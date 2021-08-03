Lake Land College Adult Education will be offering free welding classes beginning Aug. 16. The classes will meet Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Sullivan High School.
The class format will be a hybrid of online learning and in-person coursework with two remote classes.
Participants will learn basic welding techniques, such as stick welding, metal inert gas (MIG) welding and tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding, as well as metal fabrication and other skills.
Upon completion of the program, students will earn a Basic Welding Certificate through the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) as well as 11 credit hours with Lake Land College.
In addition to encouraging students to earn a GED and offering résumé assistance and other resources, Lake Land College Adult Education also partners with local businesses for facility tours to give students the chance to see employers and how their businesses operate.
“We have seen a lot of success with this program,” Adult Education Adviser Kyle Sims said. “We have had a lot of people who complete it go right into the field afterwards.”
For more information, contact Lake Land College Adult Education at adulteducation@lakelandcollege.com or 217-238-8292.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.