Lake Land College held a virtual Student Recognition Event via Zoom April 28 to recognize several students for their achievements in the classroom and beyond.
Interim Director of Student Life Dave Seiler hosted the event with faculty and staff offering praise for the outstanding student leaders. Lake Land College President Josh Bullock began the event with a few words of congratulations and appreciation to the students.
"The strength in Lake Land College truly lies in our students," Bullock said in his remarks. "It lies in the quality and commitment of our students to their educational journey and their learning process."
Interim Vice President for Student Service Valerie Lynch also expressed her gratitude to the students at the event, saying though the event was done in a different modality, the sentiment remained the same.
"We really want to recognize the amazing work that all of the student leaders do," Lynch said. "Even students who maybe haven't had a lot of time on campus — they've chosen to be involved, and that's what is most important."
Every year faculty from each of the seven divisions select one student to earn an Outstanding Student Award from the Lake Land College Faculty Association. The award recipient receives a certificate and a reward of $200.
The Agriculture Division Outstanding Student Award recipient was Hannah Tappendorf, of Altamont. As an Agriculture Transfer major, Tappendorf will be transferring to the University of Illinois in May.
Not only did Tappendorf excel in the Agriculture Division, she got involved at Lake Land as a Student Ambassador and served as a student representative on the Foundation Board.
"Hannah has been a great student in the classroom," Division Chair Agriculture/Agriculture Instructor Ryan Orrick said. "She has a very pleasant demeanor, and she is very talented and responsible. Anything she does is very professional and outgoing."
Seth Bohnhoff, of Dieterich, earned the Outstanding Student Award for the Humanities & Communications Division.
Bohnhoff frequented Lake Land's radio station, WLKL 98.9 FM, reporting on sporting events. After completing his time at Lake Land, Bohnhoff plans to transfer to a four-year university to major in meteorology.
"It was a pleasure to get to know Seth," Speech Communication/Broadcasting Instructor/Broadcast Operations Director Greg Powers said. "On behalf of the Humanities and Communications Division, Seth comes highly recommended and we wish him all the best."
In the Social Science & Education Division, the Outstanding Student Award went to PTK Treasurer Rachel Buening, of Effingham. Buening is majoring in elementary education and will be transferring to Eastern Illinois University in the fall after graduating with full honors from Lake Land.
"Rachel was very eager to participate and offer her opinions in class," Division Chair Social Science/Education/Psychology Instructor Charlie Jarrell said. "She also took my online class, where she continued to give fantastic answers to any question that I asked."
The Allied Health Division Outstanding Student Award recipient was Fatima Viramontes, of Farina. Graduating from the Dental Hygiene program in August, Viramontes has demonstrated her ability to provide strong leadership and performance under pressure during her time as a student. She has also been able to provide communication assistance in the clinic as she is bilingual.
"Fatima is a really stand-out student," Division Chair Allied Health/Nursing Instructor Erin Swingler said. "She holds very high academic standards for herself, submitting stellar assignments in many different forms."
Buening also earned the Outstanding Honors Student title alongside PTK Secretary Macy Vogt, of Teutopolis. Vogt will also be transferring to Eastern Illinois University in the fall to major in exercise science. As well as being active in Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society (PTK), both students were Presidential Scholars and achieved full status honors via the Honors Program courses.
"Macy was such a dedicated student and I saw tremendous growth in her throughout the time she was in my class," Lotz said. "I cannot say enough nice things about her. She was fantastic."
The Student Government Association was also recognized at the event, including SGA President Caralee Hayes, of Effingham.
Student Life Specialist Dustyn Fatheree also recognized The Navigator News staff, including Editor-in-Chief Madelyn Kidd, of Neoga, as well as photographers and reporters on the staff.
For the Student Activity Board, Chair Wyatt Zumbahlen, of Newton, and Vice Chair Kierstin Clark, of Newton, were recognized for their leadership.
The seven ambassadors for the 2020-21 school year returned from the previous year when COVID-19 prevented the selection of new ambassadors. Among them are Kaitlyn Bloemer, of Dieterich; Tappendorf; and Emmalynn Walk, of Neoga
"Thank you to all the Lake Land College students," Seiler said. "We are here because of you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.