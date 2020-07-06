Farm Credit Illinois recently hired Kyle Kuhns of Altamont as an assistant vice president of crop insurance the Effingham regional office. The Effingham office serves farm families and rural landowners in Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, and Shelby Counties.
Kuhns was raised on his family’s Effingham County grain and livestock farm and graduated from Altamont High School. He received an associate’s degree in business from Lake Land College and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural systems from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, with minors in agribusiness and plant and soil science.
Prior to joining the Farm Credit team, Kuhns worked for The Equity in Altamont for seven years in crop sales. He resides in Altamont with his wife Kerry and their daughter Annie.
