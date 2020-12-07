The Lake Land College Dental Hygiene Clinic will be offering free dental cleanings until Aug. 1, 2021. Services will include free X-rays, sealants and fluoride treatments, all of which are regularly offered at no extra charge with dental cleanings at the clinic.
"We are so excited to be able to offer this opportunity to both our students and our patients," Kristen Holsapple, director of dental hygiene/dental instructor, said. "It is a great way for the students to learn, and we are happy to provide these services to the community."
The dental hygiene program is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary for a career as a registered dental hygienist. The program provides experience in a clinical setting with a wide variety of patient treatments and experiences.
Because the clinic is focused on creating a learning environment for students, patients are asked to be prepared for extended appointment times. This allows the students the opportunity to best learn from the experience, as well as allowing the patient to receive the best care and treatments.
Patients will also have the opportunity to purchase professional white strips for $45 and a professional spin brush for $25. Purchases must be made with cash and are non-refundable.
Patients and students will be required to follow all Lake Land College COVID-19 Safety Protocols. Patients will have to fill out the COVID-19 screening form and enter via the Check-In station. Patients will be required to wear a mask until time of procedure, and students will be wearing PPE gear at all times. Patients must complete the COVID-19 Campus Visit Screening Form accurately and completely.
To schedule an appointment, call 217-234-5201. Notify the clinic 24 hours in advance if you need to cancel or reschedule.
For more information about the dental hygiene clinic or the dental hygiene program, visit lakelandcollege.edu/dental-hygiene-clinic or contact kholsapple4086@lakelandcollege.edu.
