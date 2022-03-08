Lake Land College announced more than 500 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2021 Fall semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following part-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Paige Wendling, Haley Gates, Bailey Teasley, Kaitlyn Parker

Beecher City

President's List — Johnathan Kollman, Hannah Wells

Cowden

Honor's List — Misty Curl

Dieterich

President's List — Paul Niemerg, Maggie Britton

Dean's List — Kaley Tolch, Megan Bierman

Honor's List — Justin Gephart, Seth Yager, Madilyn Brummer

Edgewood

President's List — Cairra Leasher, Quentin Roley

Honor's List — Victoria Caldwell

Effingham

President's List — Jennifer Smith, Jamie Roberts, Lara Boggs, Patrick Sidwell, Sandra Bryan, Haven Boone Jr., Thomas Schottman, Alec Stevenson, Ole Steigberg, Noah Jones, Koby Henkelman, Kaitlyn Burton, Sam Thompson, William Blair, Tobi Albert, Tori Budde, Chloe Bushue, Serena Buzzard, Alexis Chrappa, Jackson Doedtman, Daelyn Dunston, Gabe Eaton, Andrei Deaconescu, Chloe Koester, Kinzie Kolb, Joseph Matteson, Gwendolyn Mihlbachler, Brayden Pals, Jada Parsley, Jonathon Perry, Krista Phillips, Karson Pruemer, Mahum Rauf, Elizabeth Rickfelder, Ethan Ritz, Meredith Schaefer, Ryker Schneider, Jarrett Swan, Britney Walls, Eden Wendling, Emily Zhao, Maria Poston, Eve Strullmyer, Lillian Wise, Henry Kemme, Juliana Harden, Tia Probst, Zane Bailey, Trygve Bloom, Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Thad Dillow, Andrew Donaldson, Anna Hirtzel, Kaci Jackson, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Allison Miller, Ella Niebrugge, Lillian Waymoth, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Nina Hakman, Larisa Jones, Michelle Hoyos

Dean's List — Victoria Gormley, Arpankumar Shah, Elijah Wilson, Lindsey Lohman, Logan Bennett, Kc Kuhlman

Honor's List — Samantha Dalton, Emma Budde, Bradly Adams, Drake Katt, Jeridyn Thomas, Evan Williamson, Ali Adams, Chase Eaton, Natalie Lohman, Anna Kabbes, Sophia Clausius, Isabelle Watkins, Joshua Jenson

Greenup

President's List — Tisha Fritts, Emily Carl, Dakota Swingler, Kol Newlin, Alayna Honn, Owen Ray, Mackenzie Taylor, John Ryan

Honor's List — Cody Gilmore, Larissa Wellbaum, Evan Hayden, Jaelyn Miller, Carly Thornton

Herrick

President's List — Emily McBee, Paige McKittrick

Honor's List — Cassidy Rhoades

Hidalgo

President's List — Kristen Rake

Jewett

President's List — McLain Levine

Mason

President's List — Madison Healy, William Kreke, Hailey Budde, Lydia Warner

Honor's List — Brenda McClain

Montrose

President's List — Kaitlyn Boerngen

Honor's List — Brian Crum

Neoga

President's List — Piper Gentry, Maggie Clark, Kaden Young

Honor's List — Cameron Buescher

Newton

President's List — Dustin Kuhl

St. Elmo

President's List — Sondra Chamberlin

Honor's List — Kelly Werner, Bailie Duckwitz

St. Peter

Honor's List — Caleb Harpster

Shelbyville

President's List — Cortney Cole, Chloe Arebalo, Emma Cook, Paige Hubner, Rhonda Lambes

Shumway

President's List — Kylie Doty

Honor's List — Chase Kiefer

Sigel

President's List — Danielle Deters

Honor's List — Max Niebrugge

Teutopolis

President's List — Jessica Deters, Aubrey Collins, Paige Kerner, Joseph Ruholl

Dean's List — Jill Heuerman

Honor's List — Eli Copple, Kendall Schmidt, Madison Goldstein

Toledo

President's List — Christopher Lewis, Lucinda Adamson, Skylar Stewart, William O'Dell, Ethan Shirley

Honor's List — Alissa Veach, Claire Jackson, Madison Walsh

Watson

President's List — Clair Davis, Mattie Angel, Adelyn Hagy

Dean's List — Kinsey Koester

Honor's List — Samantha Hicks, Grace Mason

