Several Lake Land College broadcast students earned awards at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards.
Josiah Estrada-Drum, Charleston, earned First Place Best Sales Presentation for “To Infinity Fitness (And Beyond).” Sue Shirley, Mattoon, earned First Place Radio Recorded Promotion for “Cool Aunt Promo.”
Ashley Daniels, Charleston, earned Second Place Best Sales Presentation for “Nav Photography.” Shirley and Josh Bear, Findlay, both earned Second Place Radio Recorded Promotion for “Alternative Broccoli.”
Violet Wendling, Altamont, earned Second Place Best TV Spot for “TV Commercial Replica.”
“These awards are a testament to the great work students produce in the Broadcast Communication department at Lake Land College,” Broadcast Communication Instructor Greg Powers said. “Their efforts continue to pay off. We are also excited that Lake Land College was one of the few community colleges in the state that had students recognized for their work, competing against mainly four-year schools.”
The Broadcast Communications department will be hosting an open house on March 25 from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to check out the College’s student-run FM radio station WLKL 89.9 The Max Alternative, TV studio and production control room, professional audio equipment and state-of-the-art camera and video equipment as well as industry-standard digital editing software.
For more information about the Broadcast Communications open house, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.