Lake Land College announced full-time students who earned academic honors for the 2021 spring semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following area full-time students have achieved these academic honors:
ALTAMONT
President's List — Bradley Miller, Jayme Campe, Nathan Budde, Grace Simmons, Hannah Tappendorf, Violet Wendling, Dawn Pagel, Avyree Scholes, Alexus Ault, Lane Horath, Jared Kollmann, Dalton Fox
Dean's List — Jennifer Morris, Ashley Tappendorf, Jeanette Bovard, Joanna Schultz, Paeton Underwood
Honor's List — Anna Koberlein
Beecher City
President's List — Jessica Prichard, Amanda Smith, Ashley Rhodes, Jacquelynne Witteborg
Dean's List — Alisha Jewell, Matthew Smith
Brownstown
President's List — Kyle Seely, Joel Bloemker
Dean's List — Shelby Spence
Cowden
President's List — Tabitha Endsley, Ashley Bartels
Dieterich
President's List — Kaitlyn Bloemer, Collin Hartke, Parker Wolfe, Avriti Dogra, Emily Bloemer, Claire Beckman, Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Allie Painter, Lydia Walker, Brianna Wendte, Keely Gosnell
Dean's List — Paul Thoele, Will Thoele, Derek Deters, Faith Aherin
Honor's List — Devin Beckman, Alex Deters, Claire Scheidemantel, Erica Michels
Edgewood
President's List — Rebecca Klein
Honor's List — Allison Hodges
Effingham
President's List — Lisa Armstrong, Emily Durbin, Brian Roedl, Will Kabbes, Broc Hemrich, Alex Thoele, Averee Greene, Broc Krietemeyer, Jaden Patterson, Alex Fearday, Yuwei Canada, Dane Seiler, Zachary Dust, Lucas Vasquez, Madison Buscher, Jamie Dillow, Evan Evans, Christopher Heuerman, Carsyn Bushue, Morgan Krouse, Jackson Matteson, Brayton Poland, Dylan Ritz, Parker Siner, Sam Thompson, Abigayle Weis, Andrew Womack, Jessica Wilson, William Lawrence, Rachel Buening, Morgan Mette, Karsyn Mette, Colby Minter, Zachary Worman, Jacy Blunt, Riley Seachrist, Callie Feldhake, Parshav Amin, Regan Hopper, Jacy Boatman, Payton Budde, Dylan Cunningham, Jaidi Davis, Callista Denoyer, Logann Mayfield, Anna Sigg, Katie Vahling, Josie Tedrick, Ryan Schultz, Abigail Will, Morgan Schuette, Carley Habing, Keegan Baker, Edgar Castillo, Ryker Schneider, Anna Buhnerkempe, Kelsey Neihls
Dean's List — Jared Roderick, Brooke Haller, Jessica Golden, Caleb Schwing, Caroline Kull, Kellie Siebert, Abby Hartke, Eli Seaman, Madison Tilford, Abby Kallis, Mitchell Heuerman, Mackenzie Brown, Luke Ungrund, Alyssa Alton, Ellie Waymoth, John Hoene, Brody Mette, Cassandra Angel, Robert Reardon, Ty Wiedman, Cara Hakman
Honor's List — Matthew Meyer, Alan Lovell, Cassidy Briggerman, Hope Monnet, Chloe Aden, Alexander Katt, Dylan Guy, Kaelyn Fedrigon
Farina
President's List — Fatima Viramontes
Dean's List — Krisandra Judd
Flora
President's List — Keygun Mitchell
Greenup
President's List — Tisha Fritts, Kendall Plummer, Michael Reynolds, Creed Hudson, Aidan Ozier, Elijah Lamb, Morgan Scott, Hannah Bland, Mason Brockett. Tayler McMechan
Dean's List — Justin Brown
Honor's List — Stormy Judson
Herrick
President's List — Nicholas Miller, Hailey Persinger, Emily McBee, Lauren Wojcik, Tucker Short
Honor's List — Royce Thompson, Jhet Wehrle
Jewett
President's List — Jordyn Koester, Jenna Flood
Dean's List — Abigayle Russell
Louisville
President's List — Cole Dial, Brady Clark, Caylee Springmeyer, Maggie Gouchenouer
Dean's List — Chloe Kessler, Maelin Abbott-Rinehart
Honor's List — Paige Van Dyke
Mason
President's List — Nathan Hill. Nathan Lohman
Dean's List — Brittany Smithenry, Lexi Bailey
Honor's List — Elizabeth McNutt
Mode
President's List — Alyssa Cole, Anthony Seibert
Montrose
President's List — Ross Hemmen, Mackenzie Miller, Monica Buerster
Dean's List — Peyton Ellis
Neoga
President's List — Theodore Rathe, Abbigail Kepp, Madelyn Kidd, Eve Brown
Dean's List — Alyssa Easton, Emmalyn Walk, Dalton Potter, Katlin Howald
Honor's List — Robert Hill, Dakota Krampe, Brandon Neece
Newton
President's List — Kierstin Clark, Brooklyn Herman, Dustin Kuhl, Zachary Stark
Dean's List — Brianna Utley
Honor's List — Wyatt Zumbahlen
St. Elmo
President's List — Anthony Klitzing, Marlee Nolen, Katelyn Maxey, Ava Pattillo, Megan Denton
Shelbyville
President's List — Ashley Kite, Matthew Thompson, Blake Hayden, Emily Atkinson, Sophia Reimer, Jordan Winings, Jack Townsend, Kaitlyn Gritzmacher, Austin Sloan, Gabrielle Pierce, Alejandra McCarter, Chloe Watson, Madison Leonberger
Dean's List — Patrick Lines, Cortney Cole, Kearah Allen, William Frederick, Alec Stokes, Olivia Durbin
Honor's List — Brittany Quick, Kaylee Davis, Hunter Daugherty, Christopher Lugo
Shumway
President's List — Amy Whitaker, Shea Kinkelaar, Riley Arend
Dean's List — Bethany Thies
Honor's List — Dalton Greene
Sigel
President's List — Abagail Flach, Paul Probst, Connor Walk, Lexie Niebrugge
Dean's List — Kaden Fearday
Honor's List — Isabel Lee
Stewardson
President's List — Katrina Davis, Mackenzi Tabbert, Hannah Hayes
Strasburg
President's List — Morgan Greuel
Dean's List — Adrienne Bushue, Hayleigh Duncan, Rachel Kessler, Angela Thomas
Honor's List — Lainee Turner
Teutopolis
President's List — Josh Hardiek, Benjamin Kitten, Callie McMahon, Callie Meinhart, Seth Probst, Kelsey Deters, Olivia Niemerg, Brock Deters, Molly Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Grace Schumacher, Jessica Runde, Shelby Starwalt, Emily Uthell, Ryan Buerster
Dean's List — Jarrett Hardiek, Macy Vogt, Shannon Thoele, Kylie Hoelscher, William Niccum, Robin Cooper
Honor's List — Audrey Kreke, Madalyn Stead, Claire Rhodes, Morgan Thies, Andrew Niebrugge, Presley Wendt
Toledo
Preisdent's List — Andrew Cole, Hayden Kanizer, Emily Carlen, Destiny Williams
Dean's List — Allison Kingery, Riley Jackson, Allyson Maynard
Honor's List — Kyle Houser, Reid Mathenia, Cole Jackson, Ian Boldt, Elizabeth Titus
Watson
President's List — Everett Price, Taylor Armstrong, Clair Davis
West Liberty
Honor's List — Miranda Ochs
Wheeler
President's List — Brooke Jansen
Dean's List — Sarah Leturno, Molly Niemerg
Willow Hill
President's List — Kelsi Geltz
