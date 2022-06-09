The SIU Alumni Association is awarding $89,250 to 62 new and returning students Southern Illinois University Carbondale students for the 2022 fall semester.
Funded by association members and donors throughout the year, the scholarships include more than $58,000 in regional chapter and legacy awards, as well as $25,000 in textbook awards to students in Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Delaware, and even Saudi Arabia. The association administers more than a dozen scholarships funds each year, with a goal of helping students fill critical gaps in their financial aid packages to attend SIU Carbondale. The money awarded goes to expenses, such as tuition and fees, as well as textbook rental or purchase costs.
The association is awarding 29 various scholarships along with 33 textbook awards. The textbook awards, for $1,000, cover the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.
“Each year, our alumni uphold the tradition of Salukis helping Salukis by giving back to their alma mater,” said Jeff Gleim, SIU Alumni Association executive director. “These scholarships mean so much to the students who receive them, and it’s truly rewarding to share their stories each year.”
Emma Lagerhausen from Effingham received a $500 Student Alumni Council senior textbook award.
For more information about association scholarship funds available to current and prospective students, visit siualumni.com.
