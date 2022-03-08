Lake Land College announced more than 500 part-time students earned academic honors for the 2021 Fall semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following part-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Paige Wendling, Haley Gates, Bailey Teasley, Kaitlyn Parker
Beecher City
President's List — Johnathan Kollman, Hannah Wells
Cowden
Honor's List — Misty Curl
Dieterich
President's List — Paul Niemerg, Maggie Britton
Dean's List — Kaley Tolch, Megan Bierman
Honor's List — Justin Gephart, Seth Yager, Madilyn Brummer
Edgewood
President's List — Cairra Leasher, Quentin Roley
Honor's List — Victoria Caldwell
Effingham
President's List — Jennifer Smith, Jamie Roberts, Lara Boggs, Patrick Sidwell, Sandra Bryan, Haven Boone Jr., Thomas Schottman, Alec Stevenson, Ole Steigberg, Noah Jones, Koby Henkelman, Kaitlyn Burton, Sam Thompson, William Blair, Tobi Albert, Tori Budde, Chloe Bushue, Serena Buzzard, Alexis Chrappa, Jackson Doedtman, Daelyn Dunston, Gabe Eaton, Andrei Deaconescu, Chloe Koester, Kinzie Kolb, Joseph Matteson, Gwendolyn Mihlbachler, Brayden Pals, Jada Parsley, Jonathon Perry, Krista Phillips, Karson Pruemer, Mahum Rauf, Elizabeth Rickfelder, Ethan Ritz, Meredith Schaefer, Ryker Schneider, Jarrett Swan, Britney Walls, Eden Wendling, Emily Zhao, Maria Poston, Eve Strullmyer, Lillian Wise, Henry Kemme, Juliana Harden, Tia Probst, Zane Bailey, Trygve Bloom, Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Thad Dillow, Andrew Donaldson, Anna Hirtzel, Kaci Jackson, Julia Kinder, Marah Kirk, Allison Miller, Ella Niebrugge, Lillian Waymoth, Khushi Patel, Jolin Jiang, Nina Hakman, Larisa Jones, Michelle Hoyos
Dean's List — Victoria Gormley, Arpankumar Shah, Elijah Wilson, Lindsey Lohman, Logan Bennett, Kc Kuhlman
Honor's List — Samantha Dalton, Emma Budde, Bradly Adams, Drake Katt, Jeridyn Thomas, Evan Williamson, Ali Adams, Chase Eaton, Natalie Lohman, Anna Kabbes, Sophia Clausius, Isabelle Watkins, Joshua Jenson
Greenup
President's List — Tisha Fritts, Emily Carl, Dakota Swingler, Kol Newlin, Alayna Honn, Owen Ray, Mackenzie Taylor, John Ryan
Honor's List — Cody Gilmore, Larissa Wellbaum, Evan Hayden, Jaelyn Miller, Carly Thornton
Herrick
President's List — Emily McBee, Paige McKittrick
Honor's List — Cassidy Rhoades
Hidalgo
President's List — Kristen Rake
Jewett
President's List — McLain Levine
Mason
President's List — Madison Healy, William Kreke, Hailey Budde, Lydia Warner
Honor's List — Brenda McClain
Montrose
President's List — Kaitlyn Boerngen
Honor's List — Brian Crum
Neoga
President's List — Piper Gentry, Maggie Clark, Kaden Young
Honor's List — Cameron Buescher
Newton
President's List — Dustin Kuhl
St. Elmo
President's List — Sondra Chamberlin
Honor's List — Kelly Werner, Bailie Duckwitz
St. Peter
Honor's List — Caleb Harpster
Shelbyville
President's List — Cortney Cole, Chloe Arebalo, Emma Cook, Paige Hubner, Rhonda Lambes
Shumway
President's List — Kylie Doty
Honor's List — Chase Kiefer
Sigel
President's List — Danielle Deters
Honor's List — Max Niebrugge
Teutopolis
President's List — Jessica Deters, Aubrey Collins, Paige Kerner, Joseph Ruholl
Dean's List — Jill Heuerman
Honor's List — Eli Copple, Kendall Schmidt, Madison Goldstein
Toledo
President's List — Christopher Lewis, Lucinda Adamson, Skylar Stewart, William O'Dell, Ethan Shirley
Honor's List — Alissa Veach, Claire Jackson, Madison Walsh
Watson
President's List — Clair Davis, Mattie Angel, Adelyn Hagy
Dean's List — Kinsey Koester
Honor's List — Samantha Hicks, Grace Mason
