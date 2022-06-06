Lake Land College announced students who graduated following completion of the spring 2022 semester.

Altamont

Alexus Ault, Certificate, Desktop Publishing; Certificate, IT-Computer Applications Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Graphic Design

Hannah Barns, Associate in Arts, Business

Jeanette Bovard, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching

Charlee Eveland, Certificate, Medical Assistant Bridge

Lane Horath, Associate in Arts, Art

Anna Koberlein, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts

Jared Kollmann, Associate in Applied Science, John Deere Tech

Kierstin Rosine, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education

Ashlie Rosine, Associate in Arts, History

Emma Simmons, Associate in Arts, Mathematics Education

Kelli Stuemke, Certificate, Desktop Publishing; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Graphic Design

Jada Suckow, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education

Stephanie Voelker, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Jacob Waddell, Associate in Liberal Studies

Mariah Winter, Associate in Applied Science, Office Assistant-Medical

Beecher City

Justin Buennemeyer, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Aided Design Technology; Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting

Xaden Childress, Associate in Applied Science, Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers

Joshua Kollman, Associate in Applied Science, Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers

Kolton Sapp, Associate in Applied Science, Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers

Whitley Schwengel, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education

Tara Zacha, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Brownstown

Joel Bloemker, Certificate, Accounting; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Professional Sales

Lane Himes, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Kayla Summann, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Dakota White, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology – Co-op

Clay City

Malorie Craig, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Cowden

Misty Curl, Certificate, Office Support Specialist; Certificate, Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office

McKayla Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Dieterich

Margo Donaldson, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services – Psychology

Bryonna Meskimen, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales

Cole Niebrugge, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology

Allie Painter, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Claire Scheidemantel, Associate in Applied Science

Computer Aided Design Technology; Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting

Will Thoele, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts

Garrett Wolfe, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Seth Yager, Associate in Arts, History

Edgewood

Leah Mayhaus, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Emily Wheeler, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Effingham

David Adams, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Bradly Adams, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Lisa Armstrong, Certificate, Horticulture; Associate in Applied Science, Horticulture Production & Landscape

Sam Bell, Certificate, Welding Technology

Logan Bennett, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Nicholas Bishop, Certificate, IT-Computer Applications; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications; Certificate, IT-Computer Applications Specialist

Ava Boehm, Associate in Arts, Business

Emma Budde, Associate in Arts, Business

Stephanie Burke, Certificate, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Management

Shania Cornell, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Marketing

Jamie Dillow, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Certificate, Management

Jaccob Dust, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Nicole Ethridge, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant

Adriann Evans, Certificate, Basic Welding

Kiley Ferenc, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist

Keely Gosnell, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Koby Henkelman, Certificate, IT-Programming; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming

Mitchell Heuerman, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Sydney Hodge, Certificate, Welding Technology

John Hoene, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Austin Huebner, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Erica John, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Cameron Kalber, Associate in Liberal Studies

Abby Kallis, Associate in Science, Pre-Dental

Kira Katt, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Dakota Kincaid, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Kaylee Kirby, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Megan Koester, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Broc Krietemeyer, Associate in Applied Science, Applied Engineering Technology; Certificate, Electronic Control Technician; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers

Kc Kuhlman, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Ian Light, Associate in Applied Science, Welding; Certificate, Welding Technology

Allison McDevitt, Associate in Arts, Business

Devin Mette, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Karsyn Mette, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Hailey Persinger, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services — Sociology

Sophia Poston, Associate in Science, Chemistry

Karson Pruemer, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

London Rinkel, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Jennifer Root, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Gavin Sherrod, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Erik Sills, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Parker Siner, Associate in Arts, Business

Misty Snyder, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Jessica Starrett, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Will Swingler, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Kendall Tabbert, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Luke Ungrund, Associate in Applied Science, Robotic & CIM Automation

Kollin Waymoth, Associate in Arts, Health Education

Aaron Webb, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology

Abigail Will, Associate in Science, Other Major

Alex Willenborg, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Andrew Womack, Certificate, IT-Programming; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming

Jonathon Zerrusen, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Sydney Price, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Parker Snow, Associate in Arts, Business

Flora

Keygun Mitchell, Certificate, IT-Programming

Greenup

Logan Edwards, Certificate, Welding Technology

Tisha Fritts, Associate in Arts, Business

Jacob Mayes, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Kristina Mayes, Certificate, Paramedical Services; Associate in Applied Science, Paramedical Services

Kendall Plummer, Associate in Arts, Art

Dakota Swingler, Certificate, Accounting

Andrew Talley, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Herrick

Bridgette Evans, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Lauren Wojcik, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Louisville

Lexi Bailey, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Chloe Kessler, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Caylee Springmeyer, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education

Paige Van Dyke, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Mason

Carter Bushue, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Nathan Hill, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice

Paula Holland, Certificate, Ag Business

Paula Holland, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

William Kreke, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I

Bryan Smith, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Mode

Anthony Seibert, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming

Neoga

Kelsey Crider, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer

Randall Curry, Certificate, Industrial Maintenance

Cody Hill, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Brandon Neece, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Halle Ramert, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Newton

Kierstin Clark, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Brooklyn Herman, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Catherine Kuhl, Associate in Arts, Psychology

William Ochs, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

Zachary Stark, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Brianna Utley, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Riley Zumbahlen, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine

St. Elmo

Katelyn Maxey, Associate in Arts, History

Ashlyn Mitchell, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Ava Pattillo, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Kelly Werner, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Marketing; Associate in Applied Science, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales

Emma Gathe, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer

St. Peter

Ashley Garrison, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Shelbyville

Kearah Allen, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching

Hilary Bothwell, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Adam Clarey, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Hannah Hubner, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Rhonda Lambes, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant

Dakoda Lucas, Certificate, Basic Welding

Kaitlyn Ogden, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

William Pinson, Certificate, Basic Welding

Carson Pullen, Associate in Arts, History

Sophia Reimer, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer

Jack Townsend, Associate in Arts, Business

Cassidy Tucker, Associate in Arts, Business; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales

Sigel

Kaden Fearday, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine

Abagail Flach, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Joshua Greuel, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering

Connor Walk, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Stewardson

Marisa Nichols, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Strasburg

Jack Burton, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Network Administration

Rachel Kessler, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Kristina Moore, Associate in Arts, Business

Teutopolis

Clint Apke, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I; Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology

Ryan Buerster, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Brock Deters, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply

Diana Mossman, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine

William Niccum, Associate in Arts, Undecided

Elizabeth Poston, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology; Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting

Madalyn Stead, Associate in Science, Earth Science

Toledo

Riley Duvall, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Riley Jackson, Associate in Science, Pre-Pharmacy

Tom Washburn, Certificate, Paramedical Services

Destiny Williams, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology

Carolyn Woods, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant

Watson

Taylor Coleman, Certificate, Basic Welding

Clair Davis, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education

Albert Dust, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Network Administration

Wheeler

Dalton Probst, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management

Heather Wilson, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

