch with current agriculture division students and faculty.
"We encourage all students who have an interest in exploring career and transfer opportunities to join us at our Agriculture Open House," Ryan Orrick, division chair agriculture/agriculture instructor, said. "Students will receive specific information about which majors will put them on a path to careers in agronomy, animal care and production, precision technology, diesel mechanic and John Deere technician, green house management, as well as information about successfully transferring to universities across Illinois and the United States."
To get to the West Building, take Entrance 1 from Route 45, make a right turn after the curve onto Podestá Drive, continue around campus, turn right onto North Progress Parkway and park in Lot C. For easy access to the Farm Credit Services room, enter through the north entrance at the side of the building.
RSVP to the open house by contacting Orrick at sorrick@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5208.
