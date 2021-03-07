As part of its commitment to designing a fall 2021 around students, the Lake Land College Board of Trustees is expected to keep tuition and fees at the current rates for academic year 2021-2022.
The board will meet Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m. in Webb Hall on the main campus and in accordance with the college's Return to Campus Plan and Covid-19 safety protocols. The meeting will also be accessible by teleconference (1-866-806-7140, ID 75526).
"Lake Land College is committed to providing an affordable, accessible educational option to our communities. We are diligent in planning to minimize budget increases and are pleased that this diligence has paid off with the opportunity to maintain the current tuition and fee structure," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. "If approved, tuition and fees will remain the same, allowing students and families the opportunity to build a plan to pay for college for the next school year."
In-district tuition for one credit hour will remain at $110.50 effective with the summer term. Fees, including textbook rental, will remain at $32.17 per credit hour. An average student enrolls in 30 credit hours per year, putting tuition, fees and textbook rental for one year at $4,280.10.
The Lake Land College fall schedule, published on Friday, is designed around students with a mix of in-person, virtual and online course options. When building a schedule, students can select the format that best fits their personal preference. Registration for summer and fall opens March 24.
"Lake Land College continues to be one of the best values to those pursuing higher education. The college's tuition and fees are about one-quarter of the cost of attending a four-year university and are significantly less than a technical or private college. Our national ranking as one of the best community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute is a testament to the quality education a student will receive when investing in Lake Land College," Bullock added.
The college has several resources to help students afford college including financial aid grants and loans to those who qualify, scholarships and a monthly payment plan.
Lake Land College offers degree and certificate programs that prepare students to successfully enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year college upon completion.
