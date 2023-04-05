Lake Land College recognized employees who will be retiring, those who have achieved years of service milestones, faculty award winners and peer-nominated Shine award recipients at an employee recognition event in March.
Lake Land College 2023 Lake Land College retirees includes Psychology Instructor Lara Bacino-Althaus of Mattoon with 28 years of service, Nursing Instructor Cheryl Beam of Effingham with 22 years of service, Business Instructor/Program Coordinator Office Professionals –Medical Kathleen Daugherty of Effingham with 14 years of service, Physical Therapist Assistant Instructor Kay Foreman of Effingham with 29 years of service, Director of Assessment & Program Review Lisa Madlem of Charleston with 13 years of service, Agronomy Instructor/Farm Manager Mark Niemerg of Mattoon with 26 years of service, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Admission Services Jane Plummer of Montrose with 14 years of service, History Instructor David Seiler of Effingham with 23 years of service and Technical Training Specialist – CBI Randall Strohl of Charleston with 19 years of service.
At the event, Lake Land College President Josh Bullock recognized college employees who met years of service milestones.
Division Chair Humanities & Communication/Communication Studies/English Instructor Salisa Hortenstine-Olmsted of Gays was recognized for 30 years of service.
Those honored for 25 years of service included Financial Aid & Veteran Services Adviser Danielle Downs of Charleston, Police Officer John Hampton of Mattoon, Director of Career Services Tina Moore of Neoga, Financial Aid Verification Specialist Kelli Pope of Mattoon, Maintenance II Joe Shriver of Mattoon, Police Sergeant Chad Smith of Stewardson and Biological Science Instructor David Turnbull of Mattoon.
Those honored for 20 years of service included Academic Counselor Krista Burrell of Mattoon, Adult Education Instructor Patty Butler of Charleston, Business Instructor/Director of Court Reporting/Program Coordinator Office Professionals Lisa Earp of Mattoon, Economics Instructor Katie Lotz of Farina and Administrative Assistant to the Kluthe Center Angela Parr of Effingham.
Those honored for 15 years of service included Director of Institutional Research and Reporting Lynn Breer of Effingham, Education Instructor Kimberly Davis of Shelbyville, Nursing Instructor Karla Hardiek of Teutopolis, Fitness Center Specialist J.R. Hodges of Lerna, Nursing Instructor Nikki Jones of Mattoon, Dean of Academic Operations Emily Ramage of Mattoon, Administrative Assistant to Math/Science & Social Science & Education Brett Roberts of Mattoon, Comptroller Madge Shoot of Mattoon and Dean of Correctional Programs South Brandon Young of Effingham.
Those honored for 10 years of service included Master Gardener Jana Barker of Charleston, President Josh Bullock of Mattoon, Adult Education Instructor Janet Hasten of Marshall, Librarian/Director of Library Services Sarah Hill of Mattoon and Nursing Instructor Shannon Hood of Effingham.
Those honored for five years of service included Part-Time Custodian Gary Beavers of Mattoon, Coordinator of Laker Nest & Bookstore J.J. Blazich of Toledo, Physical Plant Assistant Kyle Carlen of Greenup, Director of Workforce Investment Jamie Corda-Hadjaoui of Charleston, Tutor - Disability Services Hank Croft of Mattoon, Health and Physical Education Instructor Madison Dailey of Charleston, Biological Science Instructor Laurie Davis-Rincker of Windsor, Marketing Specialist Nate Dragovan of Shelbyville, Administrative Assistant to Juvenile Justice Programs Sierra Herendeen of Mattoon, Technical Training Specialist – CBI Richard Hunt of Lerna, Police Officer Chris Kepley of Mattoon, Alternative Education Instructor Rachael Kingery of Toledo, Education Specialist Holly Koester of Teutopolis, Print Shop Technician Assistant William Lenz of Shelbyville, BNA Clinical Instructor Adult Education Teresa Metzger of Gays, Library Circulation Assistant Rebecca Mueller of Neoga, Adult Education Instructor Kendra Myers of Toledo, Library Assistant - Technical Services Janet Parrott of Toledo, Mailroom Assistant Jimmie Perry of Mattoon, John Deere Technology Instructor Matthew Rodgers of Macon, Police Officer Trent Seiler of Mattoon, Adult Education Instructor Kimberly Spanhook of Charleston and Basic Nurse Assistant Instructor Beulah Uphoff of Shelbyville.
Adjunct faculty members were also honored for semester milestones. For 40 semesters Adrienne Jarrell of Charleston was recognized. Lisa Bluhm of Charleston was honored for 30 semesters. For 20 semesters, Patricia Finks of Shelbyville was recognized. For 10 semesters, Charles Allen of Kirksville, Damian Donberger of Neoga, Michael Gosnell of Mattoon, Kelly Keller of Pesotum, Barbara Kilzer of St. Elmo and Ciara Shook of Tuscola were honored.
Chemistry Instructor Greg Capitosti presented the 2023 LLCFA Outstanding Service Faculty Award to Spanish/English Instructor Casey Reynolds, and Vice President for Academic Services Ikemefuna Nwosu presented the 2023 ICCTA Outstanding Full-time Faculty Award to Greg Powers, speech communication/broadcasting instructor and director of broadcast operations.
President Bullock then announced the 2023 Shine Award recipients including Economics Instructor Brian Lynch of Sullivan, Kluthe Test Proctors Sharon Lee of Teutopolis and Libby Van De List of Effingham and Digital Media Specialist Aaron Tardy of Charleston.
All Shine nominees were recognized including individuals Communications Engagement Coordinator Mercury Bowen of Charleston, Perkins Specialist Joy Kaurin of Charleston, Executive Assistant to the President’s Office Seirra Laughhunn of Mattoon, Brian Lynch of Sullivan, Mailroom Assistant Jimmie Perry of Mattoon, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Admission Services Jane Plummer of Montrose, Comptroller Madge Shoot of Mattoon, Aaron Tardy of Charleston, Programmer Analyst Brenda Venatta Catey of Greenup, Programmer Analyst/Applications Team Lead Nate Westendorf of Effingham.
Several teams were also recognized, including the Accounting department of Madge Shoot, Michelle Gill of Mattoon, Krista Pickering of Mattoon, Janet Morris of Mattoon and Mariah Hoene of Stewardson; the Admissions & Records department of Paula Smith of Charleston, Faith Donaldson of Effingham, Devon Kroeger of Mattoon, Bailey Sigrist of Farina and Brittany Aitken of Mattoon as well as Kluthe Test Proctors Lee and Van De List.
