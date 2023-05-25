Lake Land College announced the students who graduated following completion of the Spring 2023 semester. The following area graduates are listed under their hometowns with degree followed by academic program:

Altamont

Adam Alexander, Associate in Arts, History

Mason Cielak, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Maranda Jenkins, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Jerod Ruffner, Associate in Science, Secondary Education-Biology

Brayden Stuemke, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice

Beecher City

Donald French, Certificate, Basic Welding

Cristy Haslett, Certificate, Basic Welding

Nicole Miller, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information

Brownstown

Tara Geiger, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Cowden

Sydney Doty, Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Marketing; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management

Wyatt Hall, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Briar Heiserman, Certificate, Law Enforcement Operations

Mason Manley, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Jaelyn Robertson, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts

Morgan Webster, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Dieterich

Derek Deters, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Collin Hartke, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Lanna Kroeger, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education

Derek Kuhl, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Abigail Niemerg, Associate in Arts, Business

Carly Ohnesorge, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Allie Poe, Associate in Science, Pre-Pharmacy

Braden Shadle, Certificate, Welding Technology

Effingham

Tobi Albert, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Andrew Blacker, Certificate, Accounting; Associate in Arts, Business

Curran Boggs, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Jathan Boone, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Gunner Brown, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Lori Brummer, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Kaitlyn Burton, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education

Rhonda Burton, Certificate, Medical Assistant Bridge

Brandon Christianson, Certificate, Basic Welding

Jeffrey Coleman, Associate in Arts, Business

Shania Cornell, Certificate, Accounting; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Marketing

Paul Dorman, Associate Engineering Science

Armando Estrada, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Austin Faber, Associate in Arts, Business

Jack Fallert, Associate in Arts, Business

Callie Feldhake, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Leah Griffith, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Ashley Harris, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information

Christopher Hemwall, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Anna Hibdon, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Alexander Hootselle, Associate in Arts, Business

Citlali Hoyos, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Quest Hull, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Roger Jones, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work

Emma Kessler, Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Business Development; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management

Jennifer Kibler, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Gabriel Kihne, Associate Engineering Science

Caroline Kull, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Preston Latch, Associate in Arts, Business

Harlie Lawrence, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Mackenzie Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant

Iva Lilly, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice

Colton Loy, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Matthew Loy, Associate in Applied Science, Welding

William McGee, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Blake Mersman, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Brody Mette, Associate in Arts, Business; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications

Alex Meyer, Associate in Arts, History

David Meyer, Associate in Arts, History

Hope Monnet, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Kaden Pemberton, Certificate, Welding Technology

Jonathon Perry, Associate in Science, Other Major

Airin Price, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Julia Probst, Associate in Arts, Business

Christian Raddatz, Associate in Science, Environmental Science

Jeffrey Repking, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Kristina Roepke, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Jacob Schmidt, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant

Patrick Sidwell, Certificate, Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office

Austin Siemer, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

David Splechter, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Alex Sporleder, Associate in Applied Science, John Deere Tech

Tanner Stephens, Associate in Arts, Business

Jacob Stokes-Warner, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming

Kaitlyn Stopa, Associate in Science, Secondary Education-Biology

Benjamin Thompson, Associate in Arts, Business

Madison Tilford, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Lainee Turner, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Jacob Utter, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Kennan Walsh, Associate in Arts, Business

Craig Wantuck, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Lillian Wise, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts

Trinity Womack, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Renee Woodward, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information

Eli Moore, Associate in Arts, Business

Farina

Lucas Germain, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Francisco Viramontes, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Adalaide Whitehead, Associate in Arts, Art

Flora

Tyra Leonard, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Sydnee Lewis, Associate in Liberal Studies

Greenup

Nick Dill, Associate in Arts, Economics

Logan Edwards, Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting

Evan Hayden, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology

Alayna Honn, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Jarin Maxey, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Wilson Niño Pardo, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Hidalgo

Kade Hemrich, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice

Jewett

Jenna Flood, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Heidi Heath, Associate in Liberal Studies

Kinmundy

Brody Huddlestun, Associate in Applied Science, John Deere Tech

Louisville

Kylie Dawkins, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Maggie Gouchenouer, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching

Charles Graham, Certificate, Basic Welding

Emma Griffith, Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Marketing, Certificate, Business Development, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Entrepreneurship

Kadie Pierson, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Kenzie Robertson, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Mason

Blake Bushue, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Payton Bushue, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Cayla Jolly, Certificate, Paramedical Services; Associate in Applied Science, Paramedical Services

Brooke Kincaid, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Mode

Megan Nichols, Certificate, Business Developmentl Certificate, Professional Salesl Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management

Mikala Nichols, Associate in Arts, Business

Daniel Rieman, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Derek Slifer, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Montrose

Monica Buerster, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Ross Hemmen, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Zak Pitcher, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Cole Probst, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Neoga

Michelle Doty, Associate in Arts, English

Jacob Fearday, Associate in Applied Science, Robotic & CIM Automation

Colby Filipiak, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Calla Hill, Associate in Arts, Communication Studies

Teagan Monroe, Certificate, Welding Technology

Kylee Phillips, Associate in Arts, Physical Education

Audrey Ramert, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Treyton Vaughn, Certificate, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology

Newton

Alex Bergbower, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Eliza Bierman, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Jacob Kaufmann, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Taylor Line, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Jordan Shamhart, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Mitchell Zumbahlen, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

St. Elmo

Bailie Duckwitz, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Sean Hannagan, Certificate, Paramedical Services

Derrick Moore, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I

Josie Strauch, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Reagan Walker, Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Professional Sales; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Entrepreneurship

St. Peter

Collin Miller, Associate in Arts, Business

Shelbyville

Jayme Ballinger, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Chance Billingsley, Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting; Associate in Applied Science, Computer Aided Design Technology

Mikayla Boehm, Associate in Science, Pre-Pharmacy

Madison Cisna, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Cortney Cole, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Olivia Durbin, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Nathaniel Fullerton, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Aided Design Technology

Sadie Gardner, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Layla Gill, Associate in Arts, Mathematics; Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching; Associate in Liberal Studies; Certificate, Management

Brittany Gordon, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Blake Hammond, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I

Abigail Hawes, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Brayden Hocq, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Kelsey Litton, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Kaylee Lugo, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Brooklynn Martin, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Megan Martin, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Alejandra McCarter, Associate in Arts, Business

Kya McConnell, Associate in Arts, Business

Braden Nichols, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I

Christopher Raymond, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology

Ross Sloan, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Olivia Tapscott, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Annie Toberman, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching

Alexis Woods, Associate in Science, Conservation/Pre-Forestry

Sigel

Desirae Hewing, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Lexie Niebrugge, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Amber Placek, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts

Shelby Siemer, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Dakota Waldhoff, Associate in Applied Science, Paramedical Services

Isaac Walk, Associate in Arts, Business

Stewardson

Corinne Gibson, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work

Dakota Hensley, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Mariah Hoene, Associate in Arts, Business

Landen Nichols, Certificate, Industrial Maintenance; Associate in Applied Science; Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers; Certificate, Residential Wiring

Trey Sayers, Certificate, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology

Anthony Vonderheide, Certificate, Broadcast Announcing; Certificate, Radio Broadcasting; Certificate, TV Field/Studio Production

Strasburg

Lara Bauer, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Morgan Greuel, Associate Engineering Science

Grace Rincker, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Teutopolis

Blake Aldrich, Certificate, TV Field/Studio Production

Caroline Beckman, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Leighton Blankenship, Associate in Applied Science, Robotic & CIM Automation

John Bloemer, Certificate, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology

Eli Copple, Certificate, Welding Technology

Stacy Dasenbrock, Certificate, Medical Assistant Bridge

Jeffrey Deters, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Matthew Deters, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Coy Fleener, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Lauren Habing, Associate in Arts, Business

Justin Hardiek, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Kylie Hoelscher, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Ethan Kremer, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Keila Newlin, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant

Jessica Runde, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer

Shelby Starwalt, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine

Brock Vogt, Associate in Arts, Business

Presley Wendt, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer

Dalton Will, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Anni Borries, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Toledo

Nate Lacy, Associate in Arts, Other Major

Abigayle Russell, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Watson

Hali Hancock, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Savannah Harris, Associate in Arts, English

Kaiden Kohnert, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Adam Tarr, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Wheeler

Allison Cohorst, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education

Aaron Einhorn, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Andrea Emmerich, Associate in Science, Pre-Dental

Brooke Jansen, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Yale

Jenna Yealick, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Associate in Applied Science, Marketing

Trending Video