Lake Land College announced full-time students who earned academic honors for the 2021 spring semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following area full-time students have achieved these academic honors:

ALTAMONT

President's List — Bradley Miller, Jayme Campe, Nathan Budde, Grace Simmons, Hannah Tappendorf, Violet Wendling, Dawn Pagel, Avyree Scholes, Alexus Ault, Lane Horath, Jared Kollmann, Dalton Fox

Dean's List — Jennifer Morris, Ashley Tappendorf, Jeanette Bovard, Joanna Schultz, Paeton Underwood

Honor's List — Anna Koberlein

Beecher City

President's List — Jessica Prichard, Amanda Smith, Ashley Rhodes, Jacquelynne Witteborg

Dean's List — Alisha Jewell, Matthew Smith

Brownstown

President's List — Kyle Seely, Joel Bloemker

Dean's List — Shelby Spence

Cowden

President's List — Tabitha Endsley, Ashley Bartels

Dieterich

President's List — Kaitlyn Bloemer, Collin Hartke, Parker Wolfe, Avriti Dogra, Emily Bloemer, Claire Beckman, Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Allie Painter, Lydia Walker, Brianna Wendte, Keely Gosnell

Dean's List — Paul Thoele, Will Thoele, Derek Deters, Faith Aherin

Honor's List — Devin Beckman, Alex Deters, Claire Scheidemantel, Erica Michels

Edgewood

President's List — Rebecca Klein

Honor's List — Allison Hodges

Effingham

President's List — Lisa Armstrong, Emily Durbin, Brian Roedl, Will Kabbes, Broc Hemrich, Alex Thoele, Averee Greene, Broc Krietemeyer, Jaden Patterson, Alex Fearday, Yuwei Canada, Dane Seiler, Zachary Dust, Lucas Vasquez, Madison Buscher, Jamie Dillow, Evan Evans, Christopher Heuerman, Carsyn Bushue, Morgan Krouse, Jackson Matteson, Brayton Poland, Dylan Ritz, Parker Siner, Sam Thompson, Abigayle Weis, Andrew Womack, Jessica Wilson, William Lawrence, Rachel Buening, Morgan Mette, Karsyn Mette, Colby Minter, Zachary Worman, Jacy Blunt, Riley Seachrist, Callie Feldhake, Parshav Amin, Regan Hopper, Jacy Boatman, Payton Budde, Dylan Cunningham, Jaidi Davis, Callista Denoyer, Logann Mayfield, Anna Sigg, Katie Vahling, Josie Tedrick, Ryan Schultz, Abigail Will, Morgan Schuette, Carley Habing, Keegan Baker, Edgar Castillo, Ryker Schneider, Anna Buhnerkempe, Kelsey Neihls

Dean's List — Jared Roderick, Brooke Haller, Jessica Golden, Caleb Schwing, Caroline Kull, Kellie Siebert, Abby Hartke, Eli Seaman, Madison Tilford, Abby Kallis, Mitchell Heuerman, Mackenzie Brown, Luke Ungrund, Alyssa Alton, Ellie Waymoth, John Hoene, Brody Mette, Cassandra Angel, Robert Reardon, Ty Wiedman, Cara Hakman

Honor's List — Matthew Meyer, Alan Lovell, Cassidy Briggerman, Hope Monnet, Chloe Aden, Alexander Katt, Dylan Guy, Kaelyn Fedrigon

Farina

President's List — Fatima Viramontes

Dean's List — Krisandra Judd

Flora

President's List — Keygun Mitchell

Greenup

President's List — Tisha Fritts, Kendall Plummer, Michael Reynolds, Creed Hudson, Aidan Ozier, Elijah Lamb, Morgan Scott, Hannah Bland, Mason Brockett. Tayler McMechan

Dean's List — Justin Brown

Honor's List — Stormy Judson

Herrick

President's List — Nicholas Miller, Hailey Persinger, Emily McBee, Lauren Wojcik, Tucker Short

Honor's List — Royce Thompson, Jhet Wehrle

Jewett

President's List — Jordyn Koester, Jenna Flood

Dean's List — Abigayle Russell

Louisville

President's List — Cole Dial, Brady Clark, Caylee Springmeyer, Maggie Gouchenouer

Dean's List — Chloe Kessler, Maelin Abbott-Rinehart

Honor's List — Paige Van Dyke

Mason

President's List — Nathan Hill. Nathan Lohman

Dean's List — Brittany Smithenry, Lexi Bailey

Honor's List — Elizabeth McNutt

Mode

President's List — Alyssa Cole, Anthony Seibert

Montrose

President's List — Ross Hemmen, Mackenzie Miller, Monica Buerster

Dean's List — Peyton Ellis

Neoga

President's List — Theodore Rathe, Abbigail Kepp, Madelyn Kidd, Eve Brown

Dean's List — Alyssa Easton, Emmalyn Walk, Dalton Potter, Katlin Howald

Honor's List — Robert Hill, Dakota Krampe, Brandon Neece

Newton

President's List — Kierstin Clark, Brooklyn Herman, Dustin Kuhl, Zachary Stark

Dean's List — Brianna Utley

Honor's List — Wyatt Zumbahlen

St. Elmo

President's List — Anthony Klitzing, Marlee Nolen, Katelyn Maxey, Ava Pattillo, Megan Denton

Shelbyville 

President's List — Ashley Kite, Matthew Thompson, Blake Hayden, Emily Atkinson, Sophia Reimer, Jordan Winings, Jack Townsend, Kaitlyn Gritzmacher, Austin Sloan, Gabrielle Pierce, Alejandra McCarter, Chloe Watson, Madison Leonberger

Dean's List — Patrick Lines, Cortney Cole, Kearah Allen, William Frederick, Alec Stokes, Olivia Durbin

Honor's List — Brittany Quick, Kaylee Davis, Hunter Daugherty, Christopher Lugo

Shumway

President's List — Amy Whitaker, Shea Kinkelaar, Riley Arend

Dean's List — Bethany Thies

Honor's List — Dalton Greene

Sigel

President's List — Abagail Flach, Paul Probst, Connor Walk, Lexie Niebrugge

Dean's List — Kaden Fearday

Honor's List — Isabel Lee

Stewardson

President's List — Katrina Davis, Mackenzi Tabbert, Hannah Hayes

Strasburg

President's List — Morgan Greuel

Dean's List — Adrienne Bushue, Hayleigh Duncan, Rachel Kessler, Angela Thomas

Honor's List — Lainee Turner

Teutopolis

President's List — Josh Hardiek, Benjamin Kitten, Callie McMahon, Callie Meinhart, Seth Probst, Kelsey Deters, Olivia Niemerg, Brock Deters, Molly Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Grace Schumacher, Jessica Runde, Shelby Starwalt, Emily Uthell, Ryan Buerster

Dean's List — Jarrett Hardiek, Macy Vogt, Shannon Thoele, Kylie Hoelscher, William Niccum, Robin Cooper

Honor's List — Audrey Kreke, Madalyn Stead, Claire Rhodes, Morgan Thies, Andrew Niebrugge, Presley Wendt

Toledo

Preisdent's List — Andrew Cole, Hayden Kanizer, Emily Carlen, Destiny Williams

Dean's List — Allison Kingery, Riley Jackson, Allyson Maynard

Honor's List — Kyle Houser, Reid Mathenia, Cole Jackson, Ian Boldt, Elizabeth Titus

Watson

President's List — Everett Price, Taylor Armstrong, Clair Davis

West Liberty

Honor's List — Miranda Ochs

Wheeler

President's List — Brooke Jansen

Dean's List — Sarah Leturno, Molly Niemerg

Willow Hill

President's List — Kelsi Geltz

