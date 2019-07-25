Lake Land coach visits Effingham Sunrise Rotary

Coach Nic Nelson spoke to Effingham Sunrise Rotary about the Lake Land College Softball program.
During his 10 years as head coach, he and his teams have made eight appearances at the NJCAA Division 1 World Series Championship, finishing fourth overall in 2017. His teams have a combined record of 502 wins and 108 losses.
Nelson looks for specific character traits in the players he recruits. They must be self-motivated and have a passion for the game. Currently, 63 of Nelson's players have gone on to play for NCAA Division 1 teams.
More important than softball is the education the players receive at Lake Land College. All 10 teams of Nelson's have earned the Academic All-American title.
