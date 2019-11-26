Lake Land College’s Adult Education is offering GED classes throughout the Lake Land College district beginning the second week of January. Classes are 100 percent federally funded thanks to the U.S. Department of Education.
The class orientation locations and dates are as follows:
- Arthur — Arthur Public Library, 225 S. Walnut St., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
- Charleston — Coles County Health Dept., 825 18th St., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
- Effingham — Lake Land College Kluthe Center, 1204 Network Centre Blvd., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Marshall — Lake Land College Eastern Region Center, 224 S. 6th St., Monday, Jan. 6, 4 p.m.
- Mattoon — Lake Land College Workforce Development Center, 305 Richmond Ave. E., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Pana — Lake Land College Western Region Center, 600 E. 1st St., Thursday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Paris — First United Methodist Church, 324 W. Court St., Thursday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m.
- Shelbyville — Shelbyville High School, Pathways Classroom, 1001 W. North 6th St., Monday, Jan. 6, 4 p.m.
For these GED classes, students’ tuition will be waived and all class materials will be provided. To find a GED class near you, to find more information or to register call 217-238-8292 or email adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu.
Like and follow the Lake Land College Adult Education Facebook page for an up to date look at what classes are available.
