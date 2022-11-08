The Lake Land College Foundation recognized the 2020-2022 Philanthropy Award recipients as well as incoming and outgoing board members at the Foundation and Alumni Awards Reception in October.
The 2022 Philanthropy Awards include the Outstanding Philanthropist Award, The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award and the Crystal Swan Award.
The Outstanding Philanthropist Award went to the Cecil Paul Davis and Marjorie Wilson Davis Trust. Sarah Bush Lincoln earned The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, and The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award recipient was Gregory "Nic" Nelson. The Crystal Swan Award went to Christine Pilson.
“We extend our congratulations and gratitude to the 2022 Philanthropy Award recipients,” Executive Director for College Advancement Christi Donsbach said. “We are proud to honor this extremely deserving group of individuals and organizations that have supported Lake Land College and Foundation throughout the last 50 years.”
Also recognized were the board members rotating off of the board of directors after their second term ending in 2022. They included Brian Hutchins, Tom Grunloh and Christine Pilson.
The Foundation welcomes new board members Kathleen Anderson of Hindsboro, Robert Payton of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Rudy Huber of Sullivan.
“I would like to thank our outgoing board members on their incredible dedication over the years,” Donsbach said. “The Foundation has experienced amazing growth under their leadership and expertise. I am also excited to welcome our newest board members and appreciate their commitment to serve in this capacity. I continue to be amazed with the sincere allegiance of our very own alumni and community members who dedicate their time, talent and treasures to be our board members.”
The 2022 Foundation Board of Directors slate of officers includes President Rich Hartke, Vice President Renee Huckstead and Secretary Tom White. The most recent past president is Deacon Patient.
For information on the Foundation or to view the most recent Foundation Annual Report, visit lakelandcollege.edu/foundation.
