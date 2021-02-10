Full-time students
Lake Land College announced more than 600 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2020 fall semester.
To qualify for the president's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.
To qualify for the honor's list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.
The following area full-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Jennifer Morris, Jayme Campe, Ashley Tappendorf, Jeanette Bovard, Nathan Budde, August Laatsch, Violet Wendling, Dawn Pagel, Lane Horath, Kelli Stuemke, Dalton Fox, Kolby Pemberton
Dean's List — Hannah Tappendorf, Jacob Hammer, Anna Koberlein, Alexus Ault, Hannah Barns
Honor's List — Hannah Roberson, Grace Simmons, Jared Kollmann
Beecher City
President's List — Alisha Jewell, Matthew Smith, Amanda Smith
Dean's List — Jessica Prichard, Paeton Underwood
Honor's List — Ashley Rhodes
Brownstown
President's List — Joel Bloemker
Dean's List — Shelby Spence
Cowden
President's List — Tabitha Endsley
Dieterich
President's List — Kaitlyn Bloemer, Paul Thoele, Seth Bohnhoff, Collin Hartke, Will Thoele, Alex Deters, Parker Wolfe, Allie Painter, Keely Gosnell
Effingham
President's List — Stacey Sehy, Kristin Fleming, Jared Roderick, Sandra Bryan, Emily Durbin, Chloe Funneman, Will Kabbes, Broc Hemrich, Averee Greene, Joshua Cotter, Alex Fearday, Katherine Blickem, Brennan Poland, Yuwei Canada, Brianna Larson, Jordon Wilkinson, Autumn McCoy, Kellie Siebert, Lucas Vasquez, Madison Buscher, Ty Morrissey, Carsyn Bushue, Austin Huebner, Morgan Krouse, Jackson Matteson, Dylan Ritz, Rachel Sloss, Sam Thompson, Madison Tilford, Abigayle Weis, Andrew Womack, Jessica Wilson, Reilly Ashton, Sophia Poston, David Adams, Rachel Buening, Morgan Mette, Karsyn Mette, Mackenzie Brown, Riley Seachrist, Callie Feldhake, John Hoene, Ryan Schultz, Abigail Will, Connor Will, Kaelyn Fedrigon, Keegan Baker, Cohen Woods, Aaron Webb
Dean's List — Lisa Armstrong, Brian Roedl, Alex Thoele, Alan Lovell, Hannah Koester, Chelsie Carver, Kaleb Kihne, Parker Siner, William Lawrence, Abby Kallis, Mitchell Heuerman, Michael Fleshner, Jacy Blunt, Fidencio Sanchez-Hernandez
Honor's List — Bayleigh Flynn, Amanda Lagrand, Jenny Huynh, Caralee Hayes, Cooper Jackson, Kaylee Phillips, Brayton Poland, Eli Seaman, Luke Rudolphi, Wade Wenthe, Logan Borries, Parker Snow, Dylan Guy
Greenup
President's List — Kendall Plummer, Creed Hudson, Aidan Ozier, Elijah Lamb
Honor's List — Michael Reynolds, Shelby Napier
Herrick
President's List — Jamie Henkelman, Royce Thompson, Emily McBee, Tucker Short
Dean's List — Lauren Wojcik
Louisville
President's List — Paige Van Dyke, Cole Dial
Dean's List — Chloe Kessler
Honor's List — Brady Clark
Mason
President's List — Nathan Hill, Nathan Lohman, Brittany Smithenry
Dean's List — Paula Holland
Mode
President's List — Anthony Seibert
Montrose
President's List — Monica Buerster
Honor's List — Grace Meinhart
Neoga
President's List — McKenna Cleeton, Sasha Coco, Alyssa Easton, Madelyn Kidd
Dean's List — Emmalyn Walk, Dalton Potter, Mackenzie Saunders, Brandon Neece
Honor's List — Olivia Holt
Newton
President's List — Brianna Utley, Brooklyn Herman,
Dean's List — Wyatt Zumbahlen, Kierstin Clark
Saint Elmo
President's List — Dustin Blankenship, Ava Pattillo, Megan Denton
Dean's List — Avyree Scholes
Honor's List — Marlee Nolen
Shelbyville
President's List — Patrick Lines, Matthew Thompson, Kearah Allen, Emily Smith, Emily Atkinson, Alec Stokes, Jordan Winings, Kaitlyn Gritzmacher, Olivia Durbin, Amanda Cowen
Dean's List — Dean Walters, Jack Townsend, Gabrielle Pierce, Fedson Fergilus
Honor's List — Amy Brown, Shannon Price, Dana Robertson, Trey Ruot
Shumway
President's List — Amy Whitaker, Bethany Thies, Shea Kinkelaar
Sigel
President's List — Jenelle Vogt, Christine Hoene, Isabel Lee, Abagail Flach
Dean's List — Brittany Krampe, Kaden Fearday
Honor's List — Paul Probst
Stewardson
President's List — Katrina Davis, Jocelyn Schultz
Honor's List — Carrie Mahnke
Strasburg
President's List — Adrienne Bushue, Jack Burton, Calla Roney, Lainee Turner
Dean's List — Logan Mathis
Teutopolis
President's List — Anni Borries, Macy Vogt, Callie McMahon, Callie Meinhart, Madison Niebrugge, Kelsey Deters, Molly Wendt, Olivia Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Emily Uthell, William Niccum, John Apke, Ciara Roepke
Dean's List — Seth Probst, Ryan Buerster
Honor's List — Jarrett Hardiek, Josh Hardiek, Brayden Will, Brock Deters
Toledo
President's List — Emily Carlen, Destiny Williams
Dean's List — Riley Jackson
Honor's List — Kyle Houser, Kyla Thornton, Allison Kingery, Reid Mathenia
Watson
President's List — Clair Davis
Dean's List — Shelby Herboth
Wheeler
President's List — Brooke Jansen
Part-time students
Lake Land College announced more than 400 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2020 fall semester.
To qualify for the president's list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.
To qualify for the honor's list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.
The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Patricia Childress, Elizabeth Huston, Jessica Spour, Kristina Roepke, Derek Chancy
Dean's List — Sierra Struthers
Honor's List — Ailyn Spring
Katelynn Grimsley
Beecher City
Dean's List — Joshua Lister
Brownstown
Honor's List — Elissa Baron
Cowden
President's List — Ashley Bartels
Dieterich
President's List — Donna Hartke, Matthew Hunzinger, Rachel Niemerg, Iva Lilly, Emily Bloemer, Lukus Donaldson
Honor's List — Ethan Weidner, Derek Deters
Edgewood
President's List — Amy Anzio, Allison Hodges, Hannah Krutsinger, James Garrett
Dean's List — Victoria Caldwell
Honor's List — Jessica Roedl
Effingham
President's List — Jennifer Smith, Rachael Boone, Ricarda Helal, Matthew Devall, Andrea Huebner, Donald Henson, Brooke Haller, Broc Krietemeyer, Kaylynn Moeller, Allison Will, Alyssa Connors, Taylen Stanfield, Jeffrey Repking, Alexandra Seymour, Tucker Moeller, Olivia Stanfield, Colby Minter, Kate Hartke, Chloe Aden, Regan Hopper, Andrew Blacker, Jacy Boatman, Payton Budde, Dylan Cunningham, Callista Denoyer, Mycha Donaldson, Morgan Hagler, Aidan Lockhart, Matthew Loy, Logann Mayfield, Kara Miller, Isabella Nantes, Autumn Rinkel, Cathryn Schultz, Anna Sigg, Christian Raddatz, Erika White, Max Woelfer, Jaime Bloemer, James Schuette, Brody Mette, Cassandra Angel, Noah Tegeler, Edgar Castillo, Ryker Schneider, Lillian Wise, Ashley Bressendorf, Alex Meyer
Dean's List — Brittany Dowell, Parshav Amin, Kage Line, Nicole Schniederjon, Cassidy Stanfield, Brandon Duncan, Christian Zaragoza
Honor's List — Misty Snyder, Nicole Stewart, Ashley Tappan, Courtney Gillespie, Zachary Bierman, Mackenzie Lewis, Hunter Petersen, Kaitlyn Burton, Trevon Benavides, Cecilia Castillo, Tristin Duncan, Anna Hibdon, Ethan Huss, Isabella Kronewitter, Preston Latch, Jackson Lee, Isaiah Rubin, Zac Slifer, Ellie Waymoth, Allison Kowalke, Jonathon Perry, Robert Reardon, Tom Unkraut, William Unkraut, Kennan Walsh
Farina
President's List — Tabitha Welch
Dean's List — Fatima Viramontes
Greenup
President's List — Cody Gilmore, Morgan Scott, Hannah Bland, Mason Brockett, Jordan Armes
Dean's List — Julena Price
Honor's List — Loretta Kingery, Riannon Neidigh
Herrick
Dean's List — Nicholas Miller, Hailey Persinger, Mackenzie Blackerby
Hidalgo
President's List — Kristen Rake
Jewett
President's List — Mason Stults, McLain Levine
Honor's List — Josie Brown
Louisville
President's List — Madison Griffy, Stephanie Adams, Caylee Springmeyer
Mason
President's List — Lexi Bailey
Honor's List — Trenton Beccue
Mode
President's List — Derek Slifer
Dean's List — Dawson Boys
Montrose
President's List — Ross Hemmen, Emily Hall, Chloe Jansen, Mackenzie Miller
Honor's List — Kathryn Helmink
Neoga
President's List — Calla Hill, Madeline Morrison, Lauren Romack, Rylee Peterson, Eve Brown
Honor's List — Valerie Harvey
Newton
President's List — Amanda Zuber
Saint Elmo
President's List — Baylee Scholes
Saint Peter
President's List — Katie Smith
Honor's List — Jade Fancher
Shelbyville
President's List — Christopher Bullock, Ashley Kite, Toni Miller, Bridgette Lockhart, Megan Martin, Kelcie Darnell, William Frederick, Emma Cook, James Burrell
Dean's List — Blake Hayden
Honor's List — Megan Agney, Destiney Ragan, Hannah Firnhaber, Emily Hicks, Steven Gordon, Jared Miller, Abigail Pfeiffer
Shumway
Dean's List — Nadine Ray
Sigel
President's List — Lexie Niebrugge
Stewardson
President's List — Luke Porter
Strasburg
President's List — Whitney Kalber, Kristina Moore
Dean's List — Hayleigh Duncan, Maggie Kelly, Grace Rincker
Honor's List — Morgan Greuel
Teutopolis
President's List — Andrew Goldstein, Lily Hemmen, Diana Mossman, Benjamin Kitten, Megan McMahon, Molly Niemerg, Caroline Beckman, Brock Vogt
Honor's List — Amy Goeckner, Keila Newlin, Briana Wernsing
Toledo
President's List — Andrew Cole, Hayden Kanizer, Allyson Maynard
Honor's List — Matthew Shull, Jaykob Archer
Watson
President's List — Taylor Armstrong, Savannah Harris
Honor's List — Theresa Hollinshead, Adam Tarr, Samantha Hicks, Kinsey Koester
