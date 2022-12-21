Lake Land College announced students who graduated following completion of the fall 2022 semester.

Altamont

Alexus Ault, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Web Design, Certificate – IT-Web Design

Jason Burns, Associate in Arts, Health Education

Payton Fizer, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming, Certificate – IT-Programming

Cowden

Judge Miller, Associate in Arts, Economics

Dieterich

Faith Aherin, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Andrea Bierman, Certificate – Massage Therapy

Erica Michels, Associate in Liberal Studies, Certificate – Cosmetology

Effingham

Landon Adams, Associate in Arts, Business

Bryan Angel, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate – Accounting, Certificate – Management 

Brett Berger, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Shania Cornell, Certificate – Entrepreneurship

Mycha Donaldson, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Andrew Howell, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology

Abby Kallis, Associate in Arts, Other Major

Allyssa Kenter, Associate in Applied Science, Management

Timothy Metcalf, Associate in Applied Science, Fire Science Management

Kara Miller, Associate in Arts, Business

Ashley Morgan, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Jessica Rothrock, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Kai Starrett, Associate in Arts, Mathematics

Larissa Verhoeven, Associate in Applied Science, Management, Certificate – Business Development, Certificate – Management, Certificate – Marketing, Certificate – Professional Sales

Mackenzie Waymoth, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Greenup

Tayler McMechan, Associate in Arts, Business

Louisville

Madison Griffy, Associate in Science, Other Major

Neoga

Briley Gilkeson, Certificate – Massage Therapy

Hallie Potter, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Theodore Rathe, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications, Certificate – IT-Computer Applications, Certificate – IT-Computer Applications Specialist

Newton

Richard Lindemann III, Associate in Arts, Business

Shelbyville

Hunter Daugherty, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology

Spencer Halbrook, Certificate – Management

Hayley Haskett, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts

Toni Miller, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information

Antoine Roberts, Associate in Applied Science, Management, Certificate – Business Development, Certificate – Entrepreneurship, Certificate – Management, Certificate – Marketing, Certificate – Professional Sales

Trinity Turner, Associate in Arts, English

Shumway

Rhegan Riley, Certificate – Entrepreneurship

Natalie Solan, Associate in Arts, Business

Stewardson

Norma Blythe, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist

Strasburg

Whitney Kalber, Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist

Teutopolis

Alexandria Haarman, Certificate – Cosmetology

Shane Waldhoff, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Toledo

Allyssa Kenter, Certificate – Management

Emily Rohwedder, Associate in Applied Science, Management, Certificate – Business Development, Certificate – Management, Certificate – Marketing, Certificate – Professional Sales

Matthew Shull, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming

Watson

Clair Davis, Associate in Applied Science, Child And Family Services

Wheeler

Allison Einhorn, Associate in Arts, Business

Willow Hill

Kelsi Geltz, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

