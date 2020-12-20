Lake Land College students graduating from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program took part in a pinning ceremony Dec. 15. Each student received a nursing pin and a keepsake card.
When the students pass their NCLEX licensure exam, they will become Registered Nurses (RNs).
“We are all very proud of these students’ accomplishments,” Director of Nursing/Nursing Instructor Cheryl Beam said. “They worked so hard to get here, and we know they will continue to do great things in their futures.”
Students who received their pins at the ceremony include Kelly Cook from Montrose, Betsy Daugherty from Altamont, Destiony Phillips from Shelbyville, Rhonda Ruff from Shelbyville, Emily Smith from Shelbyville, Olivia Telgmann from Strasburg, Klair Vogt from Effingham and Rachel Weber from Teutopolis.
Several students were also presented with awards at the ceremony. Telgmann received the Marilyn Fuqua-Thompson Award.
These graduates completed the PN to ADN program at Lake Land College. To learn more about this process, attend a virtual information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. To register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
“All of these students have done an incredible job getting to this point,” Division Chair Allied Health/Nursing Instructor Erin Swingler said. “We are so excited to be able to celebrate these students, and we look forward to what their futures will hold.”
