April 4-20 Lake Land College displayed original student artwork that answered the question: “What do Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Mean to You?” The artwork is part of a contest hosted by the Lake Land College Inclusion and Diversity Education Committee (IDEC).
“I think this contest is an excellent opportunity to get our students involved and allow them to communicate and express themselves via other mediums,” IDEC Chair Kim Hunter said. “We always want to make certain we are creating an inclusive space for all of the individuals in our Laker community to express themselves authentically. The artwork is a unique way to raise awareness in the college community.”
The winning pieces, which judges selected, will be displayed on campus until the end of the semester.
The contest consisted of five winners. Katie Clark earned Graphic Design First Place for “Let Equality Bloom.” In Graphic Design Second Place, Alexus Ault won for “Make the Mix Work.”
Pamela Miller earned Other Media First Place for “Dependency,” and Kendall Plummer earned Other Media Second Place for “Untitled 3”. The Judge’s Choice was “Beauty of the World & Diversity” by Emily Montoya.
“To me, diversity and inclusion are being able to learn and understand all types of life,” Clark said of her piece.
“Diversity and inclusion, to me, is about empowering people by respecting and appreciating what makes them who they are,” Ault said in her piece’s description.
For more information on the Art Exhibition or the IDEC, visit lakelandcollege.edu/diversity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.