Lake Land College published its Return to Campus Plan on July 1 that outlines the college's plans for offering courses and services for the Fall 2020 semester during the pandemic. The plan aligns with the phases of the state's Restore Illinois Plan and implements safety protocols to protect the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors.
The plan states that Fall 2020 semester courses will be offered in a variety of formats including online, virtual face-to-face, on-campus and a blend of the formats.
In order to prepare for the fall semester, the campus and extension centers will reopen to students and prospective students on August 10, 2020. At that time, students will be able to access services and meet in-person with faculty and staff in accordance with social distancing requirements. Wearing of masks that cover the nose and mouth will be required while in all Lake Land facilities.
Some computer labs on campus and at extension centers will be available for current and prospective students to access the Internet and required course materials.
College staff will be preparing campus in the month of July to accommodate the social distancing and safety precautions necessary to serve students. Virtual services will continue to be offered during this period and will remain an option through the fall semester
"As a public higher education institution in Illinois, we are required to follow directives established by the Illinois Community College Board, the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the state of Illinois. Considering all of these factors along with input from Lake Land College leaders, our Emergency Operations Center Team developed the Return to Campus plan to provide guidance on the College's operations during Phases 1-4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, meet the educational needs of our students, and protect the health and safety of our Laker community," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
Before returning to work, all Lake Land employees will complete a brief online training on the safety precautions and procedures that will be followed throughout the college community.
All employees, students and visitors will be required to complete a daily electronic self-assessment before visiting campus. The self-assessment can be found on the College's COVID-19 website.
As in the spring, faculty and staff will do all they can to assist students with their classes and the new technologies and learning platforms.
"Whatever the future brings, we will strive to keep the Laker community safe and provide the same value, education and experiences students expect from Lake Land College," Bullock said.
The college will be updating the class schedule to reflect the new formats in the next few weeks and will communicate to current and prospective students when completed. New students are welcome to get started at lakelandcollege.edu/enroll.
