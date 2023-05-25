Lake Land College announced the students who graduated following completion of the Spring 2023 semester. The following area graduates are listed under their hometowns with degree followed by academic program:
Altamont
Adam Alexander, Associate in Arts, History
Mason Cielak, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Maranda Jenkins, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Jerod Ruffner, Associate in Science, Secondary Education-Biology
Brayden Stuemke, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice
Beecher City
Donald French, Certificate, Basic Welding
Cristy Haslett, Certificate, Basic Welding
Nicole Miller, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information
Brownstown
Tara Geiger, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Cowden
Sydney Doty, Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Marketing; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management
Wyatt Hall, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Briar Heiserman, Certificate, Law Enforcement Operations
Mason Manley, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Jaelyn Robertson, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts
Morgan Webster, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Dieterich
Derek Deters, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Collin Hartke, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Lanna Kroeger, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education
Derek Kuhl, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Abigail Niemerg, Associate in Arts, Business
Carly Ohnesorge, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Allie Poe, Associate in Science, Pre-Pharmacy
Braden Shadle, Certificate, Welding Technology
Effingham
Tobi Albert, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Andrew Blacker, Certificate, Accounting; Associate in Arts, Business
Curran Boggs, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Jathan Boone, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Gunner Brown, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Lori Brummer, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Kaitlyn Burton, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education
Rhonda Burton, Certificate, Medical Assistant Bridge
Brandon Christianson, Certificate, Basic Welding
Jeffrey Coleman, Associate in Arts, Business
Shania Cornell, Certificate, Accounting; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Marketing
Paul Dorman, Associate Engineering Science
Armando Estrada, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Austin Faber, Associate in Arts, Business
Jack Fallert, Associate in Arts, Business
Callie Feldhake, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Leah Griffith, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Ashley Harris, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information
Christopher Hemwall, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Anna Hibdon, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Alexander Hootselle, Associate in Arts, Business
Citlali Hoyos, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Quest Hull, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Roger Jones, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work
Emma Kessler, Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Business Development; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management
Jennifer Kibler, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Gabriel Kihne, Associate Engineering Science
Caroline Kull, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Preston Latch, Associate in Arts, Business
Harlie Lawrence, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Mackenzie Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
Iva Lilly, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice
Colton Loy, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Matthew Loy, Associate in Applied Science, Welding
William McGee, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Blake Mersman, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Brody Mette, Associate in Arts, Business; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications
Alex Meyer, Associate in Arts, History
David Meyer, Associate in Arts, History
Hope Monnet, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Kaden Pemberton, Certificate, Welding Technology
Jonathon Perry, Associate in Science, Other Major
Airin Price, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Julia Probst, Associate in Arts, Business
Christian Raddatz, Associate in Science, Environmental Science
Jeffrey Repking, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Kristina Roepke, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Jacob Schmidt, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
Patrick Sidwell, Certificate, Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office
Austin Siemer, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
David Splechter, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Alex Sporleder, Associate in Applied Science, John Deere Tech
Tanner Stephens, Associate in Arts, Business
Jacob Stokes-Warner, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming
Kaitlyn Stopa, Associate in Science, Secondary Education-Biology
Benjamin Thompson, Associate in Arts, Business
Madison Tilford, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Lainee Turner, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Jacob Utter, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Kennan Walsh, Associate in Arts, Business
Craig Wantuck, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Lillian Wise, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts
Trinity Womack, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Renee Woodward, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, Medical Coding & Health Information
Eli Moore, Associate in Arts, Business
Farina
Lucas Germain, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
Francisco Viramontes, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Adalaide Whitehead, Associate in Arts, Art
Flora
Tyra Leonard, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Sydnee Lewis, Associate in Liberal Studies
Greenup
Nick Dill, Associate in Arts, Economics
Logan Edwards, Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting
Evan Hayden, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology
Alayna Honn, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Jarin Maxey, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Wilson Niño Pardo, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Hidalgo
Kade Hemrich, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice
Jewett
Jenna Flood, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Heidi Heath, Associate in Liberal Studies
Kinmundy
Brody Huddlestun, Associate in Applied Science, John Deere Tech
Louisville
Kylie Dawkins, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Maggie Gouchenouer, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching
Charles Graham, Certificate, Basic Welding
Emma Griffith, Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Marketing, Certificate, Business Development, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Entrepreneurship
Kadie Pierson, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Kenzie Robertson, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Mason
Blake Bushue, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Payton Bushue, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Cayla Jolly, Certificate, Paramedical Services; Associate in Applied Science, Paramedical Services
Brooke Kincaid, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Mode
Megan Nichols, Certificate, Business Developmentl Certificate, Professional Salesl Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management
Mikala Nichols, Associate in Arts, Business
Daniel Rieman, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Derek Slifer, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Montrose
Monica Buerster, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Ross Hemmen, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Zak Pitcher, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Cole Probst, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Neoga
Michelle Doty, Associate in Arts, English
Jacob Fearday, Associate in Applied Science, Robotic & CIM Automation
Colby Filipiak, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Calla Hill, Associate in Arts, Communication Studies
Teagan Monroe, Certificate, Welding Technology
Kylee Phillips, Associate in Arts, Physical Education
Audrey Ramert, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Treyton Vaughn, Certificate, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology
Newton
Alex Bergbower, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Eliza Bierman, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Jacob Kaufmann, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Taylor Line, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Jordan Shamhart, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Mitchell Zumbahlen, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
St. Elmo
Bailie Duckwitz, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Sean Hannagan, Certificate, Paramedical Services
Derrick Moore, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I
Josie Strauch, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Reagan Walker, Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Professional Sales; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Entrepreneurship
St. Peter
Collin Miller, Associate in Arts, Business
Shelbyville
Jayme Ballinger, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Chance Billingsley, Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting; Associate in Applied Science, Computer Aided Design Technology
Mikayla Boehm, Associate in Science, Pre-Pharmacy
Madison Cisna, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Cortney Cole, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Olivia Durbin, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Nathaniel Fullerton, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Aided Design Technology
Sadie Gardner, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Layla Gill, Associate in Arts, Mathematics; Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching; Associate in Liberal Studies; Certificate, Management
Brittany Gordon, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Blake Hammond, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I
Abigail Hawes, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Brayden Hocq, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
Kelsey Litton, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Kaylee Lugo, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Brooklynn Martin, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Megan Martin, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Alejandra McCarter, Associate in Arts, Business
Kya McConnell, Associate in Arts, Business
Braden Nichols, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I
Christopher Raymond, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology
Ross Sloan, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Olivia Tapscott, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Annie Toberman, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching
Alexis Woods, Associate in Science, Conservation/Pre-Forestry
Sigel
Desirae Hewing, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Lexie Niebrugge, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Amber Placek, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts
Shelby Siemer, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Dakota Waldhoff, Associate in Applied Science, Paramedical Services
Isaac Walk, Associate in Arts, Business
Stewardson
Corinne Gibson, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work
Dakota Hensley, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
Mariah Hoene, Associate in Arts, Business
Landen Nichols, Certificate, Industrial Maintenance; Associate in Applied Science; Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers; Certificate, Residential Wiring
Trey Sayers, Certificate, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology
Anthony Vonderheide, Certificate, Broadcast Announcing; Certificate, Radio Broadcasting; Certificate, TV Field/Studio Production
Strasburg
Lara Bauer, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Morgan Greuel, Associate Engineering Science
Grace Rincker, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Teutopolis
Blake Aldrich, Certificate, TV Field/Studio Production
Caroline Beckman, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Leighton Blankenship, Associate in Applied Science, Robotic & CIM Automation
John Bloemer, Certificate, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology
Eli Copple, Certificate, Welding Technology
Stacy Dasenbrock, Certificate, Medical Assistant Bridge
Jeffrey Deters, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Matthew Deters, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Coy Fleener, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Lauren Habing, Associate in Arts, Business
Justin Hardiek, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Kylie Hoelscher, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Ethan Kremer, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Keila Newlin, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
Jessica Runde, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer
Shelby Starwalt, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine
Brock Vogt, Associate in Arts, Business
Presley Wendt, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer
Dalton Will, Certificate, Crop Production; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Anni Borries, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Toledo
Nate Lacy, Associate in Arts, Other Major
Abigayle Russell, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Watson
Hali Hancock, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Savannah Harris, Associate in Arts, English
Kaiden Kohnert, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Adam Tarr, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Wheeler
Allison Cohorst, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education
Aaron Einhorn, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Andrea Emmerich, Associate in Science, Pre-Dental
Brooke Jansen, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Yale
Jenna Yealick, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Associate in Applied Science, Marketing
