Lake Land College honors 2023 Non-traditional Student of the Year Award recipients and nominees

Lake Land College presented the Non-traditional Student of the Year Award to both Ron Mason, of Mattoon, and Stephanie Sample, of Sullivan, during an event recently. Sample and Mason were among 14 nominees who were honored for their perseverance and outstanding achievements in returning to college to pursue their dreams.
The nominees were Derek Clark, Charleston; Benjamin Wilson, Paris; Brianna Sexton, Charleston; Anthony Gasperini; Travis Fox, Windsor; Holly Cornell, Montrose; Chelsea Rouleau, Effingham; Tashia Carter, Mattoon; Kyler Roan, Paris; Christina Dickenson, Pana; Brooklyn Cook, Neoga; and Hollie McCarty, Paris.
“The individuals we honor this evening have not had an easy path to success, yet you would never know it. They inspire the people around them with their positive attitude and determination to succeed,” said Kelly Allee, director of marketing and public relations. “We are humbled by their accomplishments and are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate with them. We cannot wait to see what they accomplish in the future.”
Ron Mason
Mason is a non-traditional student who came to Lake Land College with a GED and quickly became involved in student activities. He tutors both students and other tutors in a variety of subjects — Calculus and Physics, Composition and Chemistry.
In the nomination form, Kim Hunter, director student success services, said, “The fact that Ron keeps coming back, no matter what, is the ultimate proof of who this guy is. He has pushed through some extraordinarily challenging situations and it never seems like he can get a break, yet he keeps coming back again and again, trying to make headway on his dream of pulling himself out of poverty wages. He has been involved with PTK, TRiO as an ambassador, and other student activities. He also took the initiative to become Safe Zone trained to be a strong ally to his co-workers who are LGBTQIA+.
“There aren’t a lot of students who can connect with a variety of ages, educational ranges and abilities successfully. However, Ron does that and makes it look effortless. He loves learning and wants to enable learning in others, and I can’t imagine a better place for a person to be.”
Stephanie Sample
Sample relocated from Omaha, Nebraska, to east-central Illinois facing personal health issues and enrolling in Lake Land in the midst of pandemic. After settling in, she flourished and worked hard in the Broadcast Communication program to make the dean’s list and produce exceptional work in the classroom and laboratory environment.
Sample served as the Broadcasting Club President for two years, helping resurrect the organization following the COVID-19 pandemic. She volunteered her time by participating in the many philanthropic efforts the club was involved in, including a local food drive and the video production of commencement exercises on campus.
Additionally, Sample is a two-time winner of the Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards, received a P1 learning sales certification and positively impacted the college through her work with the Vibe group.
“I am extremely proud to know her and call her a graduate of the Lake Land College Broadcast Communication Department,” Greg Powers, speech communication/broadcasting instructor, who nominated Sample said. “She has never wavered in her desire to fulfill the qualifications necessary to complete her degree. Stephanie has proven to be a leader for broadcast students. She leads by example, but also through hands-on assistance. Her kindness is contagious, and that is evident by the respect she has garnered from her peers.”
Derek Clark
Derek Clark is an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprentice through Hydro-Gear and was nominated by Bonnie Moore, director of center for business & industry.
“Derek is a quiet leader. He leads by example. If I could choose someone to embody apprenticeship, it would be Derek,” Moore said. “He attends class and he works studiously to complete his work. He is genuine in his interactions and expresses appreciation for every opportunity. He truly sees and can discuss the value of the work he is doing. He is setting goals and smashing them.”
Benjamin Wilson
Benjamin Wilson is seeking an associate degree in Accounting and was nominated by Joy Kaurin, who was then a TRiO student support services adviser. As he works toward his degree, he is earning stackable certificates and recently completed a Management Certificate. Just a short time later, he was promoted to manager on the night shift at Walmart. He also volunteers at his church and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
“Ben consistently gives his all towards his academic work and his grades show his commitment,” Kaurin said. “Ben serves as a TRiO Ambassador and helps to plan events and encourages other students to be their best. He is always the first to offer to help and show up with a great attitude.”
Brianna Sexton
Brianna Sexton is majoring in psychology and will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in studio art or art therapy. She balances being a wife, mother and student and was nominated by Eva Ritchey, communication studies instructor.
Eva wrote, “She is a young mother, going to school and striving to excel in all areas. She works hard and it shows in her assignments and speeches. She is a leader, responsible and very articulate. Bri selects speech topics that are near and dear to her, not just to check the boxes; she truly cares. She is a shining star in class and sets a wonderful example for her classmates.”
Anthony Gasperini
Anthony Gasperini is a veteran who recently graduated from Lake Land and transferred to Eastern Illinois University, where he is majoring in Interpersonal Communications with a minor in sociology. Both of his nominators, Biological Science Instructor Brenda Hunzinger and History Instructor David Seiler, describe Gasperini as being a leader in the classroom and in life.
“He was one of my top BIO students,” Hunzinger said. “He is such a hard worker and values his educational opportunity at Lake Land College.”
“Anthony was one of my best students in years,” Seiler said. “I see Anthony as someone who will be a leader in whatever field he chooses in the future.”
Travis Fox
Travis Fox is a veteran majoring in Ag Business and was nominated by Ryan Orrick, division chair agriculture/agriculture instructor.
“Travis is dependable, engaged and is one of the best students we have for ability,” Orrick said. “Travis is always willing to speak up and engage in lecture and lab settings. Travis brings a great perspective of wisdom to the traditional students in the class. Travis is not only a talented individual, but he has a great demeanor and energy.”
Holly Cornell
Holly Cornell is majoring in Early Childhood Care and Education and was nominated by Judy Bennett, developmental reading & writing instructor/coordinator.
“Holly has become a model student,” Bennett said. “She brings her assignment material into the outside world to understand every aspect. Holly always helps all her fellow students in class. She has been seen outside the classroom assisting other students with answers, or just life problems. Holly is a very committed mom, wife, daughter and student. She and her husband own a local business, and she does the books for that business, while attending classes, and assisting her mother as she ages.”
Chelsea Rouleau
Chelsea Rouleau is majoring in Practical Nursing and was nominated by Nursing Instructor Karla Hardiek.
“Chelsea is one of the first students into the classroom every day,” Hardiek said. “She is excited to learn both in the classroom and at the clinical site. Her efforts are paying off as she has the highest score from both Practical Nursing sections. She comes to clinical ready to care for the clients. She can be seen going above and beyond in her care to make sure her resident feels good about themselves and cared for. She volunteers quickly when another student needs assistance. She is always looking for a learning opportunity, and asks questions appropriately.”
Tashia Carter
Tashia Carter has overcome personal challenges to return to Lake Land College to pursue a degree in Psychology. She was nominated by Casey Reynolds, Spanish/English instructor.
Reynolds wrote, “Tashia uses her past and family’s love to motivate her to be an excellent and driven student. This semester, FA22, will be the first semester that she has completed, and with her determination and hard work, she is very proud, rightfully so, to be earning high marks in all of her classes. Tashia always comes to class prepared. In the composition class, she actively participates with class discussion, and she engages with her peers in the learning environment.”
Kyler Roan
Kyler Roan works as an LPN while going to school to become an RN. He was nominated by Nursing Instructor Jessica Byers.
“Kyler is willing to help others understand things while in clinical and also educates the patients and families that he cares for,” Byers said. “Kyler is a student who is going to make an outstanding registered nurse. He goes out of his way to make sure that the patients he cares for feel special. Kyler seeks out opportunities to learn while in clinical and is able to apply that to his classroom learning well.”
Christina Dickenson
Christina Dickenson is majoring in IT-Graphic Design and was nominated by Chief of Staff Jean Anne Highland. Dickenson is a single mother, raising three children on her own, going to school and working numerous hours each week. Christina is a very devoted student and recently volunteered to work with the President’s Office on an extensive Board Policy Manual for the College.
“Christina conducted herself in a highly professional and dedicated manner,” Highland said. “She has been a pleasure to work with.”
Brooklyn Cook
Brooklyn Cook is pursuing a degree in nursing and was nominated by Bethany Craig, grants writer and coordinator.
Cook works part time and is a single mom to four young children, with one child who has intellectual disabilities. She is their sole caretaker, providing all of their support while going to school full time and working part time.
“Brooklyn is persistent in her quest to become a nurse. She works hard to study, placing a high priority on her learning efforts to further her education. She is setting such a good example for her kids,” Craig said. “She is showing them that anything is possible when you put your mind to it and try your best.”
Hollie Mc
Carty
Hollie McCarty, is majoring in Office Manager and was nominated by Lisa Earp, business instructor/program coordinator, office professionals/director of court reporting & captioning.
“After receiving my GED, I wanted to show my boys that you never give up and give it your all, so I continued my education,” McCarty said.
“Hollie has overcome multiple life and health challenges, but has never given up,” Earp said. “She is currently juggling marriage, three active boys, work and school. Hollie is an exemplary and model student.”
