Lake Land College Agriculture division hosted the Virtual 50th Annual Student Recognition Ceremony in April to recognize several students with awards and honors.
"A milestone like 50 certainly brings a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for our history and tradition of excellence," Division Chair Agriculture/Agriculture Instructor Ryan Orrick said. "I am appreciative of all the past faculty members and students who have helped craft the Lake Land Agriculture Division into what it is today, and I would like to thank all of our current staff and agriculture students for representing this great tradition."
Orrick, as well as several agriculture students, offered congratulations and gratitude to agriculture students who were involved in campus activities, military service and who earned state and national awards.
For the 2020-21 school year, 23 agriculture students have held or currently hold FFA section office. Sixty students achieved state FFA degrees and 12 students achieved state proficiency.
Ten students achieved the American FFA Degree, one of highest honors student can achieve in an FFA career.
Among the students the Agriculture Division High GPA awards went to are Christine Hoene, Sigel, for Horticulture and Cole Dial, Louisville, for John Deere Tech.
The Agriculture Division Outstanding Student award recipients include Dial for John Deere Tech; Mallory Burgener, Shelbyville, for Agriculture Business; Alex Probst, Wheeler, for Agriculture Production and Emmalyn Walk, Neoga, for Agriculture Transfer.
The 2020-2021 Lake Land College Agriculture Division Overall Outstanding Student award was presented to Hannah Tappendorf, Altamont.
The Agriculture Division Honored Alumnus award was presented to Shaun Casteel, a 1999 graduate of the Lake Land College Agriculture Transfer program. Casteel went on to earn a doctorate in soil science and is now employed at Purdue University as the extension's Soy Bean and Small Grain Specialist.
The 2021 John Deere Tech graduates include Cole Dial, Louisville.
The 2021 Horticulture graduates include Dalton Denton, St. Elmo, and Christine Hoene, Sigel.
The 2021 Agriculture Business graduates include Brooklyn Baugher, Shelbyville; Dawson Phillips, Newton; Austin Sloan, Shelbyville; and Jeffery Stoldt, Shumway.
The 2021 Agriculture Production & Management graduates include Tucker Cripe, Shelbyville; Alex Probst, Wheeler; and Nicholas Tarr, Newton.
The 2021 Agriculture Transfer graduates include Riley Bridgman, Neoga; Brady Chaves, Effingham; Jarrett Hardiek, Teutopolis; Macey Heselton, Herrick; Jacob Mayes, Greenup; Kaylee Phillips, Effingham; Hannah Tappendorf, Altamont; Royce Thompson, Herrick; Montana Tonn, Edgewood; and Emmalyn Walk, Neoga.
To learn more about the Lake Land College Agriculture Division, visit lakelandcollege.edu/guided-pathways and explore the Agriculture area.
