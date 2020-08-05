Due to the current situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the Lake Land College Return to Campus Plan, state and local guidelines, the Lake Land College Community Choir will not be meeting during the fall semester.
The choir has traditionally been comprised of approximately 45 mixed voices including students, college employees and members of the community. Nancy Caldwell, music instructor and director of the choir, created the choir and will be retiring this August after 23 years of service. When it is deemed safe to do so, the choir will resume under new direction.
"We really have had a great impact on the community," Caldwell said. "We would have 175 to 200 people in the audience who might not have otherwise come to campus. They'd enjoy a free event in our lovely facilities, then they'd leave with a positive association with Lake Land."
The group has had several guest instrumentalists including percussionists, French horn players and even xylophone players. From jazz-based music to Broadway musical numbers to holiday songs, the choir has performed a variety of musical styles.
"One moment that stands out to me was when the choir performed 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen," Caldwell said. "That was really fun."
Shortly after being hired as the college's first full-time music instructor, Caldwell created the choir in 1998 to enhance fine art opportunities for students. Since then, the choir has become well-established, allowing people of all ages in the surrounding communities to come together and share in their love of music.
"We thank Dr. Caldwell for creating this wonderful opportunity for students, staff and district residents to come together and join their voices in song for more than 20 years. The biannual concerts were a wonderful addition to the Lake Land College community. We wish her all the best in retirement," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
