Lake Land College announced more than 600 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2021 Fall semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following full-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Adam Alexander, Anna Koberlein, Avyree Scholes, Alexus Ault, Aidan Heiser, Lane Horath, Emma Simmons, Kelli Stuemke, Wesley Bell

Dean's List — Danielle Lewis, Hannah Barns, Sarah Mueller

Honor's List — Jeanette Bovard, Mary Sporleder, Jared Kollmann, Jerod Ruffner, Brayden Stuemke

Beecher City

President's List — Shellie Witteborg, Benson Buzzard, Bayli Ashley

Dean's List — Katlyn Johnson, Allie Stell, Kolton Sapp, Amber Stewart

Honor's List — Jacob Doedtman

Brownstown

President's List — Dakota White, Joel Bloemker, Cassi Payne

Honor's List — Elizabeth Cable

Cowden

President's List — Shannon Robertson, Mason Manley, Sydney Doty

Dieterich

President's List — Iva Lilly, Emily Bloemer, Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Allie Painter, Brianna Wendte

Dean's List — Will Thoele, Claire Scheidemantel, Claire Beckman, Wyatte Brummer, Abigail Niemerg, Faith Aherin, Lukus Donaldson, Garrett Wolfe

Honor's List — Bryonna Meskimen, Derek Kuhl

Edgewood

Dean's List — Tyson Jones

Honor's List — Rebecca Klein

Effingham

President's List — Jared Roderick, Laura Schultz, Alex Willenborg, Averee Greene, Shelby Harris, Broc Krietemeyer, Ashley Morgan, Jessica Rothrock, Kelli Neese, Dakota Kincaid, Larissa Verhoeven, Emily Lueken, Brennon Price, Dylan Ritz, Jenna Splechter, Andrew Womack, Karsyn Mette, Bryan Angel, Andrew Blacker, Mycha Donaldson, Paul Dorman, Gabriel Kihne, Savannah Morrissey, Anna Sigg, Max Woelfer, Ryan Schultz, Abigail Will, Kaelyn Fedrigon, Emma Kessler, Dylan Back, Alex Meyer, David Meyer, London Rinkel

Dean's List — Lisa Armstrong, Mandy Flach, Stephanie Burke, Nadine Ray, Jamie Dillow, Kai Starrett, Parker Siner, Ian Light, Parker Snow, Landon Adams, Kara Miller, Christian Raddatz, Jack Fallert, Keely Gosnell, Erik Sills

Honor's List — Kollin Waymoth, Jeffrey Coleman, Lucas Swingler, Allison McDevitt, Mitchell Heuerman, Ava Boehm, Erika White, John Hoene, Brody Mette, Loralai Gilpin, Tanner Stephens, Nathalie Robinson

Farina

President's List — Lauren Kramer

Flora

Honor's List — Keygun Mitchell

Greenup

President's List — Kendall Plummer, Wilson Nino Pardo, Elijah Lamb, Tayler McMechan

Dean's List — Ethan Ray, Hannah Bland, Logan Edwards

Honor's List — Katelyn Yaw

Herrick

Honor's List — Hailey Persinger, Lauren Wojcik

Hidalgo

President's List — Kade Hemrich

Louisville

President's List — Paige Van Dyke, Madison Griffy, Caylee Springmeyer, Kadie Pierson

Mason

President's List — Nathan Hill, Bryan Smith

Dean's List — Carter Bushue, Makenna Beccue

Honor's List — Paula Holland

Mode

President's List — Derek Slifer, Anthony Seibert, Ashlyn Dunaway

Dean's List — Megan Nichols, Mikala Nichols

Montrose

President's List — Cole Probst, Monica Buerster, Zak Pitcher

Dean's List — Chloe Jansen

Honor's List — Peyton Ellis

Neoga

President's List — Theodore Rathe, Randall Curry, Molly Baker, Michelle Doty, Claire Cardinal

Honor's List — Avelyne Walk, Brendon Groves, Jada Plummer, Brandon Neece, Kylee Phillips

Newton

President's List — Brianna Utley, Kierstin Clarkm, Mitchell Zumbahlen

Dean's List — Lucy Chapman, Alex Petitjean

Honor's List — Wyatt Zumbahlen, Brooklyn Herman, Zachary Stark

St. Elmo

President's List — Amy Kimberlin, Katelyn Maxey, Ean Forbus, Kalea Yagow

Honor's List —Reagan Walker, Josie Strauch

St. Peter

President's List — Collin Miller

Shelbyville

President's List — Hayley Haskett, Sophia Reimer, Jack Townsend, Mikayla Boehm, Madison Cisna, Natalie Frederick, Kelsey Litton, Brooklynn Martin, Kami Mathis, Kya McConnell, Kynlee Summers, Sadie Gardner

Dean's List — Coty Drake

Honor's List — Chance Billingsley, Grant Mose, Chloe Watson

Shumway

President's List — Amy Whitaker, Bethany Thies

Honor's List — Daniel Bales

Sigel

President's List — Abagail Flach, Lexie Niebrugge

Stewardson

President's List — Mariah Hoene, Trey Sayers

Dean's List — Corinne Gibson

Strasburg

President's List — Morgan Greuel, Maggie Kelly, Kiefer Reel

Honor's List — Grace Rincker

Teutopolis

President's List — Andrew Mersman, Justin Hardiek, Olivia Niemerg, Camden Webb, Kylie Hoelscher, Drew Kerner, Molly Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Jessica Runde, Emily Uthell, William Niccum, Ryan Buerster, Clint Apke, Caroline Beckman, Robin Cooper

Dean's List — Shelby Rieman, Madalyn Stead, Presley Wendt, Jeffrey Deters

Honor's List — John Bloemer, Brock Deters, Dalton Will, Brock Vogt

Toledo

President's List — Riley Duvall, Corinne Courtright, Destiny Williams

Dean's List — Nate Lacy

Honor's List — Andrew Cole

Watson

President's List — Savannah Harris

Dean's List — Austin Hagen, Bryant Sidwell

Wheeler

President's List — Allison Einhorn

Dean's List — Allison Cohorst, Aaron Einhorn

Honor's List — Molly Niemerg

Willow Hill

President's List — Kelsi Geltz

Yale

President's List — Rebecca Moore

