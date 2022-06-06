Lake Land College announced students who graduated following completion of the spring 2022 semester.
Altamont
Alexus Ault, Certificate, Desktop Publishing; Certificate, IT-Computer Applications Specialist; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Graphic Design
Hannah Barns, Associate in Arts, Business
Jeanette Bovard, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching
Charlee Eveland, Certificate, Medical Assistant Bridge
Lane Horath, Associate in Arts, Art
Anna Koberlein, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts
Jared Kollmann, Associate in Applied Science, John Deere Tech
Kierstin Rosine, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education
Ashlie Rosine, Associate in Arts, History
Emma Simmons, Associate in Arts, Mathematics Education
Kelli Stuemke, Certificate, Desktop Publishing; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Graphic Design
Jada Suckow, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education
Stephanie Voelker, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Jacob Waddell, Associate in Liberal Studies
Mariah Winter, Associate in Applied Science, Office Assistant-Medical
Beecher City
Justin Buennemeyer, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Aided Design Technology; Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting
Xaden Childress, Associate in Applied Science, Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers
Joshua Kollman, Associate in Applied Science, Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers
Kolton Sapp, Associate in Applied Science, Mechanical-Electrical Technology; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers
Whitley Schwengel, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education
Tara Zacha, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Brownstown
Joel Bloemker, Certificate, Accounting; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Professional Sales
Lane Himes, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Kayla Summann, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Dakota White, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology – Co-op
Clay City
Malorie Craig, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Cowden
Misty Curl, Certificate, Office Support Specialist; Certificate, Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office
McKayla Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Dieterich
Margo Donaldson, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services – Psychology
Bryonna Meskimen, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Management; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales
Cole Niebrugge, Building Construction; Associate in Applied Science, Building Construction Technology
Allie Painter, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Claire Scheidemantel, Associate in Applied Science
Computer Aided Design Technology; Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting
Will Thoele, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts
Garrett Wolfe, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Seth Yager, Associate in Arts, History
Edgewood
Leah Mayhaus, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Emily Wheeler, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Effingham
David Adams, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Bradly Adams, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Lisa Armstrong, Certificate, Horticulture; Associate in Applied Science, Horticulture Production & Landscape
Sam Bell, Certificate, Welding Technology
Logan Bennett, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Nicholas Bishop, Certificate, IT-Computer Applications; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications; Certificate, IT-Computer Applications Specialist
Ava Boehm, Associate in Arts, Business
Emma Budde, Associate in Arts, Business
Stephanie Burke, Certificate, Management; Associate in Applied Science, Management
Shania Cornell, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Marketing
Jamie Dillow, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Certificate, Management
Jaccob Dust, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Nicole Ethridge, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
Adriann Evans, Certificate, Basic Welding
Kiley Ferenc, Certificate, Medical Coding Specialist
Keely Gosnell, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Koby Henkelman, Certificate, IT-Programming; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming
Mitchell Heuerman, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Sydney Hodge, Certificate, Welding Technology
John Hoene, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Austin Huebner, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Erica John, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Cameron Kalber, Associate in Liberal Studies
Abby Kallis, Associate in Science, Pre-Dental
Kira Katt, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Dakota Kincaid, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Kaylee Kirby, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Megan Koester, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Broc Krietemeyer, Associate in Applied Science, Applied Engineering Technology; Certificate, Electronic Control Technician; Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers
Kc Kuhlman, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Ian Light, Associate in Applied Science, Welding; Certificate, Welding Technology
Allison McDevitt, Associate in Arts, Business
Devin Mette, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Karsyn Mette, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Hailey Persinger, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services — Sociology
Sophia Poston, Associate in Science, Chemistry
Karson Pruemer, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
London Rinkel, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Jennifer Root, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Gavin Sherrod, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Erik Sills, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Parker Siner, Associate in Arts, Business
Misty Snyder, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Jessica Starrett, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Will Swingler, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Kendall Tabbert, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Luke Ungrund, Associate in Applied Science, Robotic & CIM Automation
Kollin Waymoth, Associate in Arts, Health Education
Aaron Webb, Certificate, Diesel & Ag Power Technology; Associate in Applied Science, Diesel & Ag Power Technology
Abigail Will, Associate in Science, Other Major
Alex Willenborg, Certificate, Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
Andrew Womack, Certificate, IT-Programming; Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming
Jonathon Zerrusen, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Sydney Price, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Parker Snow, Associate in Arts, Business
Flora
Keygun Mitchell, Certificate, IT-Programming
Greenup
Logan Edwards, Certificate, Welding Technology
Tisha Fritts, Associate in Arts, Business
Jacob Mayes, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Kristina Mayes, Certificate, Paramedical Services; Associate in Applied Science, Paramedical Services
Kendall Plummer, Associate in Arts, Art
Dakota Swingler, Certificate, Accounting
Andrew Talley, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Herrick
Bridgette Evans, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Lauren Wojcik, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Louisville
Lexi Bailey, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Chloe Kessler, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Caylee Springmeyer, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education
Paige Van Dyke, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Mason
Carter Bushue, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Nathan Hill, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice
Paula Holland, Certificate, Ag Business
Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
William Kreke, Certificate, Manufacturing Skills I
Bryan Smith, Mason, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Mode
Anthony Seibert, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming
Neoga
Kelsey Crider, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer
Randall Curry, Certificate, Industrial Maintenance
Cody Hill, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Brandon Neece, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Halle Ramert, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Newton
Kierstin Clark, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Brooklyn Herman, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Catherine Kuhl, Associate in Arts, Psychology
William Ochs, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
Zachary Stark, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Brianna Utley, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Riley Zumbahlen, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine
St. Elmo
Katelyn Maxey, Associate in Arts, History
Ashlyn Mitchell, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Ava Pattillo, Associate in Arts, Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Kelly Werner, Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Marketing; Associate in Applied Science, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales
Emma Gathe, Associate in Arts, Agriculture Transfer
St. Peter
Ashley Garrison, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Shelbyville
Kearah Allen, Associate in Science, Bioscience Non-Teaching
Hilary Bothwell, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Adam Clarey, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Hannah Hubner, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Rhonda Lambes, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant
Dakoda Lucas, Certificate, Basic Welding
Kaitlyn Ogden, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
William Pinson, Certificate, Basic Welding
Carson Pullen, Associate in Arts, History
Sophia Reimer, Associate in Arts, Pre-Nursing: BSN Transfer
Jack Townsend, Associate in Arts, Business
Cassidy Tucker, Associate in Arts, Business; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales
Sigel
Kaden Fearday, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine
Abagail Flach, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Joshua Greuel, Associate in Science, Pre-Engineering
Connor Walk, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Stewardson
Marisa Nichols, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Strasburg
Jack Burton, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Network Administration
Rachel Kessler, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Kristina Moore, Associate in Arts, Business
Teutopolis
Clint Apke, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I; Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology
Ryan Buerster, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Brock Deters, Certificate, Ag Business; Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply
Diana Mossman, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine
William Niccum, Associate in Arts, Undecided
Elizabeth Poston, Associate in Applied Science, Computer-Aided Design Technology; Certificate, Computer-Aided Drafting
Madalyn Stead, Associate in Science, Earth Science
Toledo
Riley Duvall, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Riley Jackson, Associate in Science, Pre-Pharmacy
Tom Washburn, Certificate, Paramedical Services
Destiny Williams, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology
Carolyn Woods, Associate in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
Watson
Taylor Coleman, Certificate, Basic Welding
Clair Davis, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Care and Education
Albert Dust, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Network Administration
Wheeler
Dalton Probst, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Production & Management
Heather Wilson, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
