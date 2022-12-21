Lake Land College announced students who graduated following completion of the fall 2022 semester.
Altamont
Alexus Ault, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Web Design, Certificate – IT-Web Design
Jason Burns, Associate in Arts, Health Education
Payton Fizer, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming, Certificate – IT-Programming
Cowden
Judge Miller, Associate in Arts, Economics
Dieterich
Faith Aherin, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Andrea Bierman, Certificate – Massage Therapy
Erica Michels, Associate in Liberal Studies, Certificate – Cosmetology
Effingham
Landon Adams, Associate in Arts, Business
Bryan Angel, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate – Accounting, Certificate – Management
Brett Berger, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Shania Cornell, Certificate – Entrepreneurship
Mycha Donaldson, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Andrew Howell, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology
Abby Kallis, Associate in Arts, Other Major
Allyssa Kenter, Associate in Applied Science, Management
Timothy Metcalf, Associate in Applied Science, Fire Science Management
Kara Miller, Associate in Arts, Business
Ashley Morgan, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Jessica Rothrock, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Kai Starrett, Associate in Arts, Mathematics
Larissa Verhoeven, Associate in Applied Science, Management, Certificate – Business Development, Certificate – Management, Certificate – Marketing, Certificate – Professional Sales
Mackenzie Waymoth, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Greenup
Tayler McMechan, Associate in Arts, Business
Louisville
Madison Griffy, Associate in Science, Other Major
Neoga
Briley Gilkeson, Certificate – Massage Therapy
Hallie Potter, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Theodore Rathe, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications, Certificate – IT-Computer Applications, Certificate – IT-Computer Applications Specialist
Newton
Richard Lindemann III, Associate in Arts, Business
Shelbyville
Hunter Daugherty, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology
Spencer Halbrook, Certificate – Management
Hayley Haskett, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts
Toni Miller, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information
Antoine Roberts, Associate in Applied Science, Management, Certificate – Business Development, Certificate – Entrepreneurship, Certificate – Management, Certificate – Marketing, Certificate – Professional Sales
Trinity Turner, Associate in Arts, English
Shumway
Rhegan Riley, Certificate – Entrepreneurship
Natalie Solan, Associate in Arts, Business
Stewardson
Norma Blythe, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist
Strasburg
Whitney Kalber, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist
Teutopolis
Alexandria Haarman, Certificate – Cosmetology
Shane Waldhoff, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Toledo
Allyssa Kenter, Certificate – Management
Emily Rohwedder, Associate in Applied Science, Management, Certificate – Business Development, Certificate – Management, Certificate – Marketing, Certificate – Professional Sales
Matthew Shull, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming
Watson
Clair Davis, Associate in Applied Science, Child And Family Services
Wheeler
Allison Einhorn, Associate in Arts, Business
Willow Hill
Kelsi Geltz, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
