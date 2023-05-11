A new Tech 2Day program at Lake Land College provides students with the opportunity to earn while they learn. Beginning this fall, students interested in high-demand trades and technical fields will only have to come to campus two days a week for classes.
“With Tech 2Day, students can plan out a dependable work schedule while making progress on their goal of earning a college degree,” Division Chair Technology /Electronics Engineering Instructor Micheal Beavers said.
With Tech 2Day, students will practice what they are learning in the field through internships or apprenticeships. They will also have the opportunity to earn national credentials and gain hands-on experience in Lake Land’s industry-standard labs.
Programs will take the same amount of time to complete as a traditional schedule. Options range from one-year short-term certificates to two-year associate degrees.
“This program schedule is a really good way to give students the flexibility to work and go to school at the same time,” Automotive Technology Instructor Brian Madlem said. “It’s a great opportunity to provide them with job readiness skills and things like apprenticeships and dual enrollment to help them get ahead in the workforce.”
The structure provides schedule flexibility for students who are just leaving high school as well as those who are returning to school after a period of time.
High-demand programs included in Tech 2Day are Building Construction Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, CAD (Computer-Aided Design) Technology, Residential Wiring, Renewable Energy Technician, Programmable Logic Controllers, Electronics Engineering Technology, Mechanical-Electrical Technology, Robotic and CIM Automation, Industrial Maintenance and Automotive Technology.
For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu/tech2day or contact Beavers at mbeavers@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5341.
