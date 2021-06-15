Lake Land College announced the students who graduated following the completion of the spring 2021 semester. Among there are:
Altamont
Sarah Arend, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Stephanie Barding, Certificate – Massage Therapy
Nathan Budde, Associate in Science – Pre–Medicine
Kadie Corley, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Dalton Fox, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Jacob Hammer, Associate in Applied Science – Civil Engineering Technology
Jennifer Morris, Certificate – Programmable Logic Controllers; Associate in Applied Science – Mechanical-Electrical Technology
Dawn Pagel, Associate in Arts – Other Major
Kolby Pemberton, Associate in Arts – Physical Education
Hannah Roberson, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education
Ashley Tappendorf, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education
Hannah Tappendorf, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer
Lea Thompson, Associate in Science – Conservation/Pre-Wildlife
Dayna Delaney, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Beecher City
Chase Figueroa, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant
Jessica Prichard, Certificate – Management
Amanda Smith, Associate in Arts – Business
Bailee Workman, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Brownstown
Sarah Parkison, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Shelby Spence, Certificate – Management; Certificate – Professional Sales; Certificate – Business Development; Certificate – Marketing; Associate in Applied Science – Management
Cowden
Tabitha Endsley, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education
Samantha Headrick, Associate in Arts – Business
Taylor Oldham, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Dieterich
Devin Beckman, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering
Seth Bohnhoff, Associate in Science – Environmental Science
Parker Wolfe, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Edgewood
Shelby Sims, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Effingham
Zachary Allie, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Alyssa Artola, Associate in Liberal Studies
Keegan Baker, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Nicholas Behl, Certificate – Law Enforcement Operations; Associate in Applied Science – Law Enforcement
Jacy Blunt, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education
Rachael Boone, Certificate – Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office; Certificate – Office Receptionist; Associate in Applied Science – Office Assistant-Executive
Lauren Brandt, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Cassidy Briggerman, Certificate – Management; Certificate – Marketing; Certificate – Professional Sales; Certificate – Business Development; Certificate – Accounting; Associate in Applied Science – Management
Sandra Bryan, Associate in Liberal Studies
Rachel Buening, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education
Madison Buscher, Associate in Arts – Business; Certificate – Accounting
Larissa Byrum, Associate in Arts – Business
Chelsie Carver, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education
Tiffany Case, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Edgar Castillo, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Joshua Cotter, Associate in Arts – Art
Trevor Donsbach, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Brandon Duncan, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Tristen Elkin, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Evan Evans, Associate in Arts – Criminal Justice
Kristin Fleming, Associate in Arts – Sociology/Social Work
Bayleigh Flynn, Associate in Science – Chemistry; Associate in Arts – Other Major
Kendall Fonner, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Lorene Gentry, Associate in Arts – Art
Dylan Guy, Associate in Arts – Undecided
Brooke Haller, Associate in Arts – Special Education
Abby Hartke, Associate in Arts – Art
Alan Hazelton, Associate in Science – Pre-Medicine
Clayton Helmink, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Broc Hemrich, Associate in Arts – Business
Austin Herboth, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Ignacio Hernandez, Certificate – Basic Welding
Christopher Heuerman, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Vy Hewitt, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Taylor Hilt, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Vivian Kaldas, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant
Kaleb Kihne, Associate in Science – Pre-Medicine
Robyn Larsen, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Jessie Lawhorn, Associate in Arts – Business
William Lawrence, Associate in Arts – Psychology
Bryce Lohman, Associate in Arts – Business
Matthew Loy, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Morgan Mette, Associate in Arts – Undecided
Alec Niebrugge, Associate in Arts – Business
Jaden Patterson, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Dawson Phillips, Certificate – Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply
Kaylee Phillips, Associate in Arts – Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Robert Reardon, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Brian Roedl, Associate in Applied Science – Civil Engineering Technology
Isaiah Rubin, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Ryker Schneider, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Eli Seaman, Associate in Arts – Business
Kellie Siebert, Certificate – Accounting; Associate in Applied Science – Accounting
Lucas Vasquez, Associate in Arts – Physical Education
Abigayle Weis, Associate in Arts – Business
Wade Wenthe, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering
Jordon Wilkinson, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology
Cohen Woods, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I
Ashley Young, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Claire Zumbahlen, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Bailey Frese, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Farina
Brendon Wathan, Certificate – Radio Broadcasting; Certificate – Broadcast Announcing
Greenup
Justin Brown, Associate in Arts – Business
Kyle Carlen, Associate in Arts – Business
Hannah Holsapple, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Creed Hudson, Certificate – IT-Programming
Aidan Ozier, Associate in Arts – English
Herrick
Macey Heselton, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer
Royce Thompson, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer
Hidalgo
Colvin Alwardt, Associate in Applied Science – Civil Engineering Technology-Coop
Jewett
Jordyn Koester, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education
Kinmundy
Karen Blomberg-Baylis, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Louisville
Cole Dial, Associate in Applied Science – John Deere Tech
Klayton Payne, Certificate – Welding Technology
Morgan Walker, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant
Mason
Madison Healy, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Brittany Smithenry, Certificate – Entrepreneurship; Certificate – Brittany Smithenry; Certificate – Marketing; Associate in Arts – Business
Whitney Wolff, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Mode
Matthew Prosser, Associate in Arts – Criminal Justice
Montrose
Karoline Pitcher, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant
Travis Will, Associate in Science – Pre-Pharmacy
Neoga
Stephanie Bollino, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant
Mitchell Cornell, Associate in Arts – History
Alyssa Easton, Associate in Arts – Business
Valerie Harvey, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology
Alexandra Helmuth, Associate in Science – Clinical Laboratory Science
Olivia Holt, Associate in Arts – Other Major
Madelyn Kidd, Associate in Arts – Liberal Arts
Sarah Matusas, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Dalton Potter, Certificate – Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply
Lakrisha Vanscyoc, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Emmalyn Walk, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer
Newton
Amber Scarbrough, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science – Medical Coding & Health Information
Nicholas Tarr, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Production & Management
St. Elmo
Marissa Caraway, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Dalton Denton, Certificate – Horticulture, Associate in Applied Science – Horticulture Production & Landscape
Megan Denton, Associate in Arts – Psychology
Michael Jones, Certificate – Horticulture
Ethan Lamar, Associate in Arts – English
Marlee Nolen, Associate in Arts – Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer
Shelbyville
Julie Ambrose, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Emily Atkinson, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology
Amy Brown, Associate in Applied Science – Medical Assistant
Lily Bunton, Associate in Arts – Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer
William Frederick, Associate in Applied Science – Mechanical-Electrical Technology
Steven Gordon, Associate in Arts – Other Major
Kaitlyn Gritzmacher, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Criminal Justice
Patrick Lines, Associate in Applied Science – Electronics Engineering Technology
Christopher Lugo, Certificate – Welding Technology
Caitlyn Marlow, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Brenden Parsons, Certificate – Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
Dana Robertson, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science – Medical Coding & Health Information
Brooklyn Rozner, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply
Matthew Thompson, Associate in Applied Science – Computer-Aided Design Technology
Noah Trimble, Associate in Arts – Criminal Justice
Cailin Wilson, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Richard Zientara, Associate in Applied Science – IT-Programming
Shumway
Kaelyn Braun, Certificate – IT-Network Administration
Shea Kinkelaar, Associate in Arts – Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer
Amanda Solan, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Jeffery Stoldt, Certificate – Ag Business
Jeffery Stoldt, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply
Sigel
Brittany Krampe, Associate in Science – Clinical Laboratory Science
Isabel Lee, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education
Paul Probst, Certificate – Industrial Maintenance; Associate in Applied Science – Mechanical-Electrical Technology
Stewardson
Katrina Davis, Associate in Science – Conservation/Pre-Forestry
Carrie Mahnke, Associate in Applied Science – Medical Coding & Health Information
Shyann Schultz, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education
Tonya Tarter, Associate in Arts – Sociology/Social Work
Strasburg
Adrienne Bushue, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist
Logan Mathis, Associate in Science – Pre-Medicine
Elizabeth McMahan, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse
Teutopolis
Andrew Goldstein, Certificate – IT-Network Administration
Ellie Hanfland, Associate in Arts – Business
Jarrett Hardiek, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer
Josh Hardiek, Associate in Arts – Business
Callie McMahon, Associate in Arts – Art
Callie Meinhart, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education
Seth Probst, Associate Engineering Science
Codie Thompson, Associate in Arts – Art
Macy Vogt, Associate in Arts – Other Major
Brayden Will, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering
Toledo
Kyle Houser, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology
Allison Kingery, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education
Haley Oakley, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology
Watson
Braden Harris, Associate in Arts – Business
Everett Price, Certificate – Industrial Maintenance
Wheeler
Cameron Griffith, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering
Alex Probst, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Production & Management
