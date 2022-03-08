Lake Land College announced more than 600 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2021 Fall semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following full-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Adam Alexander, Anna Koberlein, Avyree Scholes, Alexus Ault, Aidan Heiser, Lane Horath, Emma Simmons, Kelli Stuemke, Wesley Bell
Dean's List — Danielle Lewis, Hannah Barns, Sarah Mueller
Honor's List — Jeanette Bovard, Mary Sporleder, Jared Kollmann, Jerod Ruffner, Brayden Stuemke
Beecher City
President's List — Shellie Witteborg, Benson Buzzard, Bayli Ashley
Dean's List — Katlyn Johnson, Allie Stell, Kolton Sapp, Amber Stewart
Honor's List — Jacob Doedtman
Brownstown
President's List — Dakota White, Joel Bloemker, Cassi Payne
Honor's List — Elizabeth Cable
Cowden
President's List — Shannon Robertson, Mason Manley, Sydney Doty
Dieterich
President's List — Iva Lilly, Emily Bloemer, Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Allie Painter, Brianna Wendte
Dean's List — Will Thoele, Claire Scheidemantel, Claire Beckman, Wyatte Brummer, Abigail Niemerg, Faith Aherin, Lukus Donaldson, Garrett Wolfe
Honor's List — Bryonna Meskimen, Derek Kuhl
Edgewood
Dean's List — Tyson Jones
Honor's List — Rebecca Klein
Effingham
President's List — Jared Roderick, Laura Schultz, Alex Willenborg, Averee Greene, Shelby Harris, Broc Krietemeyer, Ashley Morgan, Jessica Rothrock, Kelli Neese, Dakota Kincaid, Larissa Verhoeven, Emily Lueken, Brennon Price, Dylan Ritz, Jenna Splechter, Andrew Womack, Karsyn Mette, Bryan Angel, Andrew Blacker, Mycha Donaldson, Paul Dorman, Gabriel Kihne, Savannah Morrissey, Anna Sigg, Max Woelfer, Ryan Schultz, Abigail Will, Kaelyn Fedrigon, Emma Kessler, Dylan Back, Alex Meyer, David Meyer, London Rinkel
Dean's List — Lisa Armstrong, Mandy Flach, Stephanie Burke, Nadine Ray, Jamie Dillow, Kai Starrett, Parker Siner, Ian Light, Parker Snow, Landon Adams, Kara Miller, Christian Raddatz, Jack Fallert, Keely Gosnell, Erik Sills
Honor's List — Kollin Waymoth, Jeffrey Coleman, Lucas Swingler, Allison McDevitt, Mitchell Heuerman, Ava Boehm, Erika White, John Hoene, Brody Mette, Loralai Gilpin, Tanner Stephens, Nathalie Robinson
Farina
President's List — Lauren Kramer
Flora
Honor's List — Keygun Mitchell
Greenup
President's List — Kendall Plummer, Wilson Nino Pardo, Elijah Lamb, Tayler McMechan
Dean's List — Ethan Ray, Hannah Bland, Logan Edwards
Honor's List — Katelyn Yaw
Herrick
Honor's List — Hailey Persinger, Lauren Wojcik
Hidalgo
President's List — Kade Hemrich
Louisville
President's List — Paige Van Dyke, Madison Griffy, Caylee Springmeyer, Kadie Pierson
Mason
President's List — Nathan Hill, Bryan Smith
Dean's List — Carter Bushue, Makenna Beccue
Honor's List — Paula Holland
Mode
President's List — Derek Slifer, Anthony Seibert, Ashlyn Dunaway
Dean's List — Megan Nichols, Mikala Nichols
Montrose
President's List — Cole Probst, Monica Buerster, Zak Pitcher
Dean's List — Chloe Jansen
Honor's List — Peyton Ellis
Neoga
President's List — Theodore Rathe, Randall Curry, Molly Baker, Michelle Doty, Claire Cardinal
Honor's List — Avelyne Walk, Brendon Groves, Jada Plummer, Brandon Neece, Kylee Phillips
Newton
President's List — Brianna Utley, Kierstin Clarkm, Mitchell Zumbahlen
Dean's List — Lucy Chapman, Alex Petitjean
Honor's List — Wyatt Zumbahlen, Brooklyn Herman, Zachary Stark
St. Elmo
President's List — Amy Kimberlin, Katelyn Maxey, Ean Forbus, Kalea Yagow
Honor's List —Reagan Walker, Josie Strauch
St. Peter
President's List — Collin Miller
Shelbyville
President's List — Hayley Haskett, Sophia Reimer, Jack Townsend, Mikayla Boehm, Madison Cisna, Natalie Frederick, Kelsey Litton, Brooklynn Martin, Kami Mathis, Kya McConnell, Kynlee Summers, Sadie Gardner
Dean's List — Coty Drake
Honor's List — Chance Billingsley, Grant Mose, Chloe Watson
Shumway
President's List — Amy Whitaker, Bethany Thies
Honor's List — Daniel Bales
Sigel
President's List — Abagail Flach, Lexie Niebrugge
Stewardson
President's List — Mariah Hoene, Trey Sayers
Dean's List — Corinne Gibson
Strasburg
President's List — Morgan Greuel, Maggie Kelly, Kiefer Reel
Honor's List — Grace Rincker
Teutopolis
President's List — Andrew Mersman, Justin Hardiek, Olivia Niemerg, Camden Webb, Kylie Hoelscher, Drew Kerner, Molly Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Jessica Runde, Emily Uthell, William Niccum, Ryan Buerster, Clint Apke, Caroline Beckman, Robin Cooper
Dean's List — Shelby Rieman, Madalyn Stead, Presley Wendt, Jeffrey Deters
Honor's List — John Bloemer, Brock Deters, Dalton Will, Brock Vogt
Toledo
President's List — Riley Duvall, Corinne Courtright, Destiny Williams
Dean's List — Nate Lacy
Honor's List — Andrew Cole
Watson
President's List — Savannah Harris
Dean's List — Austin Hagen, Bryant Sidwell
Wheeler
President's List — Allison Einhorn
Dean's List — Allison Cohorst, Aaron Einhorn
Honor's List — Molly Niemerg
Willow Hill
President's List — Kelsi Geltz
Yale
President's List — Rebecca Moore
