Full-time students

Lake Land College announced more than 600 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2020 fall semester.

To qualify for the president's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.

To qualify for the honor's list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.

The following area full-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Jennifer Morris, Jayme Campe, Ashley Tappendorf, Jeanette Bovard, Nathan Budde, August Laatsch, Violet Wendling, Dawn Pagel, Lane Horath, Kelli Stuemke, Dalton Fox, Kolby Pemberton

Dean's List — Hannah Tappendorf, Jacob Hammer, Anna Koberlein, Alexus Ault, Hannah Barns

Honor's List — Hannah Roberson, Grace Simmons, Jared Kollmann

Beecher City

President's List — Alisha Jewell, Matthew Smith, Amanda Smith

Dean's List — Jessica Prichard, Paeton Underwood

Honor's List — Ashley Rhodes

Brownstown

President's List — Joel Bloemker

Dean's List — Shelby Spence

Cowden

President's List — Tabitha Endsley

Dieterich

President's List — Kaitlyn Bloemer, Paul Thoele, Seth Bohnhoff, Collin Hartke, Will Thoele, Alex Deters, Parker Wolfe, Allie Painter, Keely Gosnell

Effingham

President's List — Stacey Sehy, Kristin Fleming, Jared Roderick, Sandra Bryan, Emily Durbin, Chloe Funneman, Will Kabbes, Broc Hemrich, Averee Greene, Joshua Cotter, Alex Fearday, Katherine Blickem, Brennan Poland, Yuwei Canada, Brianna Larson, Jordon Wilkinson, Autumn McCoy, Kellie Siebert, Lucas Vasquez, Madison Buscher, Ty Morrissey, Carsyn Bushue, Austin Huebner, Morgan Krouse, Jackson Matteson, Dylan Ritz, Rachel Sloss, Sam Thompson, Madison Tilford, Abigayle Weis, Andrew Womack, Jessica Wilson, Reilly Ashton, Sophia Poston, David Adams, Rachel Buening, Morgan Mette, Karsyn Mette, Mackenzie Brown, Riley Seachrist, Callie Feldhake, John Hoene, Ryan Schultz, Abigail Will, Connor Will, Kaelyn Fedrigon, Keegan Baker, Cohen Woods, Aaron Webb

Dean's List — Lisa Armstrong, Brian Roedl, Alex Thoele, Alan Lovell, Hannah Koester, Chelsie Carver, Kaleb Kihne, Parker Siner, William Lawrence, Abby Kallis, Mitchell Heuerman, Michael Fleshner, Jacy Blunt, Fidencio Sanchez-Hernandez

Honor's List — Bayleigh Flynn, Amanda Lagrand, Jenny Huynh, Caralee Hayes, Cooper Jackson, Kaylee Phillips, Brayton Poland, Eli Seaman, Luke Rudolphi, Wade Wenthe, Logan Borries, Parker Snow, Dylan Guy

Greenup

President's List — Kendall Plummer, Creed Hudson, Aidan Ozier, Elijah Lamb

Honor's List — Michael Reynolds, Shelby Napier

Herrick

President's List — Jamie Henkelman, Royce Thompson, Emily McBee, Tucker Short

Dean's List — Lauren Wojcik

Louisville

President's List — Paige Van Dyke, Cole Dial

Dean's List — Chloe Kessler

Honor's List — Brady Clark

Mason

President's List — Nathan Hill, Nathan Lohman, Brittany Smithenry

Dean's List — Paula Holland

Mode

President's List — Anthony Seibert

Montrose

President's List — Monica Buerster

Honor's List — Grace Meinhart

Neoga

President's List — McKenna Cleeton, Sasha Coco, Alyssa Easton, Madelyn Kidd

Dean's List — Emmalyn Walk, Dalton Potter, Mackenzie Saunders, Brandon Neece

Honor's List — Olivia Holt

Newton

President's List — Brianna Utley, Brooklyn Herman,

Dean's List — Wyatt Zumbahlen, Kierstin Clark

Saint Elmo

President's List — Dustin Blankenship, Ava Pattillo, Megan Denton

Dean's List — Avyree Scholes

Honor's List — Marlee Nolen

Shelbyville

President's List — Patrick Lines, Matthew Thompson, Kearah Allen, Emily Smith, Emily Atkinson, Alec Stokes, Jordan Winings, Kaitlyn Gritzmacher, Olivia Durbin, Amanda Cowen

Dean's List — Dean Walters, Jack Townsend, Gabrielle Pierce, Fedson Fergilus

Honor's List — Amy Brown, Shannon Price, Dana Robertson, Trey Ruot

Shumway

President's List — Amy Whitaker, Bethany Thies, Shea Kinkelaar

Sigel

President's List — Jenelle Vogt, Christine Hoene, Isabel Lee, Abagail Flach

Dean's List — Brittany Krampe, Kaden Fearday

Honor's List — Paul Probst

Stewardson

President's List — Katrina Davis, Jocelyn Schultz

Honor's List — Carrie Mahnke

Strasburg

President's List — Adrienne Bushue, Jack Burton, Calla Roney, Lainee Turner

Dean's List — Logan Mathis

Teutopolis

President's List — Anni Borries, Macy Vogt, Callie McMahon, Callie Meinhart, Madison Niebrugge, Kelsey Deters, Molly Wendt, Olivia Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Emily Uthell, William Niccum, John Apke, Ciara Roepke

Dean's List — Seth Probst, Ryan Buerster

Honor's List — Jarrett Hardiek, Josh Hardiek, Brayden Will, Brock Deters

Toledo

President's List — Emily Carlen, Destiny Williams

Dean's List — Riley Jackson

Honor's List — Kyle Houser, Kyla Thornton, Allison Kingery, Reid Mathenia

Watson

President's List — Clair Davis

Dean's List — Shelby Herboth

Wheeler

President's List — Brooke Jansen

Part-time students

Lake Land College announced more than 400 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2020 fall semester.

To qualify for the president's list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.

To qualify for the honor's list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.

The following area part-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Patricia Childress, Elizabeth Huston, Jessica Spour, Kristina Roepke, Derek Chancy

Dean's List — Sierra Struthers

Honor's List — Ailyn Spring

Katelynn Grimsley

Beecher City

Dean's List — Joshua Lister

Brownstown

Honor's List — Elissa Baron

Cowden

President's List — Ashley Bartels

Dieterich

President's List — Donna Hartke, Matthew Hunzinger, Rachel Niemerg, Iva Lilly, Emily Bloemer, Lukus Donaldson

Honor's List — Ethan Weidner, Derek Deters

Edgewood

President's List — Amy Anzio, Allison Hodges, Hannah Krutsinger, James Garrett

Dean's List — Victoria Caldwell

Honor's List — Jessica Roedl

Effingham

President's List — Jennifer Smith, Rachael Boone, Ricarda Helal, Matthew Devall, Andrea Huebner, Donald Henson, Brooke Haller, Broc Krietemeyer, Kaylynn Moeller, Allison Will, Alyssa Connors, Taylen Stanfield, Jeffrey Repking, Alexandra Seymour, Tucker Moeller, Olivia Stanfield, Colby Minter, Kate Hartke, Chloe Aden, Regan Hopper, Andrew Blacker, Jacy Boatman, Payton Budde, Dylan Cunningham, Callista Denoyer, Mycha Donaldson, Morgan Hagler, Aidan Lockhart, Matthew Loy, Logann Mayfield, Kara Miller, Isabella Nantes, Autumn Rinkel, Cathryn Schultz, Anna Sigg, Christian Raddatz, Erika White, Max Woelfer, Jaime Bloemer, James Schuette, Brody Mette, Cassandra Angel, Noah Tegeler, Edgar Castillo, Ryker Schneider, Lillian Wise, Ashley Bressendorf, Alex Meyer

Dean's List — Brittany Dowell, Parshav Amin, Kage Line, Nicole Schniederjon, Cassidy Stanfield, Brandon Duncan, Christian Zaragoza

Honor's List — Misty Snyder, Nicole Stewart, Ashley Tappan, Courtney Gillespie, Zachary Bierman, Mackenzie Lewis, Hunter Petersen, Kaitlyn Burton, Trevon Benavides, Cecilia Castillo, Tristin Duncan, Anna Hibdon, Ethan Huss, Isabella Kronewitter, Preston Latch, Jackson Lee, Isaiah Rubin, Zac Slifer, Ellie Waymoth, Allison Kowalke, Jonathon Perry, Robert Reardon, Tom Unkraut, William Unkraut, Kennan Walsh

Farina

President's List — Tabitha Welch

Dean's List — Fatima Viramontes

Greenup

President's List — Cody Gilmore, Morgan Scott, Hannah Bland, Mason Brockett, Jordan Armes

Dean's List — Julena Price

Honor's List — Loretta Kingery, Riannon Neidigh

Herrick

Dean's List — Nicholas Miller, Hailey Persinger, Mackenzie Blackerby

Hidalgo

President's List — Kristen Rake

Jewett

President's List — Mason Stults, McLain Levine

Honor's List — Josie Brown

Louisville

President's List — Madison Griffy, Stephanie Adams, Caylee Springmeyer

Mason

President's List — Lexi Bailey

Honor's List — Trenton Beccue

Mode

President's List — Derek Slifer

Dean's List — Dawson Boys

Montrose

President's List — Ross Hemmen, Emily Hall, Chloe Jansen, Mackenzie Miller

Honor's List — Kathryn Helmink

Neoga

President's List — Calla Hill, Madeline Morrison, Lauren Romack, Rylee Peterson, Eve Brown

Honor's List — Valerie Harvey

Newton

President's List — Amanda Zuber

Saint Elmo

President's List — Baylee Scholes

Saint Peter

President's List — Katie Smith

Honor's List — Jade Fancher

Shelbyville

President's List — Christopher Bullock, Ashley Kite, Toni Miller, Bridgette Lockhart, Megan Martin, Kelcie Darnell, William Frederick, Emma Cook, James Burrell

Dean's List — Blake Hayden

Honor's List — Megan Agney, Destiney Ragan, Hannah Firnhaber, Emily Hicks, Steven Gordon, Jared Miller, Abigail Pfeiffer

Shumway

Dean's List — Nadine Ray

Sigel

President's List — Lexie Niebrugge

Stewardson

President's List — Luke Porter

Strasburg

President's List — Whitney Kalber, Kristina Moore

Dean's List — Hayleigh Duncan, Maggie Kelly, Grace Rincker

Honor's List — Morgan Greuel

Teutopolis

President's List — Andrew Goldstein, Lily Hemmen, Diana Mossman, Benjamin Kitten, Megan McMahon, Molly Niemerg, Caroline Beckman, Brock Vogt

Honor's List — Amy Goeckner, Keila Newlin, Briana Wernsing

Toledo

President's List — Andrew Cole, Hayden Kanizer, Allyson Maynard

Honor's List — Matthew Shull, Jaykob Archer

Watson

President's List — Taylor Armstrong, Savannah Harris

Honor's List — Theresa Hollinshead, Adam Tarr, Samantha Hicks, Kinsey Koester

