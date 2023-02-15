Lake Land College announced that more than 700 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Fall semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the Honor’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following area students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Bradley Miller, Adam Alexander, A.J. Kopplin, Camila De Oliveira Barbeta

Dean's List — Ada Tappendorf, Paige Wendling, Wesley Bell, Joslynn Smith

Honor's List — Jerod Ruffner, Gabrielle Rosales, Tristan Rhodes

Beecher City

President's List — Shellie Witteborg, Nicole Miller, Silas Buzzard, Jacob Doedtman

Dean's List — Brittany Rhodes, John Walls

Honor's List — Amber Stewart, Krystle Nordhaus

Brownstown

President's List — Cassi Payne

Honor's List — Elizabeth Cable

Cowden

Dean's List — Mason Manley, Sydney Doty

Dieterich

President's List — Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Lanna Kroeger, Paul Niemerg, Austin Ruholl, Kyle Repking

Dean's List — Madilyn Brummer, Faith Aherin, Jadyn Pruemer, George Scheidemantel

Honor's List — Andrea Bierman, Parker Wolfe, Abigail Niemerg

Edgewood

Honor's List — Cheyenne Stewart

Effingham

President's List  — Renee Woodward, David Levitt, Mandy Flach, Felisha Kuhn, Alecia Luebbe, Chelsey Rouleau, Larissa Verhoeven, Hazel Norris, William McGee, Citlali Hoyos, Kai Starrett, Savanna Barnes, Andrew Blacker, Mycha Donaldson, Paul Dorman, Anna Hibdon, Gabriel Kihne, Matthew Loy, Savannah Morrissey, Kara Miller, Jack Fallert, Iva Lilly, Brody Mette, Laney Harrison, Megan Ballman, Chloe Bushue, Emma Kessler, Chloe Koester, Carter Long, Emma Ross, Ariel Rubin, Ryker Schneider, Kiara Westergard, Kennan Walsh, Alex Meyer, David Meyer, Sean Bailey, Airin Price, Kyle Stewart, Michelle Hoyos, Mariana Nohren

Dean's List — Ashley Morgan, Paul Smith, Mason Hasty, Abby Kallis, Leah Griffith, Brueklyn Belcher, Katelyn Larsen, Armando Estrada

Honor's List — Betty Phillippi, Preston Latch, Bryant Sidwell, Julia Probst, Allyssa Boles, Lindsey Lohman, Joseph Matteson, Quest Hull, Madison Chambers, Chelsea Maccormack

Farina

President's List — Francisco Viramontes, Adalaide Matlock, Madison Jones, Mallory Jones

Flora

President's List — Bionca McClane

Greenup

President's List — Mandy Pfeiffer, Alayna Honn, Tayler McMechan, Mackenzie Taylor

Dean's List — Larissa Wellbaum, Hallie McBride

Honor's List — Trevor Warfel

Hidalgo

President's List — Mabry Mitchell

Kinmundy

Honor's List — Brody Huddlestun

Louisville

President's List — Kadie Pierson, Kennedy Czyzewski, Collyn Ballard

Honor's List — Zoe Helm, Lauren West

Mason

President's List — Joshua Pontious

Mode

Dean's List — Mikala Nichols, Derek Slifer, Brianna Hewing

Honor's List — Daniel Rieman, Colin Kinkelaar, Trinity Wade

Montrose

President's List — Cole Probst, Monica Buerster, Zak Pitcher

Honor's List — Jonathon Hall

Neoga

President's List — Kaden Young, Winter Huffman, Myah Wright

Dean's List — Piper Gentry, Brooke Kenworthy, Alexis Morton

Honor's List — Teagan Monroe

Newton

President's List — Mitchell Zumbahlen, Alex Petitjean

Dean's List — Jacob Kaufmann, Eliza Bierman, Taylor Line, Alex Bergbower

St. Elmo

President's List — Xander Caraway, Gabriella Baron

Dean's List — Kalea Yagow

St. Peter

Dean's List — Collin Miller, Robert Morse

Honor's List — Chelsey Maske

Shelbyville

President's List — Tiffany Haws, Kearah Allen, Mikayla Boehm, Alejandra McCarter, Kya McConnell, Sadie Keller

Dean's List — Toni Miller, Brittany Gordon, Chance Billingsley, Lucas Brown, Abigail Hawes, Madison Cisna, Natalie Frederick, Layla Gill, Jersey Binnion, Antoine Roberts, Michael Tomlin, Gaige Pesch

Honor's List — Vesta Glick, Camryn Durbin, Sadie Gardner, Hayden Koonce

Shumway

Honor's List — Chase Kiefer

Sigel

President's List — Isaac Walk, Desirae Hewing, Max Niebrugge

Dean's List — Lexie Niebrugge, Danielle Deters

Honor's List — Dylan Will

Stewardson

President's List — Craig Greuel, Luke Porter, Mariah Hoene, Landen Nichols, Lance Lankow

Dean's List — Raeann Smith, Natalie Hayes, Samuel Vonderheide

Strasburg

President's List — Morgan Greuel, Kiefer Reel, Grace Rincker, Isabella Braden

Dean's List — Jacob Gracey

Teutopolis

President's List — Jackson Vonderheide, Olivia Niemerg, John Bloemer, Kylie Hoelscher, Molly Niemerg, Jessica Runde, Jaden Deters, Caroline Beckman, Macy Probst, Macy Swingler, Brock Vogt, Grace Tegeler

Dean's List — Dalton Will, Robin Cooper, Dylan Pruemer, Isabella Hardiek, Jeffrey Deters, Collin Probst, Macie Weichman

Honor's List — Eli Copple, Castiel Mette, Alexandria Haarman

Toledo

President's List — Skylar Stewart, Nate Lacy

Dean's List — William O'Dell, Emma Butler

Honor's List — Ivy Ayers, Cayden Butler

Watson

President's List — Mattie Angel

Dean's List — Savannah Harris

Wheeler

President's List — Anna Probst, Emily Probst

Dean's List — Allison Cohorst, Connor Thomas

Yale

President's List — Jenna Yealick, Emily Carr

