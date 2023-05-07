Monticello High School placed first in the team event at the annual Business and Computer Contest sponsored by the Lake Land College Business Division and Club IT.
Other high schools participating in the event were Brownstown High School, Centralia High School, Charleston High School, Fairfield Community High School, Flora High School, Monticello High School, Mt. Zion High School, Paris High School, Robinson High School, Shelbyville High School, Shiloh High School, St. Elmo High School and Teutopolis High School.
“It was incredible to have high school students participating in individual and team events," said Tynia Kessler, business division chair. "We enjoy seeing and visiting with area business teachers and interacting with talented students. It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their business and computer skills.”
Students from area high schools competed in the following categories: Accounting, General Business and Current Events, MOS Word, MOS PowerPoint, MOS Excel, and IT Problem-Solving Challenges. Depending on the category, students either completed a written test or a hands-on test on the computer. First-place winners of each contest received a 3-credit-hour tuition waiver from Lake Land College.
The winners are as follows:
Accounting: Jamie Fyke, Mt. Zion High School
General Business and Current Events: Chase Cline, Fairfield Community High School
MOS Word: Aiden Hardy, Shelbyville High School
MOS PowerPoint: Lilah Bonny, Shelbyville High School
MOS Excel: Kennedy Crays, Flora High School
IT Problem-Solving Challenges: Isaac Gardner, Monticello High School
