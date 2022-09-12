Lading Family celebrates farm Sesquicentennial Status at State Fair

The Lading farm near Strasburg was recently honored as an Illinois Sesquicentennial Farm during a special observance program offered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. A ceremony to recognize Illinois Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial Farms was conducted during the Illinois State Fair Agriculture Day on Aug. 16 in Springfield.
Current farm owners are Dwight and Melvina Lading of Strasburg. Melvina is the fourth-generation family member to own the land. Attending the award ceremony with Dwight and Melvina were their children: Dennis Lading, Debra Wittenberg and husband Darrell, Karen Kull and husband Gary, and Kendall Lading.
The Lading Sesquicentennial Farm award proclamation was made by Jerry Costello, Illinois Director of Agriculture. Also speaking to the 2,000-plus crowd during the ceremony were Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni and Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton.
The Centennial Farms program honors generations of farmers who have worked to maintain family farms in Illinois. To qualify for Sesquicentennial Farm status, an agricultural property must have been owned by the same family of lineal or collateral descendants for at least 150 years. A lineal descendant is a person in the direct line of descent, such as a child or a grandchild. A collateral descendant is not a direct descendant, but is otherwise closely related, such as a brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece or cousin.
