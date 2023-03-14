Lake Land College broadcast students complete Illinois Broadcasters Association training

Several Lake Land College broadcast sales students recently earned certification as broadcast sales professionals from the broadcast training company, P1 Learning, in partnership with the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Sales Training Program.
These students include Blake Aldrich, Teutopolis; Ethan Berger, Effingham; Mahala Van Hise, Charleston; Lucas Oakley, Casey; Konner Remlinger, Martinsville and Anthony Vonderheide, Stewardson.
Over the course of four weeks, students completed a variety of online video courses, tests and assignments as part of the broadcast sales class in the Broadcast Communication program at Lake Land College.
P1 Learning is a nationally recognized training company that administers training for hundreds of broadcast stations, corporations and state broadcaster associations to provide content in the topics of sales, leadership, management, on-air, compliance and more.
Broadcast Communication Instructor and Station Manager of WLKL 89.9 FM Greg Powers assisted students in preparing for the certification and explained the benefits of receiving the broadcast sales certification.
“For students entering the broadcast workforce, this certification can be extremely beneficial to their careers,” Powers said. “Broadcast employers are searching for employees who have experience in multiple areas, so the students who have completed this training are very marketable.”
Each of the professionals will be honored on a plaque displayed alongside those of previous year’s students.
The Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) funded the initiative.
“I am extremely grateful to Dennis Lyle, president and CEO of the Illinois Broadcasters Association, and the IBA board for their financial support,” Powers said.
For more information about Lake Land College’s Broadcast Communication program, contact Powers at 217-234-5335 or visit lakelandcollege.edu/high-demand-programs/radio-tv-broadcasting or 899themax.com.
The Broadcast Communication department will also be hosting an open house on March 24 from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to check out the college’s student-run FM radio station WLKL 89.9 The Max Alternative, TV studio and production control room, professional audio equipment and state-of-the-art camera and video equipment as well as industry-standard digital editing software.
For more information about the Broadcast Communication open house, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
