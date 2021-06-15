Lake Land College announced the students who graduated following the completion of the spring 2021 semester. Among there are:

Altamont

Sarah Arend, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Stephanie Barding, Certificate – Massage Therapy

Nathan Budde, Associate in Science – Pre–Medicine

Kadie Corley, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Dalton Fox, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Jacob Hammer, Associate in Applied Science – Civil Engineering Technology

Jennifer Morris, Certificate – Programmable Logic Controllers; Associate in Applied Science – Mechanical-Electrical Technology

Dawn Pagel, Associate in Arts – Other Major

Kolby Pemberton, Associate in Arts – Physical Education

Hannah Roberson, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education

Ashley Tappendorf, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education

Hannah Tappendorf, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer

Lea Thompson, Associate in Science – Conservation/Pre-Wildlife

Dayna Delaney, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Beecher City

Chase Figueroa, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant

Jessica Prichard, Certificate – Management

Amanda Smith, Associate in Arts – Business

Bailee Workman, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Brownstown

Sarah Parkison, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Shelby Spence, Certificate – Management; Certificate – Professional Sales; Certificate – Business Development; Certificate – Marketing; Associate in Applied Science – Management

Cowden

Tabitha Endsley, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education

Samantha Headrick, Associate in Arts – Business

Taylor Oldham, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Dieterich

Devin Beckman, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering

Seth Bohnhoff, Associate in Science – Environmental Science

Parker Wolfe, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Edgewood

Shelby Sims, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Effingham

Zachary Allie, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Alyssa Artola, Associate in Liberal Studies

Keegan Baker, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Nicholas Behl, Certificate – Law Enforcement Operations; Associate in Applied Science – Law Enforcement

Jacy Blunt, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education

Rachael Boone, Certificate – Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office; Certificate – Office Receptionist; Associate in Applied Science – Office Assistant-Executive

Lauren Brandt, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Cassidy Briggerman, Certificate – Management; Certificate – Marketing; Certificate – Professional Sales; Certificate – Business Development; Certificate – Accounting; Associate in Applied Science – Management

Sandra Bryan, Associate in Liberal Studies

Rachel Buening, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education

Madison Buscher, Associate in Arts – Business; Certificate – Accounting

Larissa Byrum, Associate in Arts – Business

Chelsie Carver, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education

Tiffany Case, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Edgar Castillo, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Joshua Cotter, Associate in Arts – Art

Trevor Donsbach, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Brandon Duncan, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Tristen Elkin, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Evan Evans, Associate in Arts – Criminal Justice

Kristin Fleming, Associate in Arts – Sociology/Social Work

Bayleigh Flynn, Associate in Science – Chemistry; Associate in Arts – Other Major

Kendall Fonner, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Lorene Gentry, Associate in Arts – Art

Dylan Guy, Associate in Arts – Undecided

Brooke Haller, Associate in Arts – Special Education

Abby Hartke, Associate in Arts – Art

Alan Hazelton, Associate in Science – Pre-Medicine

Clayton Helmink, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Broc Hemrich, Associate in Arts – Business

Austin Herboth, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Ignacio Hernandez, Certificate – Basic Welding

Christopher Heuerman, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Vy Hewitt, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Taylor Hilt, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Vivian Kaldas, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant

Kaleb Kihne, Associate in Science – Pre-Medicine

Robyn Larsen, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Jessie Lawhorn, Associate in Arts – Business

William Lawrence, Associate in Arts – Psychology

Bryce Lohman, Associate in Arts – Business

Matthew Loy, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Morgan Mette, Associate in Arts – Undecided

Alec Niebrugge, Associate in Arts – Business

Jaden Patterson, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Dawson Phillips, Certificate – Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply

Kaylee Phillips, Associate in Arts – Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Robert Reardon, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Brian Roedl, Associate in Applied Science – Civil Engineering Technology

Isaiah Rubin, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Ryker Schneider, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Eli Seaman, Associate in Arts – Business

Kellie Siebert, Certificate – Accounting; Associate in Applied Science – Accounting

Lucas Vasquez, Associate in Arts – Physical Education

Abigayle Weis, Associate in Arts – Business

Wade Wenthe, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering

Jordon Wilkinson, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology

Cohen Woods, Certificate – Manufacturing Skills I

Ashley Young, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Claire Zumbahlen, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Bailey Frese, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Farina

Brendon Wathan, Certificate – Radio Broadcasting; Certificate – Broadcast Announcing

Greenup

Justin Brown, Associate in Arts – Business

Kyle Carlen, Associate in Arts – Business

Hannah Holsapple, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Creed Hudson, Certificate – IT-Programming

Aidan Ozier, Associate in Arts – English

Herrick

Macey Heselton, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer

Royce Thompson, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer

Hidalgo

Colvin Alwardt, Associate in Applied Science – Civil Engineering Technology-Coop

Jewett

Jordyn Koester, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education

Kinmundy

Karen Blomberg-Baylis, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Louisville

Cole Dial, Associate in Applied Science – John Deere Tech

Klayton Payne, Certificate – Welding Technology

Morgan Walker, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant

Mason

Madison Healy, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Brittany Smithenry, Certificate – Entrepreneurship; Certificate – Brittany Smithenry; Certificate – Marketing; Associate in Arts – Business

Whitney Wolff, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Mode

Matthew Prosser, Associate in Arts – Criminal Justice

Montrose

Karoline Pitcher, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant

Travis Will, Associate in Science – Pre-Pharmacy

Neoga

Stephanie Bollino, Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapist Assistant

Mitchell Cornell, Associate in Arts – History

Alyssa Easton, Associate in Arts – Business

Valerie Harvey, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology

Alexandra Helmuth, Associate in Science – Clinical Laboratory Science

Olivia Holt, Associate in Arts – Other Major

Madelyn Kidd, Associate in Arts – Liberal Arts

Sarah Matusas, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Dalton Potter, Certificate – Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply

Lakrisha Vanscyoc, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Emmalyn Walk, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer

Newton

Amber Scarbrough, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science – Medical Coding & Health Information

Nicholas Tarr, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Production & Management

St. Elmo

Marissa Caraway, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Dalton Denton, Certificate – Horticulture, Associate in Applied Science – Horticulture Production & Landscape

Megan Denton, Associate in Arts – Psychology

Michael Jones, Certificate – Horticulture

Ethan Lamar, Associate in Arts – English

Marlee Nolen, Associate in Arts – Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer

Shelbyville

Julie Ambrose, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Emily Atkinson, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology

Amy Brown, Associate in Applied Science – Medical Assistant

Lily Bunton, Associate in Arts – Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer

William Frederick, Associate in Applied Science – Mechanical-Electrical Technology

Steven Gordon, Associate in Arts – Other Major

Kaitlyn Gritzmacher, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Criminal Justice

Patrick Lines, Associate in Applied Science – Electronics Engineering Technology

Christopher Lugo, Certificate – Welding Technology

Caitlyn Marlow, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Brenden Parsons, Certificate – Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Dana Robertson, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science – Medical Coding & Health Information

Brooklyn Rozner, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply

Matthew Thompson, Associate in Applied Science – Computer-Aided Design Technology

Noah Trimble, Associate in Arts – Criminal Justice

Cailin Wilson, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Richard Zientara, Associate in Applied Science – IT-Programming

Shumway

Kaelyn Braun, Certificate – IT-Network Administration

Shea Kinkelaar, Associate in Arts – Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer

Amanda Solan, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Jeffery Stoldt, Certificate – Ag Business

Jeffery Stoldt, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business & Supply

Sigel

Brittany Krampe, Associate in Science – Clinical Laboratory Science

Isabel Lee, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education

Paul Probst, Certificate – Industrial Maintenance; Associate in Applied Science – Mechanical-Electrical Technology

Stewardson

Katrina Davis, Associate in Science – Conservation/Pre-Forestry

Carrie Mahnke, Associate in Applied Science – Medical Coding & Health Information

Shyann Schultz, Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education

Tonya Tarter, Associate in Arts – Sociology/Social Work

Strasburg

Adrienne Bushue, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist

Logan Mathis, Associate in Science – Pre-Medicine

Elizabeth McMahan, Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nurse

Teutopolis

Andrew Goldstein, Certificate – IT-Network Administration

Ellie Hanfland, Associate in Arts – Business

Jarrett Hardiek, Associate in Arts – Agriculture Transfer

Josh Hardiek, Associate in Arts – Business

Callie McMahon, Associate in Arts – Art

Callie Meinhart, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education

Seth Probst, Associate Engineering Science

Codie Thompson, Associate in Arts – Art

Macy Vogt, Associate in Arts – Other Major

Brayden Will, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering

Toledo

Kyle Houser, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology

Allison Kingery, Associate in Arts – Elementary Education

Haley Oakley, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services-Psychology

Watson

Braden Harris, Associate in Arts – Business

Everett Price, Certificate – Industrial Maintenance

Wheeler

Cameron Griffith, Associate in Science – Pre-Engineering

Alex Probst, Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Production & Management

Tags

Trending Video