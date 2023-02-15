Lake Land College announced that more than 700 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Fall semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the Honor’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following area students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Bradley Miller, Adam Alexander, A.J. Kopplin, Camila De Oliveira Barbeta
Dean's List — Ada Tappendorf, Paige Wendling, Wesley Bell, Joslynn Smith
Honor's List — Jerod Ruffner, Gabrielle Rosales, Tristan Rhodes
Beecher City
President's List — Shellie Witteborg, Nicole Miller, Silas Buzzard, Jacob Doedtman
Dean's List — Brittany Rhodes, John Walls
Honor's List — Amber Stewart, Krystle Nordhaus
Brownstown
President's List — Cassi Payne
Honor's List — Elizabeth Cable
Cowden
Dean's List — Mason Manley, Sydney Doty
Dieterich
President's List — Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Lanna Kroeger, Paul Niemerg, Austin Ruholl, Kyle Repking
Dean's List — Madilyn Brummer, Faith Aherin, Jadyn Pruemer, George Scheidemantel
Honor's List — Andrea Bierman, Parker Wolfe, Abigail Niemerg
Edgewood
Honor's List — Cheyenne Stewart
Effingham
President's List — Renee Woodward, David Levitt, Mandy Flach, Felisha Kuhn, Alecia Luebbe, Chelsey Rouleau, Larissa Verhoeven, Hazel Norris, William McGee, Citlali Hoyos, Kai Starrett, Savanna Barnes, Andrew Blacker, Mycha Donaldson, Paul Dorman, Anna Hibdon, Gabriel Kihne, Matthew Loy, Savannah Morrissey, Kara Miller, Jack Fallert, Iva Lilly, Brody Mette, Laney Harrison, Megan Ballman, Chloe Bushue, Emma Kessler, Chloe Koester, Carter Long, Emma Ross, Ariel Rubin, Ryker Schneider, Kiara Westergard, Kennan Walsh, Alex Meyer, David Meyer, Sean Bailey, Airin Price, Kyle Stewart, Michelle Hoyos, Mariana Nohren
Dean's List — Ashley Morgan, Paul Smith, Mason Hasty, Abby Kallis, Leah Griffith, Brueklyn Belcher, Katelyn Larsen, Armando Estrada
Honor's List — Betty Phillippi, Preston Latch, Bryant Sidwell, Julia Probst, Allyssa Boles, Lindsey Lohman, Joseph Matteson, Quest Hull, Madison Chambers, Chelsea Maccormack
Farina
President's List — Francisco Viramontes, Adalaide Matlock, Madison Jones, Mallory Jones
Flora
President's List — Bionca McClane
Greenup
President's List — Mandy Pfeiffer, Alayna Honn, Tayler McMechan, Mackenzie Taylor
Dean's List — Larissa Wellbaum, Hallie McBride
Honor's List — Trevor Warfel
Hidalgo
President's List — Mabry Mitchell
Kinmundy
Honor's List — Brody Huddlestun
Louisville
President's List — Kadie Pierson, Kennedy Czyzewski, Collyn Ballard
Honor's List — Zoe Helm, Lauren West
Mason
President's List — Joshua Pontious
Mode
Dean's List — Mikala Nichols, Derek Slifer, Brianna Hewing
Honor's List — Daniel Rieman, Colin Kinkelaar, Trinity Wade
Montrose
President's List — Cole Probst, Monica Buerster, Zak Pitcher
Honor's List — Jonathon Hall
Neoga
President's List — Kaden Young, Winter Huffman, Myah Wright
Dean's List — Piper Gentry, Brooke Kenworthy, Alexis Morton
Honor's List — Teagan Monroe
Newton
President's List — Mitchell Zumbahlen, Alex Petitjean
Dean's List — Jacob Kaufmann, Eliza Bierman, Taylor Line, Alex Bergbower
St. Elmo
President's List — Xander Caraway, Gabriella Baron
Dean's List — Kalea Yagow
St. Peter
Dean's List — Collin Miller, Robert Morse
Honor's List — Chelsey Maske
Shelbyville
President's List — Tiffany Haws, Kearah Allen, Mikayla Boehm, Alejandra McCarter, Kya McConnell, Sadie Keller
Dean's List — Toni Miller, Brittany Gordon, Chance Billingsley, Lucas Brown, Abigail Hawes, Madison Cisna, Natalie Frederick, Layla Gill, Jersey Binnion, Antoine Roberts, Michael Tomlin, Gaige Pesch
Honor's List — Vesta Glick, Camryn Durbin, Sadie Gardner, Hayden Koonce
Shumway
Honor's List — Chase Kiefer
Sigel
President's List — Isaac Walk, Desirae Hewing, Max Niebrugge
Dean's List — Lexie Niebrugge, Danielle Deters
Honor's List — Dylan Will
Stewardson
President's List — Craig Greuel, Luke Porter, Mariah Hoene, Landen Nichols, Lance Lankow
Dean's List — Raeann Smith, Natalie Hayes, Samuel Vonderheide
Strasburg
President's List — Morgan Greuel, Kiefer Reel, Grace Rincker, Isabella Braden
Dean's List — Jacob Gracey
Teutopolis
President's List — Jackson Vonderheide, Olivia Niemerg, John Bloemer, Kylie Hoelscher, Molly Niemerg, Jessica Runde, Jaden Deters, Caroline Beckman, Macy Probst, Macy Swingler, Brock Vogt, Grace Tegeler
Dean's List — Dalton Will, Robin Cooper, Dylan Pruemer, Isabella Hardiek, Jeffrey Deters, Collin Probst, Macie Weichman
Honor's List — Eli Copple, Castiel Mette, Alexandria Haarman
Toledo
President's List — Skylar Stewart, Nate Lacy
Dean's List — William O'Dell, Emma Butler
Honor's List — Ivy Ayers, Cayden Butler
Watson
President's List — Mattie Angel
Dean's List — Savannah Harris
Wheeler
President's List — Anna Probst, Emily Probst
Dean's List — Allison Cohorst, Connor Thomas
Yale
President's List — Jenna Yealick, Emily Carr
