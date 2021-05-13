The Lake Land College EMS graduates were honored at a pinning ceremony in Alumni Park May 12. Each student received a pin and a keepsake card.
"These students have worked very hard to get here," Emergency Services Program Coordinator Jasmine Ballard said. "We are all very proud of their accomplishments."
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock presented Distinguished Service Award to Dr. Sheri Barnett, thanking Barnett for her service to the community.
Several students also received awards at the event. Among them, Derek Chancy, of Altamont, earned both the Top Student Award for GPA and the Shirley Sherwood Award for Excellence in EMS Education.
The graduates each had a guest of their choosing attach the pin to their uniform.
Trevor Blackwell, of Shelbyville, was pinned by his fiancé, Rachel Lathem. Chancy was pinned by his wife, Katelyn Chancy.
