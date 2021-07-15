Lake Land College Adult Education will be hosting a free basic nursing assistant class Fall 2021. The class is an opportunity for those interested in health care professions to begin a career in the field.
An orientation for the class will take place July 21 at 4 p.m. at the Lake Land College Eastern Region Center in Marshall.
Adult Education provides students with a variety of services, including high school equivalency preparation classes, résumé building and related workforce readiness programming at no cost.
English Language Acquisition, Food Service Sanitation and Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System courses are also offered via Lake Land College Adult Education.
For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu/adult-education or contact Adult Education at 217-238-8292 or adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu.
