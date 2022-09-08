The Lading family reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Strasburg Community Center. Those attending were the descendants of two children from Friedrich Christian August Lading and his second wife, Louise Mahler Stuenkel. The two children were Heinrich (Henry) Wilhelm Conrad Lading married to Anna Dannenberg and Christian Fredrich Wilhelm Lading married to Amelia Doehring.
Thirty-five attendees enjoyed a potluck meal at noon. The group also celebrated the 90th birthday of Melvina Lading, which was going to be Aug. 30. Winners of the children guessing games were Noah Friese and Harper Layton. Winners of the adult guessing games were Melvina Lading and Kenneth Wolf. The 2022 committee was Gary and Karen Kull and Darrell and Debra Wittenberg.
Those attending were Roger and Norma Hardiek of Mt. Vernon; Kenneth Wolf, Josh and Jenna Layton, Camden, Harper and Paige of Neoga; Kristy Pranschke of Findlay; Nick Harner and Harrison of Decatur; Matt Harner and Willow of Cerro Gordo; Dennis and Nitelle Lading of Effingham; Darrell and Debra Wittenberg and Kendall and Shelley Lading of Troy; Mike and Julie Lading of Humboldt; Krystal Friese, Noah, Brielle and Finn of Mode; Dwight and Melvina Lading and Gary and Karen Kull of Strasburg; Paul and Karen Lading of La Verne, CA; Nick and Theresa Lading of Springfield, OH; and Lyle and Susan Flesner of The Villages, FL.
The next Lading family reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.